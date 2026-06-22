Rockwell Automation Technology Supports Modernization at New Heaven Hill Distillery

Rockwell Automation Technology Supports Modernization at New Heaven Hill Distillery

PlantPAx helps streamline operations at the state-of-the-art facility and enables future AI-driven optimization.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, helped an iconic bourbon maker bring its operations into the digital era. When Opus Integration helped Heaven Hill launch a new distillery last year in Bardstown, KY, it used the www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/capabilities/process-solutions/process-systems/plantpax-distributed-control-system.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">PlantPAx® modern distributed control system (DCS) from Rockwell Automation to increase efficiency and embed digital transformation from day one.

Opus Integration

"Creating a state-of-the-art distillery with digital transformation embedded from day one creates long-term advantages," said Kris Dornan, Commercial Marketing Manager, Rockwell Automation. "Using the PlantPAx modern DCS, Opus and Heaven Hill have created a unified control and data environment giving operators deep visibility into operations today while laying the groundwork for more advanced analytics and richer insights in the future."

Heaven Hill is the world's largest independent bourbon maker, with well-known brands such as Elijah Craig, Evan Williams and its namesake bourbon. The new production facility launched in 2025 brought operations back to Bardstown for the first time in decades after a fire destroyed the distillery where the company had previously produced bourbon since 1935.

While Heaven Hill has crafted bourbon for more than 90 years, the company wanted its new distillery to be fully modernized. The facility required full plant visualization, robust cybersecurity and a foundation capable of supporting long-term digital transformation.

Opus Integration, a Rockwell Automation partner specializing in industrial control systems, with deep expertise in process automation and plant modernization, deployed the PlantPAx modern DCS to deliver a cohesive view of the entire distillery. The solution transformed how operators engage with the production environment and reduced troubleshooting time. Modern interlock objects allow operators to immediately see what is preventing equipment from running, eliminating the need to dig through code or place multiple support calls.

The modern DCS also allows operators to analyze historical trends and compare past production runs. This supports anomaly detection, process optimization and continuous improvement in the distillery operations.

"The PlantPAx DCS gives operators greater visibility into the distillery's operations than they've had in the past, allowing them to stay focused on delivering Heaven Hill's iconic products without worrying about the production process," said Don Ault, owner and CEO of Opus Integration. "Heaven Hill now has the real-time insights and information security it needs to succeed today and a foundation for digital evolution based on future business needs."

The PlantPAx-based infrastructure positions the new distillery to use AI-driven insights and other advanced technologies. Heaven Hill is already building AI-focused roles to interpret and apply production data generated through the PlantPAx system.

To learn more about how Rockwell Automation supports Heaven Hill with PlantPAx to modernize operations, read the full case study here.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit  www.rockwellautomation.com.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Rockwell Automation, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockwell-automation-technology-supports-modernization-at-new-heaven-hill-distillery-302798305.html

SOURCE Rockwell Automation, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

rockwell automationROKnyse:rok
ROK
The Conversation (0)
Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation

Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on Sept. 10, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 12, 2024. About Rockwell... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation will create next-generation autonomous mobile robots enhanced with NVIDIA technologies Rockwell Automation , Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announces further collaborations with... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices, Tessa Myers, and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Strategy, Aijana Zellner, will present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. The fireside chat will be... Keep Reading...
Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

For mining companies, enhancing sustainability can mean undertaking net-new projects. But more often, it means rethinking existing processesRockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), RUC Mining, and Energy Power Systems Australia (EPSA) have introduced an innovative regenerative energy storage solution for... Keep Reading...
EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ). Third-party laboratory... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Newmans Drilling Defines 3.3 Km Magnet REE Corridor

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advancement of Texas Hub and U.S. Magnet Platform

Westport Announces US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Finlay Minerals reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

Related News

uranium investing

Newmans Drilling Defines 3.3 Km Magnet REE Corridor

uranium investing

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2026 in Review

gold investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver — Price Targets, Key Levels to Watch

oil and gas investing

UAE OPEC Exit and the Significance of Domestic Oil Supply

rare earth investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advancement of Texas Hub and U.S. Magnet Platform

oil and gas investing

Westport Announces US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting