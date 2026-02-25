Root, Inc. Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Root, Inc. Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. ROOT's fourth quarter and full year financial results and management commentary can be found in the shareholder letter posted to the company's investor relations website. An updated version of the company's investor presentation will also be available. Both can be found on ROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ir.joinROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ir.joinROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ir.joinROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ir.joinROOT.com.

Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results and provide an update on company operations today, Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the News & Events section of Root's Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: February 25, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908
            
Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Events page of the company's website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root, Inc.
Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of ROOT Insurance Company. ROOT is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The ROOT app has more than 17 million app downloads and has collected more than 35 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For more information, visit root.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
ir@joinroot.com

Media:
press@joinroot.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

root-inc-nasdaq-rootrootngs-rootfintech-investing
ROOT
The Conversation (0)
NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today provided an update on its strategic priorities for 2026, focused on disciplined execution, effective capital allocation, and improving the Company's profitability profile. All dollar figures... Keep Reading...
FinEx Metals Granted Exploration License For Kero Project in Finland, Adding District-Scale Gold Upside Near Kittila and Ikkari Deposits

FinEx Metals Granted Exploration License For Kero Project in Finland, Adding District-Scale Gold Upside Near Kittila and Ikkari Deposits

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, February 5, 2026 - TheNewswire - FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted the Kero mineral exploration license by the Finnish Mining Authority ("TUKES"). The 100%-owned Kero gold project... Keep Reading...

Streamex Corp. Appoints Anthony Marciano, Clinical Professor of Finance at NYU Stern to Board of Directors

Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a leader in institutional-grade tokenization and digital asset infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Anthony Marciano, Clinical Professor of Finance at NYU Stern School of Business, to its Board of Directors. In this role,... Keep Reading...
TomaGold Discovers Major New Deep Semi-Massive Sulfide Zone, Intersecting 5.75% ZnEq over 98.5 m at Berrigan Mine

TomaGold Discovers Major New Deep Semi-Massive Sulfide Zone, Intersecting 5.75% ZnEq over 98.5 m at Berrigan Mine

Highlights Drill hole TOM-25-015 (from 451.20 m): 5.75% ZnEq (1.34 g/t AuEq) over 98.5 m Including: 26.67% ZnEq (6.26 g/t AuEq) over 4.90 m Including: 7.26% ZnEq (1.69 g/t AuEq) over 49.35 m Including: 10.26% ZnEq (2.39 g/t AuEq) over 14.60 m , 9.94% ZnEq (2.31 g/t AuEq) over 3.25 m , and 14.82%... Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Announces that Dr. Stewart Redwood Provides Independent Confirmation of Porphyry Copper System at Tahami Center

Quimbaya Gold Announces that Dr. Stewart Redwood Provides Independent Confirmation of Porphyry Copper System at Tahami Center

Site visit by 40-year porphyry specialist validates 2.0 x 1.4 km Cu-Au-Mo system with complete alteration zonation and geological setting analogous to Peru's major copper depositsQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces that Dr.... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling to Commence at Music Well

Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 Drilling

Flow Metals: Advancing Gold-Copper Projects in the Yukon and BC, Canada

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

Related News

base metals investing

Drilling to Commence at Music Well

energy investing

Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 Drilling

gold investing

Flow Metals: Advancing Gold-Copper Projects in the Yukon and BC, Canada

silver investing

Clem Chambers: I Sold My Gold and Silver, What I'm Buying Next

base metals investing

Heritage Survey underway PoW Approved for Maiden Drilling

precious metals investing

Share Purchase Plan

battery metals investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. to Attend Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention 2026