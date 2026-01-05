Root, Inc. to Participate in the 28th Annual ICR Conference

Root, Inc. to Participate in the 28th Annual ICR Conference

ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of ROOT Insurance, today announced its participation in the 28th Annual ICR Conference taking place January 12 - 14, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

Alex Timm, Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events section of Root's Investor Relations website. A replay will be available for a limited time following the presentation.

The ICR Conference brings together public and private company leaders, institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals, and select media to discuss consumer trends and evaluate public company performance.

About Root, Inc.
Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of ROOT Insurance Company. ROOT is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The ROOT app has more than 16 million app downloads and has collected more than 34 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For more information, visit root.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
ir@joinroot.com

Media:
press@joinroot.com


