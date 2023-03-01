Romios Gold Exhibiting at PDAC 2023 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Re-Discover Romios at Booth 2717

Osisko Metals: Developing High-grade Base Metal Assets in Canada to Meet Future Demand

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2023 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth #2717. The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Romios' CEO and President, Mr. Stephen Burega and Vice - President, Exploration John Biczok are looking forward to discussing with shareholders and attendees the exciting results from the past year's work on several of the Company's major projects, including:

  1. The discovery of a 1 km wide porphyry copper-gold-silver system and nearby copper-tungsten skarn at Trek South in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The 2022 IP-MT geophysical surveys identified a very strong and very big chargeability high beneath this surface mineralization and generated high-priority drill targets on this new discovery.
  2. A 3D model of the old high-grade gold mine workings and past drilling at Romios' Scossa property in NW Nevada has now outlined high-potential drill targets in untested shallow areas of the main vein down-plunge from the historic mining areas.
  3. First-pass basic prospecting and sampling at the Kinkaid property in SW Nevada uncovered numerous undocumented old mine workings with dumps that are often highly mineralized with variable combinations of high-grade gold, copper, silver, antimony and other valuable metals. Numerous other old workings are visible on satellite imagery and remain to be examined.
  4. Exploration of Romios' North West claims in the Golden Triangle of BC uncovered a set of gold-rich veins assaying up to 72.6 g/t Au that may be linked to a prominent set of unexplored lineaments nearby.

Romios' CEO and President, Mr. Stephen Burega commented "in addition to discussing the significance of the recent results and the potential we see on these properties, we will be showing our 3D inversion model combining the IP, MT and Aeromagnetic data over the Trek South porphyry-skarn system as well as the 3D model of the Scossa gold mine."

Find out what Stephen had to say in the latest Romios Gold's InvestorIntel interview here: Stephen Burega of Romios Details Recent Exploration Success at its Gold & Copper Projects in BC and Nevada https://bit.ly/3Y3ZLVD

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer and the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec). The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

For more information, visit www.romios.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Burega, President and CEO - 647-515-3734 or sburega@romios.com

John Biczok, P. Geo., Vice - President, Exploration - 613-410-7877 or jbiczok@romios.com

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

