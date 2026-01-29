Rockwell Automation to Present at Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Rockwell Automation to Present at Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Chairman and CEO, Blake Moret, and SVP, Software and Control, Matheus Bulho, will present at Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, in Miami Beach, Fla.

The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. EST and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html .

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com .

Aijana Zellner
Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy
+1 440-289-8439
azellner@rockwellautomation.com

Ed Moreland
Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications
+1 571-296-0391
edward.moreland@rockwellautomation.com

