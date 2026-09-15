Rockwell Automation Joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing to Advance AI-Enabled Cyber Defense for Industrial Critical Infrastructure

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it has joined Anthropic's Project Glasswing, a global initiative designed to help secure the world's most critical software and strengthen cyber resilience across critical infrastructure.
Through controlled access to Claude Mythos 5, Rockwell security teams are exploring ways to accelerate the discovery, validation, prioritization, and remediation of vulnerabilities across software and connected systems that manufacturers rely on every day. The collaboration reflects Rockwell's commitment to secure-by-design innovation, customer trust, and the resilience of critical industrial operations.
As industrial companies continue to connect operations, data, and production systems, cybersecurity has become essential to operational resilience. Given Rockwell's broad presence across industrial automation environments, the company is committed to advancing cyber defense practices that protect manufacturers, supply chains, and the communities that depend on them.
"Rockwell Automation plays a central role in helping manufacturers operate safely, securely, and reliably," said Tony Baker, vice president and Chief Product Security Officer, Digital Trust, Rockwell Automation. "By participating in Project Glasswing, we are applying advanced AI capabilities in a controlled, defensive way to help identify and address vulnerabilities faster and support the resilience of the industrial ecosystem."
Project Glasswing was launched by Anthropic in April 2026 to provide approved organizations with access to Claude Mythos Preview for defensive cybersecurity work. Anthropic says the initiative began with roughly 50 partners and has expanded to approximately 150 additional organizations across more than 15 countries, including organizations that provide or support critical infrastructure in areas such as power, water, healthcare, communications, and hardware.
The goal is to help defenders find and address flaws earlier, before they can be exploited, while sharing learnings that improve resilience across the broader ecosystem. Rockwell's participation is expected to support more resilient products, faster vulnerability handling, and continued investment in security across the connected industrial systems that power modern manufacturing.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com .
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