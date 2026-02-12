Root, Inc. to Participate in the 2026 Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts Conference

ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of ROOT Insurance, today announced its participation in the 2026 Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts (AIFA) Conference, taking place March 1-3, 2026, in Naples, Florida.

While there will be no Company presentation, Root, Inc. will host one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors. The investor material to be used in the meetings can be found on the home page of Root's Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com.

The AIFA Conference is a premier gathering for leaders across the property & casualty insurance, life insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokerage industries, to discuss key issues, challenges, and opportunities in the insurance space.

For more information and to register, visit AIFA Conference 2026 Registration.

About Root, Inc.
Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of ROOT Insurance Company. ROOT is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The ROOT app has nearly 16 million app downloads and has collected more than 34 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For further information on Root, please visit root.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
ir@joinroot.com

Media:
press@joinroot.com


