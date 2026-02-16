Rockwell Automation Digital Twin Technology Accelerates Project Delivery and Cuts Costs for Brazil-based Falcare Industrial Equipment

Rockwell Automation, the world's leading company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, is pleased to announce that it has achieved significant time savings, improved project accuracy and reduced operational costs for Falcare Industrial Equipment in Sao Caetano do Sup in Brazil.

With more than 50 years serving retail, wholesale, food and beverage, logistics operations and automotive and machinery sectors, Falcare sought to strengthen project reliability and reduce time-consuming physical testing. The company faced increasing pressure to shorten sales cycles, eliminate field implementation rework and enhance the precision of complex automation systems. 

To address these challenges, Falcare turned to Rockwell Automation's digital twin technology, utilizing Emulate3D™ to simulate mechanical behavior, including robot and conveyor speeds, before machines were ever built. This approach significantly improved sustainability, energy efficiency and operational predictability.

By integrating Rockwell Automation's suite of digital simulation and virtual commissioning tools, Falcare achieved:

  • 60% faster project execution, enabling quicker customer previews and accelerated delivery timelines.
  • Greater precision and quality, thanks to early validation that mitigates failures, errors and costly rework.
  • Improved decision-making, driven by accurate digital modeling of equipment behavior.
  • Reduced waste and energy use, resulting in more sustainable operations. 

This project represents a truly innovative leap forward as few Brazilian companies currently use virtual commissioning with control logic emulation to enhance post-sales support and cut implementation costs. Before adopting Rockwell's technologies. Falcare attempted alternative tools but encountered limitations, including restricted modeling capacity, inadequate mechanical–automation integration and data–processing bottlenecks. Emulate3D™ solved these issues by providing seamless integration between mechanics and controls, delivering a dynamic, highly accurate digital representation of the entire system. This enabled Falcare to preview system behavior, validate control logic and identify physical discrepancies well before deployment, reducing uncertainty and streamlining commissioning.

Falcare and Rockwell Automation set a new standard for intralogistics engineering. By replacing traditional prototype testing with immersive digital simulation, Falcare can now:

  • Confidently demonstrate system performance to customers early in the sales cycle.
  • Enhance post–sales support with greater visibility into system behavior.
  • Deliver faster, greener, and more reliable automation solutions. 

To learn more about the implementation of Rockwell Automation solutions at Falcare Industrial Equipment, click here.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

 

