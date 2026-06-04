Root and Hugo Partner to Expand Access to Affordable Car Insurance for Drivers Seeking Greater Flexibility

Root and Hugo Partner to Expand Access to Affordable Car Insurance for Drivers Seeking Greater Flexibility

ROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ROOT (NASDAQ: ROOT), the leading technology company in car insurance, and Hugo, the first pay-at-your-pace liability insurance, announced today a new partnership that expands access to affordable full coverage options and creates a simpler path for drivers to find coverage that fits both their needs and budget.

Root will serve as an expanded full coverage option for Hugo customers, giving drivers access to coverage that complements Hugo's industry leading liability insurance payment options. The new integration connects customers seeking full coverage with Root's instant, personalized insurance offering through Hugo's modern digital experience. By expanding access to coverage options, the partnership gives drivers more choice and flexibility as they evaluate insurance solutions that align with their unique circumstances at the moment they're making decisions, without sacrificing value or convenience.

"Hugo is helping make insurance more accessible by meeting customers where they are and offering greater flexibility in how they purchase and manage coverage," said Jason Shapiro, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Root. "By partnering with Hugo, we're able to bring Root's personalized approach to pricing and our commitment to affordability to more drivers."

For many drivers, traditional insurance products and payment structures don't align with how they manage their finances. Hugo has built a differentiated insurance model around addressing that challenge with flexible payment options that fit real budgets, while Root has reimagined insurance pricing through technology that better matches rates to individual risk.

"Hugo exists for drivers who've been underserved by traditional insurance," said Seth Rediger, Head of Distribution at Hugo. "With Hugo, drivers can get covered in a way that actually fits their life. They pay at their own pace and manage their account right from their phone. Root approaches insurance the same way we do, by putting the customer first and building around what they actually need to thrive. This partnership puts additional full coverage options in front of the customers who need them most."

This collaboration reflects Root's continued investment in partnerships that embed its digital insurance experience into relevant customer journeys through platforms they already know and trust. Root is available to eligible Hugo customers in the 16 states where Hugo does business.

About Root, Inc.
ROOT Insurance is a technology company revolutionizing car insurance through data science and automation. The ROOT app has reached more than 17 million downloads and has analyzed more than 36 billion miles of driving data to deliver personalized and fair pricing. ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of ROOT Insurance Company.

For more information, visit root.com.

About Hugo
Hugo is on a mission to make financial stability achievable for every American. Hugo offers a technology-first car insurance solution designed to make car insurance more affordable and accessible through flexible payments. Hugo's flagship product is the first pay-at-your-pace liability insurance, designed to eliminate large upfront costs and give drivers more control over how they pay for coverage. Hugo offers 6-month liability insurance policies while giving drivers the flexibility to break payments into smaller amounts that fit their budgets. By rethinking how insurance is paid for, Hugo is making reliable coverage more accessible for everyday drivers.

For more information, visit withhugo.com.

Root Contacts
Partnerships:
partnerships@joinroot.com

Media:
press@joinroot.com

Hugo Contacts
Partnerships:
agentsupport@withhugo.com

Media:
Dallas@withhugo.com

Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding Root, Inc. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations about our future business results. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and our company. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. In accordance with "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we have included in Root's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and other SEC filings, cautionary language identifying important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Copies of Root's Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, Root's website at ir.joinroot.com/investor-relations or by contacting Root's Investor Relations office.


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