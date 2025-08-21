RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

"Homeland Nickel Exploration Update at Red Flat and Property Acquisition"
Toronto, Ontario – August 18, 2025 – Homeland Nickel Inc. (" Homeland Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF) is pleased to announce it has received a Surface Use Determination (SUD) from the Forest Service regarding its proposed Plan of Operation to drill 44 sonic holes at its 100% wholly owned Red Flat Nickel Laterite Project ("Red Flat"), located in Southern Oregon, 12 kilometres inland from the community of Gold Beach. The Company has also staked several mining claims over known nickel laterite at Woodcock Mountain.
Red Flat Exploration Update
The SUD completed by the Forest Service has approved all 44 sonic holes subject to certain conditions that the Company finds reasonable, including moving the location of one hole by 30 feet and a request for independent sampling to confirm Homeland Nickel's drill program results.
The next step will be to visit with the Forest Service Ranger based in Gold Beach (tentatively scheduled for early September) and to complete a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review that will address the Company's plans to drill to bedrock where its depth is less than 50 feet below surface.
Commenting on the approval, President and CEO Steve Balch said, "The Forest Service has approved our drill program subject to a NEPA evaluation. While we are very pleased with this result, we are unsure of the timeline for the NEPA evaluation but are hoping to complete the drill program in the early fall of 2025, if such an evaluation can be expedited".
New Mining Claims at Woodcock Mountain
Homeland Nickel has also staked several mining claims at Woodcock Mountain (196 mining claims totaling 4,050 acres), an area previously identified by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) as having significant concentrations of nickel laterite. Woodcock Mountain is located within the same geological formation as Cleopatra, Red Flat, and Eight Dollar Mountain ("Eight Dollar"), and is located 7 km west of Cave Junction, approximately 12 km south of Eight Dollar.
Commenting on the staking, Mr. Balch continued, "With Woodcock Mountain, we now have four large properties to explore, all with significant nickel laterite exposures. Woodcock Mountain has several historical assays over 1.0% nickel, including a 15-foot interval that graded 1.5% nickel. Both Eight Dollar and Woodcock Mountain are located outside the withdraw area in Southern Oregon and should be easier to permit. We will push our exploration efforts on all four properties with the goal of defining resources as expeditiously as possible".
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 1 : Plan map showing the location of Homeland Nickel's four nickel laterite properties (coordinates in WGS 84 / UTM Zone 10N) close to the communities of Gold Beach and Grants Pass.
Qualified Person
Stephen J. Balch (BSc., P.Geo. #2250 – Ontario), President and CEO of Homeland Nickel and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved its technical content on behalf of the Company.
About Homeland Nickel
Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nickel projects in Oregon, United States and copper and gold projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds a significant portfolio of mining securities including 1.995 million shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V: CNC), 9.960 million shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: NOB), 11.522 million shares of Benton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEX), 81,150 shares of Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: VLD) and 2.761 million shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: MTT). Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:
http://www.homelandnickel.com
Cautionary Statement
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include, but are not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, that are based on assumptions and courses of action, and in certain cases, can be identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur, or the negative forms of any of these words and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include statements related to future plans for the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions including with respect to the anticipated actions of securities regulators, stock exchanges, and government entities, management plans and timelines, as well as results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what the management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, such assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: an inability to develop and successfully implement exploration strategies; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the lack of available capital; impact of the evolving situation in Ukraine on the business of the Company; and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's ongoing filings with securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.
Contact
Stephen Balch, President & CEO
Phone: 905-407-9586
Email: steve@beci.ca
A bout Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel, and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. It will also hold its ~4,845 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec, ~569 hectares in the Chateau (Uranium, Rare Earths, Phosphorus, Silver) Property in Kitivik, northern Quebec, and the ~461 hectare Taser Uranium-Molybdenum property in northern Quebec. Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".
More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise .
Contacts:
H. Vance White, President
Phone: 416-214-2250
Fax: 416-367-1954
Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com
Investor Relations
Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.