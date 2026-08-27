Rockwell Automation Expands Remote Support with Launch of TechConnectIQ

Rockwell Automation Expands Remote Support with Launch of TechConnectIQ

New digitally enabled support experience helps manufacturers address skills gaps, simplify updates and resolve issues faster

www.rockwellautomation.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: www.rockwellautomation.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the launch of TechConnectIQ℠ Support, a modernized remote support experience designed to help manufacturers reduce downtime, speed time to resolution and simplify software and firmware updates.

Rockwell Automation expands remote support with launch of TechConnectIQ

As manufacturing environments become more complex and on-site experts harder to staff, Rockwell TechConnectIQ makes it easier for maintenance, engineering and operations teams to get the help they need when issues arise. The new experience provides faster access to Rockwell's technical expertise and digital resources, helping teams stay productive and respond more effectively to challenges.

TechConnectIQ Support is available now for single-site contract customers in North America, with additional regions planned for 2027. Available 24x7x365, Rockwell's technical support engineers assist with installation, configuration, troubleshooting and issue resolution across industrial automation systems. The service also reduces the need for on-site field visits and helps teams work more efficiently through improved access to knowledge and updates.

"Manufacturers are being asked to do more with fewer resources and support needs to keep pace," said Matt Fordenwalt, senior vice president, Lifecycle Services, at Rockwell Automation. "TechConnectIQ brings together our expertise and AI capabilities to help customers stay productive when on-site resources are limited."

Key benefits of this new offering include:

  • Real-time access to specialists through web-based tools with scheduled callbacks and live support
  • Improved data visibility via the myRockwellAutomation TechConnect hub, including installed base and support history
  • Simplified support structure with consolidated hardware and software coverage and three support tiers: Basic, Standard and Professional
  • AI-support tools including federated search, augmented reality guidance and instructional videos to assist with maintenance and remote support tasks

"For more than 20 years, customers have relied on Rockwell's TechConnect service to keep their operations running," said Bill Prather, lead product manager for production optimization at Rockwell Automation. "TechConnectIQ builds on that trusted foundation and reflects what customers told us they need today. We modernized the experience while maintaining the reliability they expect from Rockwell."

Learn more about TechConnectIQ Support on Rockwell's website.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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SOURCE Rockwell Automation, Inc.

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