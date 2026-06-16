Rockwell Automation and the Center for Automotive Research Release New White Paper on the Next Phase of Smart Manufacturing in Automotive

Rockwell Automation and the Center for Automotive Research Release New White Paper on the Next Phase of Smart Manufacturing in Automotive

Highlights where AI and automation are delivering measurable gains in uptime, quality and production performance across automotive manufacturing

www.rockwellautomation.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has partnered with the www.cargroup.org/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Center for Automotive Research (CAR) to release a new white paper today. The report, Smart Manufacturing in Automotive: Deployment and Impact, was authored by CAR using comprehensive data from Rockwell Automation to detail how artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation are reshaping manufacturing across the automotive, tire and battery industries.

Rockwell Automation and the Center for Automotive Research release new white paper on the next phase of smart manufacturing in automotive

The research shows that the industry is entering a new phase of adoption. For manufacturers, the question is no longer whether to invest in smart manufacturing, but how quickly and where to apply it.

Automakers and suppliers already operate with advanced automation in body, paint and welding. The shift now is into areas that have been harder to automate, including electronics assembly, validation, production coordination and logistics. At the same time, AI and ML are improving predictive maintenance, inspection accuracy and system performance across existing operations.

"The industry has built a strong automation foundation. What is changing now is how manufacturers are using AI and data to manage growing complexity, improve decision-making, and create competitive advantage," said Edgar Faler, principal mobility analyst and strategy lead at CAR. "Those that move faster are starting to see measurable advantages."

The white paper combines CAR analysis with proprietary data from Rockwell Automation's 11th annual State of Smart Manufacturing report. It highlights key drivers accelerating adoption, including more complex production environments, ongoing warranty pressures, rising costs and increasing global competition. Automation is also helping enable onshoring by supporting cost-competitive production in tight labor markets.

Manufacturers are already reporting measurable results, including up to 50% reductions in unplanned downtime in select applications, approximately 5% improvements in overall equipment effectiveness and 5% to 7% gains in throughput from real-time production analytics.

"Manufacturers are being asked to do more with less while managing greater complexity," said James Glasson, VP Global Industry – Automotive, Tire & Advanced Mobility at Rockwell Automation. "The combination of automation and AI is helping teams identify issues earlier, reduce downtime and improve performance across plants. The difference now is how effectively companies scale these capabilities."

The findings also point to a growing divide across the industry. Differences in adoption are creating gaps in quality, uptime and productivity, with implications for supplier performance and long-term competitiveness.

The full white paper is available here: https://www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/industries/automotive-tire/smart-manufacturing-automotive-whitepaper2.html

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About the Center for Automotive Research
The Center for Automotive Research (CAR) is a nonprofit organization based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, that produces independent research, convenes industry stakeholders, and provides insights on critical issues facing the mobility and automotive sectors. CAR's work spans manufacturing, technology, policy, and economic trends shaping the global automotive industry. For more information, visit www.cargroup.org.

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SOURCE Rockwell Automation, Inc.

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