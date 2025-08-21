RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

Download the PDF here.

AKN:AU
AuKing Mining
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining


Advancing the Cloncurry Gold Project in North Queensland, while holding interests in copper, uranium and critical metals assets in other regions.

Cloncurry Gold Project Update

Download the PDF here.

COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Exploration for Rare Earths to commence at Myoff Creek

Download the PDF here.

Share Placement and New Loan Facility

Download the PDF here.

Osisko Metals Announces Uplisting to Toronto Stock Exchange

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") (TSX: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) is pleased to announce that it will be uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") effective at market open on Friday, August 22, 2025. The common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") will continue to trade under its current stock symbol, "OM", following the uplisting from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") to the TSX.

Following the uplisting to the TSX, the Common Shares will no longer trade on the TSXV and will be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV, effective as of close of market on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Shareholders are not required to exchange their direct registration system advices or share certificates, or take any other action in connection with the TSX uplisting.

Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Questcorp Mining Completes 25 Percent of Maiden Drilling Program at the La Union Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce they have completed 25% of the planned drilling program on its La Union Project in northwest Sonora, Mexico. This work is being carried out by property vendor and operator Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI).

Highlights

Noble Reports Updates on Homeland Nickel

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO TheNewswire - August 18, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to report that t he News Release issued today giving an Exploration and Corporate Update for Homeland Nickel in which Noble has a significant shareholding was issued today the contents of which are below. This all relates to the White House announcing immediate measures to be introduced to significantly increase the US production of lithium, nickel, copper, and rare earths, with an eye to increased production, the creation of jobs and, significantly, the reduction of US reliance on foreign nations.

Bold Ventures Announces Results of A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of an A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property ("the Property"), located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 474 samples in total were collected on a flagged 800 m by 1 km grid centered on the 111 Zone, where grab samples returned from 10 ppb Au up to 68 gt Au last Fall (see Bold news release dated January 9, 2025).

Highlights from the survey include:

Prismo Engages Windfall Geotek for Data Analysis at Hot Breccia

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 18th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that its has engaged Windfall Geotek Inc. to apply its proprietary Windfall AI System to integrate and analyze geophysical data, topography data and drill hole data at Prismo's Hot Breccia copper project located in Arizona.

