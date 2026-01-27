Rockland Resources Closes Final Private Placement Tranche

(TheNewswire)

Rockland Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia, January 27, 2026 TheNewswire - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF), is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated January 9, 2026 and January 21, 2026, the Company has closed the final tranche of the non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 1,120,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $112,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant").  Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.15 per share. Finders' fees of $2,000 cash were paid in connection with the closing of the final tranche.

With the closing of this final tranche, the Company has completed the financing announced January 9, 2026, issuing a total of 12,000,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,200,000. Total finders' fees of $7,800 were paid. Proceeds raised will be used to advance the Company's Cole Gold Mines project in Red Lake, Ontario as well as for general working capital.  

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England
Email:  mike@engcom.ca

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

RKL:CC
