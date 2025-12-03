Root, Inc. to Participate in Citi's 2025 Insurance Access Day

Root, Inc. to Participate in Citi's 2025 Insurance Access Day

ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of ROOT Insurance, today announced its participation in Citi's 2025 Insurance Access Day, taking place December 8, 2025 in New York, New York.

While there will be no Company presentation, Root, Inc. will host one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors. The investor material to be used in the meetings can be found on the home page of Root's Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com .

About Root, Inc.
Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of ROOT Insurance Company. ROOT is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The ROOT app has more than 16 million app downloads and has collected more than 33 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For more information, visit root.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
ir@joinroot.com

Media:
press@joinroot.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)ROOTNGS:ROOTFintech Investing
ROOT
The Conversation (0)
XXIX Metal Publishes Opemiska's Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report

XXIX Metal Publishes Opemiska's Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report

XXIX Metal Corp‎. (TSXV: XXIX,OTC:QCCUF) (OTQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0) ("XXIX" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed the independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") technical report for its 100%-owned Opemiska Project in Chapais, Quebec.Highlights Include:Total payable... Keep Reading...
Forte Minerals Commences First-Ever Drilling at the Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project, Puno, Peru

Forte Minerals Commences First-Ever Drilling at the Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project, Puno, Peru

Five-hole 1,750m drill program underway Testing for potential large-scale high-sulphidation epithermal gold system Assay results expected early Q1 2026 Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU,OTC:FOMNF ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce that diamond... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q3 2025 Financial Results and Portfolio Update

Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q3 2025 Financial Results and Portfolio Update

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF), ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025, along with an initial update on portfolio performance. As of September 30, 2025, Torrent reports a Net Asset Value ("NAV")... Keep Reading...
Green Technology Metals Logo

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America

Keep Reading...
Lobe Sciences Ltd. to Attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 in Toronto

Lobe Sciences Ltd. to Attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 in Toronto

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE,OTC:LOBEF) (OTCQB: LOBEF) (FSE: LOBE.F) ("Lobe Sciences" or the "Company") a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

UPDATE -- The Efficiency Gap: Five Assets Where Price Has Yet To Reflect Reality

LAURION Reports Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, Including 15.35 g/t Au over 0.50 m , 7.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m , and a Broad 3.0 m Interval of 1.09 g/t Au

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

Gold Investing

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends for Gold in 2026

Platinum Investing

Edward Sterck: Platinum in "Deep Deficit" Again, Will Price Keep Rising in 2026?

gold investing

US Capital Gains Tax Guide for Gold and Silver Investors

Precious Metals Investing

UPDATE -- The Efficiency Gap: Five Assets Where Price Has Yet To Reflect Reality

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?