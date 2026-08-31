Rogers Returns to Yorkville with The Rogers Red Carpet During TIFF

Expandsentertainment with free outdoorscreenings of TIFF People's Choice Award winners andlive musical performances, including Our Lady Peace

Giving away more than5,000 prizesto customersthrough Rogers Beyond the Seat Red Carpet Experience

Exclusive Rogerscustomerexperienceattheworld premiereofAlways Lalisa

Rogers, presenting partner of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), today announced the Rogers Red Carpet in Yorkville. Throughout opening weekend, the neighbourhood will transform into a premium red carpet destination for fans to immerse themselves in the energy, culture and magic of cinema.  

"Rogers is bringing TIFF back to Yorkville in an even bigger way this year as part of our commitment to connecting Canadians to world-class entertainment experiences," said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. "The Rogers Red Carpet gives festival-goers a chance to step into the excitement and glamour of TIFF in the heart of Toronto."  

Rogers Brings TIFF Back to Yorkville
TheRogers Red Carpet is an immersive red carpet experience inviting guests into the action and glam of TIFF through shareable photo moments, interactive games, live musical performances, and movie screenings.

The fully programmed stage comes alive with musical acts, including Kid Koala, Jeremie Albino and The 99s, as well as returning favourite the Casa Loma Orchestra joined by members of the E Street Band. Additionally, the stage will welcome Our Lady Peace for a special performance and Q&A ahead of the world premiere of Gail, a music documentary following a superfan during the band's 30th anniversary Canadian tour. At dusk, the venue will become an open-air movie theatre showcasing films from TIFF's 2026 Short Cuts Program with filmmaker fireside chats, followed by TIFF People's Choice Award winning films - La La LandCrouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and The Princess Bride.

The free public event runs from the evening of Thursday, Sept. 10 to Sunday, Sept. 13 on Yorkville Avenue between Bellair Street and Hazelton Ave. The full schedule of stage programming and film screenings will be announced in the coming weeks – visit About.Rogers.com/TIFF.

Red Carpet Experience Brings Rogers Customers Closer to the Stars
Rogers Beyond the Seat brings customers front-row access to celebrities at the Roy Thomson Hall red carpet, part of the company's premier prizing and experiences with more than 5,000 giveaways. Other prizes include free tickets to films throughout the Festival and free concessions at Yorkville movie screenings.  

Rogers customers can get a chance to win a Beyond the Seat viewing experience for the World Premiere on Friday, Sept. 11 of Always Lalisa, a documentary film on global pop star Lalisa Manobal's first year as a solo artist. With 150 tickets up for grabs, follow @Rogers on Instagram for more details in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, Rogers customers will also have a chance to join an exclusive screening of Neil Peart: No One's Disciple, a documentary about the renowned Rush drummer.

Additionally, one lucky Rogers customer will win the grand prize - a VIP all-inclusive red carpet gala experience, including airfare, during TIFF's closing weekend. Visit about.rogers.com/TIFF to learn more.   

Destination for Exclusive Content and Coverage
Throughout the Festival, Rogers Sports & Media will bring film buffs closer to the red carpet action and behind the scenes during TIFF's biggest nights. Tune in to Breakfast Television on Citytv and Citytv+ for exclusive interviews, including the latest red carpet celebrity interviews.

About Rogers Communications Inc. 
Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or about.rogers.com/investor-relations/.

Media inquiries: 
media@rci.rogers.com


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