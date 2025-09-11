Rockland Receives Exploration Permit For The Past Producing Cole Gold Mines Project In Red Lake, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

September 11, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rockland Resources (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB:BERLF) (FSE:GB2) is pleased to announce receipt of an exploration permit granted by the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines on its 100% owned Cole Gold Mines Project enabling the Company to explore the Property over the next 3 years, in activities to include prospecting, trenching and diamond drilling.


Click Image To View Full Size

Michael England, CEO states, " We are very excited to have received these permits at this time with gold performing so well and the junior mining sector heating up. Our neighbour, West Red Lake Gold (WRLG – TSXV), continues to have great success at their Madsen Mine and have just recently announced a PEA on their Rowan Mine located even closer to our mutual border. This area is seeing renewed momentum, and we have an excellent gold project steeped in history that deserves attention now. "

The Red Lake greenstone belt (RLGB) hosts one of the most prolific and highest-grade gold camps in Canada, with historical production of greater than 30 million ounces of gold , primarily from the Campbell-Red Lake, Cochenour-Willans and Madsen mines. Rockland's Cole Gold property benefits greatly, in being located close to such mines in the RLGB, that provide much-needed infrastructure including processing facilities, labor and supplies.

Rockland's Cole Gold Mine Property:

The Cole Gold Mines property, comprising 80 mining claims (1,438 hectares) is located on Pipestone Bay within the western portion of the RLGB. It is situated within the Pipestone Bay – St. Paul Deformation Zone, a D2 structure. D2 structures host the bulk of gold mineralization in the RLGB, including at the Madsen mine.

The Shaft zone worked during the 1930's, included the development of an exploration shaft to 162 metres with underground workings on 3 levels (2,134 metres of lateral cross-cutting and drifting), evaluating parallel vein structures. Modest production of high-grade gold was produced to the 162-metre depth of the workings, with the precise historical production figures, not known.

Kerr Addison Mines completed 19 shallow holes comprising 2,108 metres of drilling to test gold-bearing structures in the Shaft locale - one of the drillholes yielded 68.8 g/t Au over 0.46 metres . Based on their drilling, Kerr Addison calculated a non 43-101 compliant historical resource for the Shaft zone of 108,663 tonnes at a grade of 12.8 g/t Au 1 . Notably, mineralization at the Shaft zone remains open at depth as well as along strike to the west.

Elsewhere on the property, recent work completed by Rockland located 2 new surface showings, yielding assays of 57.7 g/t & 16.7 g/t Au as well as 14.8 g/t Au & 7.21 g/t Au , respectively. Additionally, a historic drill hole (hole 12) evaluating a parallel structure, yielded a 3.7 metre intercept containing visible gold in quartz-carbonate veining. Diamond drilling is warranted on all of the above mentioned zones.

1 The resource numbers referred to for the Shaft Zone are to be considered as historic resources, not compliant under NI 43-101 guidelines and therefore should not be relied upon

Qualified Person:

Rockland's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release were reviewed and approved by Donald Hoy, M. Sc., P. Geo., who serves as the Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.:

Rockland Resources Ltd. (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is advancing critical minerals exploration and is specializing in beryllium on its portfolio of projects in the Spor Mountain region of Utah, USA. Spor Mountain is home to Materion's (NYSE: MTRN) Spor Mountain Mine, the largest beryllium producer in the world and continuously mined since 1969. The Company also has the 100%-owned Cole Gold Mines Project, located in the western portion of the prolific Red Lake gold district of Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca

N ei t h e r t he Canadian Securities Exchange nor i t s R e gu l a t i on Ser v ice s P r o v i d e r a c c e p t s re s pon s i b ili t y f or t he ad e qua c y or a cc u r a c y of t h i s rele a s e .

F O R W A R D- L OO K IN G S T AT E M E N TS : T h i s n e w s re l e a s e c on t a i ns f o r w a r d - l oo k i ng s t a t e m e n t s , w h ic h rel a t e t o f u t u r e e v e n t s or f u t u r e p er f o r man c e and re f lec t manag e m e n t ' s c u r re nt e x p ec t a t i ons and a ss ump t i on s . S u c h f o r w a r d - l oo k i ng s t a t e m e n t s re f lec t manag e m e n t ' s c u r re nt b elie f s and a r e ba s e d on a ss ump t i ons made by and i n f o r ma t i on c u r re n t l y ava il ab l e t o t he C ompan y . I nv e s t o r s a r e c au t i on e d t hat t h e s e f o r w a r d -l oo k i ng s t a t e m e n t s a r e n e i t h e r p r om i s e s nor gua r an t ee s and a r e s u b j ec t t o ri sk s and un cer t a i n t ie s t hat may c au s e f u t u r e re s u l t s t o d i f f e r ma t eri a ll y f r om t ho s e e x p ec t e d. T h e s e f o r w a r d - l oo k i ng s t a t e m e n t s a r e made as of t he da t e h e r e of and, e x ce pt as re q u ire d und e r ap p li c ab l e s ec u r i t ie s le g i s l a t i on, t he C ompa n y do e s not a ss ume any ob li ga t io n t o upda t e or re v i s e t h e m t o re f l e c t n e w e v e n t s or c i r c ums t an ce s . Al l of t he f o r w a r d - l oo k i ng s t a t e m e n t s made i n t h i s p re s s rele a s e a r e qua li f ie d by t h e s e c au t i ona r y s t a t e m e n t s and by t ho s e made i n our f ili ngs wi t h S E DA R i n C anada ( ava il ab l e at WWW . S E D A RPLUS . CA ) .

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Rockland ResourcesRKL:CCCSE:RKLPrecious Metals Investing
RKL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Vancouver, British Columbia September 11, 2025 Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) announces private placement of units. Rio Silver Inc. has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 13 million units at $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1.3-million.

Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at 15 cents per share for three years from closing. If, following the final closing date of the private placement, the company's common shares close at or above 25 cents on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other exchange on which the shares may trade) for 15 consecutive trading days, the company may accelerate the warrant expiry date by issuing a news release. The warrants would then expire 30 days from the date of that notice.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Brings Company's Total Claims to 491 in Area Housing the Only Rare Earths Producing Mine in U.S.

Move Expands Locksley's Exploration Pipeline Across Antimony, Rare Earths Elements and Polymetallic Prospects

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / September 11, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,666,667 units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0.075 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the " Private Placement ').

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Download the PDF here.

Locksley Resources Limited Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Locksley Resources Limited Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that it has significantly expanded its strategic footprint within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corridor through the staking of an additional 249 claims taking total claims to 491 claims.

Highlights

- 249 additional claims staked, increasing Locksley's strategic footprint to over 40 sq km of highly prospective critical minerals ground in California's Mojave region

- New ground abuts Locksley's existing tenure and is adjacent to the MP Materials claims which includes the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine, the only producing rare earths mine and processing facility in North America

- Separate claim package located 3km North and along strike of Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) Colosseum Mine, encompassing an area with polymetallic and precious metals prospectivity identified from proximal occurrences in USGS geological datasets

- Expands Locksley's exploration pipeline across antimony, REEs and polymetallic prospects, reinforcing the Company's positioning within the U.S. critical minerals thematic

- Claims were prioritised following geological review of historical datasets and developing understanding of the regional geology and mineralisation potential from ongoing geological and structural mapping

- Enhanced optionality for Locksley's Mine-to-Market strategy, which encompasses both upstream project development and downstream critical minerals processing

These new claims are adjacent to Locksley's existing tenement position and adjoin MP Materials landholding which include the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine. In addition, the new claims secure additional acreage abutting the recently identified antimony, rare earth elements (REEs), and polymetallic mineralisation.

Strategic Rationale

The additional claims significantly strengthen Locksley's competitive positioning within one of the most prospective critical minerals regions in the United States. With demand for antimony and REEs underpinned by U.S. supply chain security initiatives, the expanded landholding provides Locksley with a broader platform to advance multiple exploration and development opportunities.

The south-east claims encompass the favourable gneissic geology which hosts the Mountain Pass mine and carbonatites. Significantly, there are substantial regional north to north-west striking structures evident in the magnetic geophysics datasets. These transgress across the areas staked which conceptually have the potential to host pathways for REE bearing carbonatites and be related to other styles of mineralisation.

The Northern claims are 3km directly along strike from Dateline Resources Colosseum Gold Project. In addition, the USGS geochemical database indicates polymetallic and precious metals occurrences in the area immediately adjoining the new northern claims. As such there are multiple commodity opportunities evident within this claim area.

Importantly, several of the new claims directly adjoin the Mountain Pass larger claim package, underlining the strategic significance of Locksley's footprint within the corridor. This positioning enhances potential for both exploration discovery and long-term commercialisation pathways, including downstream processing partnerships in line with U.S. government priorities for supply chain resilience.

Locksley's Technical Director Julian Woodcock, commented:

"This expansion materially enhances our strategic footprint in the Mojave Corridor, a region central to U.S. critical minerals security. With additional ground abutting our existing claims and adjoining the MP Materials Mountain Pass larger claim package, we are exceptionally well positioned to advance a diversified pipeline of exploration and downstream opportunities across antimony, rare earths, other critical minerals and precious metals potential."

Claim Staking

Locksley has completed the claim staking activities and the filing process has been initiated . No competing claims were identified in the areas staked and Locksley is confident that the ground rights will be confirmed in the adjudication process, however the process needs to be completed until mineral rights are granted.

Next Steps

Locksley will prioritise:

- Completing registration activities of the new claims with the required Federal and State Agencies;

- Compilation and integration of new geological data from the expanded tenure;

- Design of stream sediment and rock chip sampling programs across the area with intention to be undertaken in Q4 2025;

- Systematic exploration targeting high-priority antimony, REE and polymetallic anomalies; and

- Advancing permitting activities across the consolidated claim block to fast-track drilling approvals.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QMVY267G



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

gold investing

ESG Headwinds Threaten to Shake Global Gold Industry: Report

gold investing

Newmont to Exit Toronto Stock Exchange as Cost Cuts Deepen

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

×