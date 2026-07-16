Rockwell Automation Selected by Aalo Atomics to Power Control Systems for Aalo-X Critical Test Reactor

Rockwell Automation Selected by Aalo Atomics to Power Control Systems for Aalo-X Critical Test Reactor

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced Aalo Atomics, the company building fully modular nuclear plants to power modern AI data centers, has selected Rockwell as the control platform provider for its Aalo-X test reactor. 

Aalo Atomics' Aalo-X test reactor, supported by Rockwell Automation's control platform technology. Photo credit: Aalo Atomics

The collaboration supports Aalo's participation in the U.S. Department of Energy Reactor Pilot Program, an initiative to accelerate the development, authorization and validation of advanced nuclear technologies. Aalo reached criticality on its pilot reactor two weeks ago, ahead of its July 4, 2026, deadline, marking a significant milestone for next-generation nuclear deployment in the United States. 

Rockwell Automation provides integrated control and information solutions, including its ControlLogix® platform, to support reactor operations, system reliability and accelerated development timelines. The platform is designed to deliver safe, scalable control for a first-of-its-kind reactor system across the full lifecycle, from design to operation. 

"This collaboration highlights the growing need for proven industrial control systems to enable new energy technologies at scale," said Brian Holte, VP, Global Industry Sales at Rockwell Automation. "By supporting Aalo's path to first criticality, we're demonstrating how flexible, resilient platforms can accelerate the commercialization of advanced reactor designs." 

Aalo's Aalo-X test reactor serves as a testbed for rapid innovation in modular reactor technology, allowing real-world validation of system performance and operational readiness. Through the DOE pilot program, Aalo has demonstrated a streamlined pathway to advance next-generation nuclear capabilities in a live environment. 

"Rockwell brings deep expertise in mission-critical control systems that are essential for achieving our accelerated program milestones," said Yasir Arafat, President & CTO, Aalo Atomics. "Having a trusted automation partner is key to executing safely and efficiently and will help us pave the way towards commercial power." 

The project positions Rockwell as a key enabler of emerging nuclear technologies and reinforces its role in supporting energy transition efforts through advanced automation and digital solutions. The companies will continue to collaborate as the program advances, with the Aalo-X test reactor serving as a foundation for future commercial deployments.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com 

About Aalo Atomics 
Aalo Atomics is developing next-generation small modular reactor technologies designed to enable safe, scalable and cost-effective nuclear energy. Through participation in the U.S. Department of Energy Reactor Pilot Program, Aalo advances rapid reactor development and testing to support the future of clean energy. 

Rockwell Automation logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockwell-automation-selected-by-aalo-atomics-to-power-control-systems-for-aalo-x-critical-test-reactor-302827652.html

SOURCE Rockwell Automation, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

rockwell automation ROK nyse:rok
ROK
The Conversation (0)
Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation

Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on Sept. 10, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 12, 2024. About Rockwell... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation will create next-generation autonomous mobile robots enhanced with NVIDIA technologies Rockwell Automation , Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announces further collaborations with... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices, Tessa Myers, and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Strategy, Aijana Zellner, will present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. The fireside chat will be... Keep Reading...
Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

For mining companies, enhancing sustainability can mean undertaking net-new projects. But more often, it means rethinking existing processesRockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), RUC Mining, and Energy Power Systems Australia (EPSA) have introduced an innovative regenerative energy storage solution for... Keep Reading...
EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ). Third-party laboratory... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Metalsource Mining Identifies High Priority Drill Targets Across 2.4 Kilometres to Drive the Next Phase of Exploration at Silver Hill

Related News

precious metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

precious metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

precious metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Identifies High Priority Drill Targets Across 2.4 Kilometres to Drive the Next Phase of Exploration at Silver Hill

energy investing

Skyharbour Signs Letter of Intent with Purecore to Option its Yurchison Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin

energy investing

Purecore Signs Letter of Intent with Skyharbour to Option the Yurchison Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of its 2026 Exploration Programs on its PIL & ATTY Properties