Rockland Receives Exploration Permit For The Past Producing Cole Gold Mines Project In Red Lake, Ontario

September 11, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rockland Resources (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB:BERLF) (FSE:GB2) is pleased to announce receipt of an exploration permit granted by the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines on its 100% owned Cole Gold Mines Project enabling the Company to explore the Property over the next 3 years, in activities to include prospecting, trenching and diamond drilling.
Michael England, CEO states, " We are very excited to have received these permits at this time with gold performing so well and the junior mining sector heating up. Our neighbour, West Red Lake Gold (WRLG – TSXV), continues to have great success at their Madsen Mine and have just recently announced a PEA on their Rowan Mine located even closer to our mutual border. This area is seeing renewed momentum, and we have an excellent gold project steeped in history that deserves attention now. "
The Red Lake greenstone belt (RLGB) hosts one of the most prolific and highest-grade gold camps in Canada, with historical production of greater than 30 million ounces of gold , primarily from the Campbell-Red Lake, Cochenour-Willans and Madsen mines. Rockland's Cole Gold property benefits greatly, in being located close to such mines in the RLGB, that provide much-needed infrastructure including processing facilities, labor and supplies.
Rockland's Cole Gold Mine Property:
The Cole Gold Mines property, comprising 80 mining claims (1,438 hectares) is located on Pipestone Bay within the western portion of the RLGB. It is situated within the Pipestone Bay – St. Paul Deformation Zone, a D2 structure. D2 structures host the bulk of gold mineralization in the RLGB, including at the Madsen mine.
The Shaft zone worked during the 1930's, included the development of an exploration shaft to 162 metres with underground workings on 3 levels (2,134 metres of lateral cross-cutting and drifting), evaluating parallel vein structures. Modest production of high-grade gold was produced to the 162-metre depth of the workings, with the precise historical production figures, not known.
Kerr Addison Mines completed 19 shallow holes comprising 2,108 metres of drilling to test gold-bearing structures in the Shaft locale - one of the drillholes yielded 68.8 g/t Au over 0.46 metres . Based on their drilling, Kerr Addison calculated a non 43-101 compliant historical resource for the Shaft zone of 108,663 tonnes at a grade of 12.8 g/t Au 1 . Notably, mineralization at the Shaft zone remains open at depth as well as along strike to the west.
Elsewhere on the property, recent work completed by Rockland located 2 new surface showings, yielding assays of 57.7 g/t & 16.7 g/t Au as well as 14.8 g/t Au & 7.21 g/t Au , respectively. Additionally, a historic drill hole (hole 12) evaluating a parallel structure, yielded a 3.7 metre intercept containing visible gold in quartz-carbonate veining. Diamond drilling is warranted on all of the above mentioned zones.
1 The resource numbers referred to for the Shaft Zone are to be considered as historic resources, not compliant under NI 43-101 guidelines and therefore should not be relied upon
Qualified Person:
Rockland's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release were reviewed and approved by Donald Hoy, M. Sc., P. Geo., who serves as the Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.
About Rockland Resources Ltd.:
Rockland Resources Ltd. (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is advancing critical minerals exploration and is specializing in beryllium on its portfolio of projects in the Spor Mountain region of Utah, USA. Spor Mountain is home to Materion's (NYSE: MTRN) Spor Mountain Mine, the largest beryllium producer in the world and continuously mined since 1969. The Company also has the 100%-owned Cole Gold Mines Project, located in the western portion of the prolific Red Lake gold district of Ontario.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO & Director
For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca
