Rockland Confirms New Gold Vein Discovery at Cole

(TheNewswire)

Rockland Resources Ltd.

Including 279.0 g/t Au over 0.50 meters & 4.00 meters grading 16.89 g/t Au below historic mineshaft workings

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 25, 2026 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is pleased to announce additional drill results, including 16.89 gt Au  over 4.00 meters in hole 2 of the recently completed 2026 winter drill program at the Company's 100% owned Cole Gold Mines property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario. The vein intercepts within the 4 meter interval included 10.90 gt over 1.00 m and 28.40 gt over 2.00 m (see figure 1).

Highlights

  • Drilling at the historic Cole Mineshaft confirmed the gold-bearing quartz vein system explored in the 1933 to 1937 program and defined new gold-bearing veins below the deepest underground level (530 Foot Level). 

  • RR-26-03 returned 113.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m at 236.50 m, at an approximate 214 m vertical depth, 53 m vertically below the deepest historic workings. 

  • RR-26-02 intercepted five intercepts in excess of 8.00 g/t, including 28.30 g/t over 0.80 m, 13.20 g/t over 0.70 m, 11.40 g/t over 1.80 m, and 32.60 g/t over 0.50 m and 28.40 g/t over 2.00 m. 

  • A deep RR-26-02 intercept (184.55 to 185.05 m) with significant visible gold, that first assayed 1.68 g/t Au by standard fire assay, returned 279.00 g/t Au on a gravimetric-finish re-assay of the quarter-core split; this result is reported transparently alongside its first-run value. 


Click Image To View Full Size

 

Figure 1 Cole Mine-shaft cross section looking east

The initial drilling in early 2026 targeted vein systems identified in the historic Cole Mineshaft underground workings where mineralization occurs as a stacked sequence of quartz veins hosted in quartz and concentrated at felsic, mafic and ultramafic rheological boundaries. Coarse visible gold was observed in multiple locations in drill core. The Company combined standard fire assay and metallic screen analysis to address the coarse gold effect.  Metallic screen results remain pending on 6 samples from this set of holes.

"We are just now receiving the first Metallic Screen results and are encouraged that the first three holes drilled proximal to the Cole Mineshaft underground workings are showing high-grade stacked vein sets", commented Mike England, CEO of Rockland Resources. "We expect assays to continue streaming in now from the 300+ remaining samples and will announce accordingly, when received."

 

QA / QC

Drill core samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), an accredited laboratory, at its Thunder Bay, Ontario facility. Standard analysis is by fire assay on a 30 g aliquot with atomic absorption finish. Samples containing visible gold or returning 5 g/t Au or greater are additionally analyzed by metallic screen fire assay on a 1 kg aliquot, 50 g aliquot fire assay with gravimetric finish, and four-acid digest with ICP-MS finish. Certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream as part of the Company's QA / QC program; all returned results within acceptable tolerances.

Qualified Person

Disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Donald Hoy, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101 and a consultant to Rockland Resources.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The Company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England

Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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