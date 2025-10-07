Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of ROOT Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the third quarter 2025 and provide an update on company operations. The company plans to release its third quarter results in the Investor Relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com following the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: November 5, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908

Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand viewing shortly after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at ir.joinroot.com .

About Root, Inc.
Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of ROOT Insurance Company. ROOT is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The ROOT app has more than 15 million app downloads and has collected more than 33 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For further information on Root, please visit root.com .

Contacts:

Media:
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:
ir@joinroot.com


