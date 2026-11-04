Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Present at the Wolfe Research Wealth Symposium on November 11, 2026

Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood") (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Wolfe Research Wealth Symposium on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Robinhood's Chief Brokerage Officer Steve Quirk is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a global leader in financial services offering retail brokerage, crypto, advisory, digital banking services, and private markets access to a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at robinhood.com.

Robinhood uses the "Overview" tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview) and its Newsroom (accessible at robinhood.com/newsroom), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@robinhood.com

Press: press@robinhood.com


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