Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of ROOT Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and provide an update on company operations. The company plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results in the Investor Relations section of its website at ROOT.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ir.joinROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ROOT.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ir.joinROOT.com following the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: February 25, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908
            
Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand viewing shortly after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root, Inc.
Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of ROOT Insurance Company. ROOT is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The ROOT app has more than 16 million app downloads and has collected more than 34 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For further information on Root, please visit root.com.

Contacts:

Media:
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:
ir@joinroot.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

root-inc-nasdaq-rootrootngs-rootfintech-investing
ROOT
The Conversation (0)
TomaGold Discovers Major New Deep Semi-Massive Sulfide Zone, Intersecting 5.75% ZnEq over 98.5 m at Berrigan Mine

TomaGold Discovers Major New Deep Semi-Massive Sulfide Zone, Intersecting 5.75% ZnEq over 98.5 m at Berrigan Mine

Highlights Drill hole TOM-25-015 (from 451.20 m): 5.75% ZnEq (1.34 g/t AuEq) over 98.5 m Including: 26.67% ZnEq (6.26 g/t AuEq) over 4.90 m Including: 7.26% ZnEq (1.69 g/t AuEq) over 49.35 m Including: 10.26% ZnEq (2.39 g/t AuEq) over 14.60 m , 9.94% ZnEq (2.31 g/t AuEq) over 3.25 m , and 14.82%... Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Announces that Dr. Stewart Redwood Provides Independent Confirmation of Porphyry Copper System at Tahami Center

Quimbaya Gold Announces that Dr. Stewart Redwood Provides Independent Confirmation of Porphyry Copper System at Tahami Center

Site visit by 40-year porphyry specialist validates 2.0 x 1.4 km Cu-Au-Mo system with complete alteration zonation and geological setting analogous to Peru's major copper depositsQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces that Dr.... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Positions Itself as an Emerging Gold Producer with Long-Term Growth Opportunities

1911 Gold Positions Itself as an Emerging Gold Producer with Long-Term Growth Opportunities

1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to provide a summary of key milestones achieved in 2025 and outlines the plan for 2026 as 1911 Gold advances towards a mine restart at its 100% owned True North Gold Project (which... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Retains 100% Unencumbered Ownership of the Sun Dog Project Through Conclusion of Property Option Agreement

Standard Uranium Retains 100% Unencumbered Ownership of the Sun Dog Project Through Conclusion of Property Option Agreement

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") announces the conclusion, effective December 11, 2025, of an arm's length property option agreement (the "Agreement") with Aero Energy Ltd. ("Aero") dated October 20, 2023, that had... Keep Reading...
Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. and may include a paid advertisement. MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage : The most compelling moment for investors to engage with a mining company is often during its transition from explorer to producer, a period when value... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

gold-investing

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Prices Going Higher, Watch These Stocks

precious-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

battery-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

uranium-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

uranium-investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

precious-metals-investing

Harvest Gold Discovers Significant Gold-Silver-Copper Halos In The Northern Part Of The Mosseau Property