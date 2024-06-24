- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
RK Lithium Project - KT East Lithium Prospect
Abundant Lepidolite Pegmatite Zone Identified – 1.5km x 500m
Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report that field work at the KT East Lithium Prospect continues to deliver strong results and expand the potential for the prospect.
- Rock-chip sampling continues to enhance prospectivity
- Zone of abundant lepidolite pegmatites 1.5km long and 500m wide define
- Individual dykes up to 20m wide, many 7-10m wide, ranging down to 1m or less
- Old mine dumps containing extensive lepidolite pegmatite enhance potential to north
- Hand held XRF (hhXRF) of rock-chip samples return highly elevated Li pathfinder elements such as rubidium (Rb) and ceasium (Cs)
- Modelled Li2O grades using Rb regression are supported by the presence of lepidolite and white mica in many samples
- KTE prospect has larger footprint than the RK and BT Lithium Prospects combined
- Soil sampling on 100m x 25m grid has begun, with associated rock-chip sampling and mapping
- Preliminary drill sites identified, several walk-up targets identified, many more sites to assess
- Drilling scheduled for later this year
Pan Asia Metals’ Managing Director, Paul Lock, said: “The KT Lithium Prospect is proving to be extensive, and the Li2O mod grades continue to impress. PAM’s field team has begun a grid-based soil and rock-chip sampling and geological mapping program, with soil sampling being conducted on a 100m x 25m grid. Initial gridding reports have been very encouraging, and we await formal results before providing an update on the program in a week or so. We are also investigating drill sites, with several walk-up drill targets identified. Drilling is expected to start later this year. KT presents PAM a substantial extension to RK and BT prospects and, with the KT footprint already larger than RK and BT combined, KT has the potential to add substantial tonnes, which means potential for an extended project life and/or increased annual LCE production. These results are feeding into discussions with strategic partners, so the KT exploration success is timely.”
PAM is pleased to provide this update as its field team continues its exploration program at the KT East Lithium Prospect. This highly prospective zone continues to deliver, with additional pegmatites discovered during the ongoing rock-chip and mapping program. This update follows on from PAM’s recent ASX announcement dated May 22, 2024 and titled “RK Lithium Project - KT East Lithium Prospect Lepidolite Pegmatite Dyke Swarm – Discovery Footprint Expands”. The lithium pegmatite field is identified over a strike length of approximately 2.4km and a width of at least 2.4km
The pegmatite dyke swarm remains open and is now larger than the aggregate area of the RK and BT Lithium Prospects combined. Additional pegmatites, or extensions to previously mapped pegmatites, have been discovered, and the field team identified a historic alluvial/eluvial dump, remnants from historic tin mining, where rock-chips grading 1.74% and 1.64% Li2O mod were taken. The dump is about 70% Lepidolite pegmatites (see Figure 1 and Picture 1). Other dumps and samples are also located immediately to the west.
Figure 1: RK Lithium Project: KT East Li Prospect – Rockchip geochemistry.
Picture 1: KT Li Prospect - Historic alluvial/eluvial dump, ~70% lepidolite pegmatite
In this report, sample details and pertinent hhXRF results are presented in Appendix 2 – “Table 3, KT East Lithium Prospect – hhXRF Rb and Li2O% mod”. Further technical details are provided in Appendix 3, being JORC Table 1. Appropriate plans are provided in this report.
Rock-chip sampling and mapping has been conducted within the KT East prospect area, collecting samples of outcrop, subcrop and float for analysis. Most of these samples are described as pegmatite, with varying amounts of lepidolite and white mica. Many of the samples are described as weathered. Hand-held X-Ray fluorescence analysis (hhXRF) was carried out on an informally powdered sample that reports to the bottom corner of the calico sample bag. Two separate analysis per sample are taken in different locations, with the average result used to report grades. The analysis was performed using an Olympus Delta 400hhXRF in Geochem mode with dual beam analysis for 30 seconds each. The hhXRF reports 43 elements, but not lithium. Reported elements include lithium pathfinders and associated elements such as Rb, Cs, Mn, K, Ba, Sn, Ta and Nb. Rb (rubidium) exhibits a very strong correlation with Li in hhXRF rubidium v laboratory results for Li. This Rb:Li correlation has an R2 of 0.82 based upon 162 previous rockchip samples from the RK and BT prospects (see Appendix 3, Table 1). This technique has been practiced by PAM for many years as an accurate and cost effective means of identifying target zones quickly and efficiently.
The strong Rb:Li correlation enables a regression formula to be used to estimate an Li2O grade, herein referred to as “Li2O% mod”. The regression formula is simplified to 3 x Rb (ppm) = Li2O mod (ppm). The results for Rb and Li2O% mod for new samples (20553-20602) collected at KT East are reported in Appendix 2. The Li2O% mod values of these samples range from 0.01% to 3.06% % Li2O, with an average of 1.14%. Of all 132 samples so far collected at the prospect, 96 have returned values greater than 0.50% Li2O mod, with an average of 1.19% Li2O mod. The Li2O% mod values are supported by other Li pathfinders identified by hhXRF, as well as the presence of variable, but commonly abundant lepidolite and white mica.
Readers are cautioned that the Li2O% mod values reported are estimates of potential lithium grade based upon the strong correlation between Rb and Li, and a simple regression formula applied to hhXRF results for Rb. The derived Li2O% mod values are supported by the presence of lithium micas in the samples tested. Readers should note the Li2O% mod values are not laboratory quality results and actual Li2O contents for these samples await confirmation by laboratory analysis to be undertaken at a later date.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pan Asia Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Noram Lithium Keeps Soaring with 58 Percent Gain
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 3.38 points last week to close at 570.71.
Statistics Canada released its mining statistics for 2022 this past Thursday (June 20). The data shows that metal ore mining brought in C$39.11 billion to the economy for the year, an increase of around C$636.8 million from 2021.
Leading the way were the base metals copper, nickel, lead and zinc with C$13.2 billion in combined revenue; nickel-copper ore mining headlined the section with revenue of C$7.23 billion. Its own category, iron ore mining brought in C$10.65 billion in revenue, while revenue from gold and silver totaled C$13.18 billion.
Meanwhile, non-metallic mining brought in C$21.91 billion, with potash leading the category. Its revenue came in at C$17.78 billion, which is more than double its 2021 total. According to Statistics Canada, the top provinces by total metal ore mining revenue were Québec with C$12.44 billion, Ontario with C$10.81 billion and Newfoundland and Labrador with C$5.22 billion. Only partial data was published for BC and the three territories, as some data points were either unavailable or suppressed due to the Statistics Act’s confidentiality requirements.
Statistics Canada also released April’s production and shipments of minerals on Friday (June 21). The release shows a large decrease in copper production from March; it fell to 41.79 million kilograms from 49.79 million kilograms. Gold output also declined in April, with 14,731 kilograms produced compared to 15,521 the prior month. Of the three minerals included in the report, only silver saw an increase, with production rising almost 1,100 kilograms to 25,103 kilograms.
South of the border in the US, the Conference Board released its latest Leading Economic Index (LEI) report this past Friday. It shows that the LEI declined by 0.5 percent in May, which came on the heels of a 0.6 percent decline in April. On a six month basis, the index fell 2 percent, slower than the 3.4 percent slowdown in the previous six months.
The Conference Board said the continued contraction doesn’t currently signal a recession, and that it expects the annualized growth rate for real gross domestic product to fall to under 1 percent in Q2 and Q3 of this year. The LEI has faced dual pressures from high inflation figures and high interest rates, which continue to weigh on consumer spending.
After jumping in the middle of the week, both gold and silver fell on the back of a strong US dollar and higher bond yields. Ultimately, gold finished the week at US$2,322 per ounce and silver closed it at US$29.53 per ounce.
Against that backdrop, which TSXV-listed mining and energy stocks rose the most? Here are the top gainers.
1. Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM)
Weekly gain: 66.67 percent; market cap: C$32.5 million; share price: C$0.30
Noram Lithium is a lithium exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its Zeus lithium project in Nevada, US. The property, located near Clayton Valley, comprises 146 placer and 136 lode claims covering 1,133 hectares in a region with existing lithium brine operations since 1967. Noram has been exploring the site since 2016.
Last week was the second week in a row that Noram has come first on this list. The company's most recent update came on June 11, when it released an updated mineral resource estimate for Zeus, reporting an indicated resource of 564 million metric tons (MT) at a concentration of 956 parts per million, resulting in 2.9 million MT of contained lithium carbonate equivalent. Zeus' inferred resource stands at 1.3 million MT of contained lithium carbonate equivalent from 287 million MT grading 861 parts per million lithium.
2. West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY)
Weekly gain: 58.18 percent; market cap: C$39.7 million; share price: C$0.435
West High Yield Resources is a magnesium-focused explorer and developer that is advancing its Record Ridge industrial minerals mine project. Located near Rossland, BC, the site covers 29 mineral claims over 8,972 hectares and hosts a measured and indicated resource of 10.6 million MT of magnesium, as well as silica and nickel.
The company is currently in the latter stages of the mining permit application process for Record Ridge, which is located in the Osoyoos Indian Band's traditional territory.
Shares of West High Yield saw gains this past week following a June 14 announcement that it has signed a letter of intent with the company Skemxist Solutions, which is a partnership between the Osoyoos Indian Band and the Sutherland Group of Companies, for services including road construction and operation of the Record Ridge mine.
The company said this builds on an earlier cooperation agreement and follows the Osoyoos Indian Band’s independent review and oversight of the project. If completed, the mine is expected to produce up to 200,000 MT of magnesium per year.
3. Tincorp Metals (TSXV:TIN)
Weekly gain: 38 percent; market cap: C$16.73 million; share price: C$0.345
Tincorp Metals is an exploration company working to advance its tin assets in Bolivia and gold asset in Yukon, Canada. Its Porvenir tin-zinc-silver project and SF tin project are located in close proximity to each other in Western Bolivia.
Porvenir is an 11.25 square kilometer property that historically hosted small-scale mining. Tincorp's 2023 exploration encountered an interval of 21.2 meters grading 0.65 percent tin, 1.97 percent zinc, 4 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver and 0.1 percent copper. SF covers a 2 square kilometer area in the Potosi Department of West-Central Bolivia. The site hosts a historic open-pit mine and was explored by Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO) in the 1990s. Its 2022 exploration program included a drill hole with 0.2 percent tin, 0.94 percent zinc, 0.17 percent lead and 24.01 g/t silver over 182.6 meters.
Tincorp also owns the 170.3 square kilometer Skukum gold project in the Yukon, which hosts multiple gold and silver deposits and thee historic Mount Skukum gold mine. A 2022 estimate shows indicated resources of 348,000 ounces of gold and 5.87 million ounces of silver, and inferred resources of 449,000 ounces of gold and 5.63 million ounces of silver.
Shares of Tincorp rose this past week following the release of results from its annual general and special meeting.
4. Freeport Resources (TSXV:FRI)
Weekly gain: 27.27 percent; market cap: C$16.19 million; share price: C$0.07
Freeport Resources is focused on the advancement of its Yandera copper, gold and molybdenum project located in Madan, Papua New Guinea. Yandera covers an area of 245.5 square kilometers and has been explored since the 1960s. Freeport acquired the project in August 2021, when it bought out Carpo Resources and its subsidiary Era Resources.
A 2017 prefeasibility study commissioned by Era projects a net present value of US$1.04 billion with an internal rate of return of 23.5 percent and a payback period of five years and eight months. It also shows measured and indicated resources of 2.81 million MT of contained copper equivalent and a projected mine life of 20 years.
This past February, Freeport announced that it had been granted a two year extension for its exploration license from the government of Papua New Guinea. On Monday, Freeport issued two press releases — it announced that it had received an extension until June 28 for the completion of its private placement from the TSXV, and that it had increased the size of the placement to 140 million units for gross proceeds of up to C$7 million.
5. O3 Mining (TSXV:OIII)
Weekly gain: 24.53 percent; market cap: C$110.86 million; share price: C$1.32
O3 Mining is a gold explorer and developer working to advance its assets in Québec, Canada.
The company’s Marban Alliance gold project is composed of 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares in Western Québec. Exploration at the site dates back to the 1940s and has seen drilling to a depth of 1,475 meters. A prefeasibility study from 2022 outlines a pre-tax net present value of C$775 million for the asset with an internal rate of return of 30.2 percent and a payback period of 3.5 years.
O3 also owns the Horizon project, made up of 192 claims over 8,778 hectares directly to the northwest of Marban. On May 23, the company reported that it had received all assays from its winter drill program. O3 highlighted an intercept of 0.8 g/t gold over 9.1 meters, including 5.3 g/t gold over 0.5 meters.
The most recent news from the company came this past Wednesday (June 19), when it issued of 215,517 common shares
priced at C$1.16 each to partially satisfy a convertible debenture interest obligation.
FAQs for TSXV stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, while the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of September 2023, there were 1,713 companies listed on the TSXV, 953 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,789 companies, with 190 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers article was retrieved at 1:00 p.m. PST on June 14, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals were considered.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
SQM to join Talga in Swedish Lithium Project
Battery materials and technology company Talga Group Ltd (“Talga” or “the Company”) (ASX:TLG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Earn-in Agreement (“Agreement”) with world- leading lithium miner and producer Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (via its subsidiary SQM Australia Pty Ltd) (“SQM”) (NYSE:SQM; SSE:SQM-B, SQM-A), over Talga’s Aero Lithium Project (“Aero”) in Sweden.
- Earn-in Agreement signed with SQM, world-leading lithium miner and producer, over Talga’s 100% owned Aero Lithium Project located ~30km east of Gällivare in northern Sweden
- SQM can earn up to 70% interest in Aero JV in stages for total US$19.0m expenditure
- Talga to manage project during earn-in period and retain 100% graphite rights
Under the binding Agreement, Talga has granted SQM the right to sole fund exploration expenditure of up to US$19.0m over the next 7 years on Aero for up to a 70% ownership interest in the project. Talga also will be paid a management fee for each stage of the potential earn-in arrangement, and a success fee if a decision to mine on Aero is made. Talga retains all rights and obligations in relation to graphite minerals within Aero.
SQM has completed extensive due diligence on Aero including site visits, and under the Agreement the parties may agree to collaborate on potential new lithium areas and projects in Sweden. The Agreement is subject to Swedish foreign direct investment clearance. Key terms of the Agreement are set out in Schedule 1 to this announcement.
Project background
Aero forms part of Talga’s suite of battery metal assets separate to its advanced stage Li-ion battery graphite anode business (“Vittangi Anode Project”). Aero covers 270km2 area south and east from Gällivare where Talga has found lithium-prospective pegmatites over ~50km total strike with surface sample results up to 1.9% Li2O (ASX:TLG 29 August 2023). Lithium is classified as a strategic raw material and subject to domestic extraction targets under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.
Talga Managing Director, Mark Thompson, commented: “We are delighted to partner with SQM on our Aero lithium project in Sweden, which provides an important chance to build a European lithium supply for the green transition and EU localisation objectives.
As one of the few potentially large-scale lithium hard rock opportunities in Europe, Aero might be significant to the region’s battery and electric vehicle industry.”
SQM International Lithium division CEO, Mark Fones, commented: "We are pleased to enter into this agreement, which represents our dedicated efforts to build a global and competitive lithium asset portfolio. Expanding into new and promising jurisdictions, such as Sweden, has been a strategic goal for us, and partnering with Talga, who has demonstrated expertise in the region, further enhances this achievement.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Talga Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Cleantech Lithium’s ASX Listing Taps into Sustainability-focused Investors
The decision to list on the ASX is a significant strategy for Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL), according to Steve Kessler, the company’s executive chairman and interim CEO. Already listed on the AIM market in the UK, the company recognises the advantages of dual listing in Australia, a country well-versed in mining and resource investments.
“There's deeper pools of finance available in Australia for mining and resource stocks,” Kessler explained. "And there's a greater knowledge of mining amongst the retail public, particularly in lithium."
Australia’s familiarity with lithium means there is natural synergy and substantial market knowledge among investors. Kessler noted that the company's leading shareholder, Regal Funds from Sydney, underscores the value of this dual listing as a vehicle to tap into broader financial resources and an informed investor base.
“There's a belief that when people in Australia see the quality of our projects in Chile and how far we have advanced, they'll recognise that we offer great value compared to the other projects which are already listed on the ASX,” he said.
Listing on the ASX will enhance Cleantech Lithium’s visibility and credibility, particularly among institutions that are eager to support environmentally sustainable projects, but are restricted to ASX-listed entities. This move is not merely a financial strategy, but also a recognition of the power of institutional support in advancing sustainable practices in resource extraction, Kessler added.
Cleantech Lithium aims to be a leading supplier of “green lithium” to the electric vehicle market.
Watch the full interview with Steve Kessler, executive chairman and interim CEO of Cleantech Lithium, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Cleantech Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Cleantech Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Cleantech Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Lithium Supply Chain Conference to Bring Industry Leaders to Las Vegas
Fastmarkets' first Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference was held in 2009 in Santiago, Chile, emerging amid the financial crisis and providing vital insights into the booming lithium market.
Now in its 16th year, the event has consistently attracted influential figures from the battery raw materials industry, offering excellent networking opportunities while maintaining a global perspective.
Held in cities such as Toronto, Buenos Aires, Shanghai, Montreal and Las Vegas, the conference has evolved to enhance the delegate experience, featuring visits to mines and lithium facilities, along with roundtable discussions, masterclasses, Q&As and other formats, allowing attendees to gain insights in various ways.
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with the Fastmarkets team about the upcoming conference, which will run from June 24 to 27 in Las Vegas, and what participants can expect this year.
INN: How many participants attended last year, and how many are expected this year?
Fastmarkets Team (FMT): Over 1,100 attended in 2023, and this year we’re expecting closer to 1,300 across all areas of the lithium and battery raw materials supply chain — from downstream exploration and mining companies through to mid and upstream battery production, automotive firms, gigafactories and utility and power grid operators.
We also have growing interest from the finance and investment community, with attendance from BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Nomura (NYSE:NMR,TSE:8604), Rothschild Canada and Scotiabank, amongst others — showing an increase in this particular segment from last year.
INN: What can attendees expect this year?
FMT: Conference goers can expect a thoroughly vetted experience featuring:
- Multiple content streams, including BRM Market Fundamentals and Energy Storage Summit workshops, the BRM Innovation stage and debates and keynotes on the main stage. There will also be high-profile networking events, with a CEO breakfast, speakers’ dinner, investor breakfast, the Voltas Awards and the Inclusivity Forum.
- Some of the speaker highlights include: Ashley Zumwalt-Forbes (deputy director for critical minerals at the Department of Energy) Steven Feldgus (Department of the Interior), Eric Norris (Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)), Dale Henderson (Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF), Simon Thibault (General Motors (NYSE:GM)), Patrick Howarth (ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)), Didi Kazadi (Ford (NYSE:F)) and JB Straubel (Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and co-founder and CEO of Redwood Materials).
- More than 1,000 delegates from across the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain, including mining, exploration, cathode/anode/battery makers, OEMs, policymakers, investors and recycling companies.
INN: What are the key themes this year’s conference will cover?
FMT: Some of the themes at this year’s event include:
- Supply and demand dynamics
- Pricing outlooks
- EV and energy storage system battery demand forecast
- The Inflation Reduction Act and the 2024 US election: Regional and global implications
- EV battery supply chain vertical integration
- Sustainability and recycling — and the latest innovations in direct lithium extraction and battery recycling
- Indigenous communities, and mining and sourcing transparency
- Cathodes, anodes and battery innovation — and the long-term outlook for alternative chemistries, such as anode-free batteries, sodium-ion, solid state and hydrogen
- Extraction, processing and refining technologies
- Funding and investment, including 1-2-1 meetings, an investor connect breakfast, BRM Shark Tank (funding pitch battle), investor view panel and a fire camp session focusing on routes to funding
INN: The agenda also lists several investor-focused presentations and speakers. Why was it important to also cover these topics?
FMT: The aim was to create a discussion platform for both investors and mining/cathode/anode/recycling businesses — and to unravel the complexities of EV battery supply chains, including investment risks and opportunities.
Our audience is interested in hearing how the investor community perceives the sector in the context of short- and long-term demand outlooks, geopolitical shifts, US 2024 elections, overcapacity in China and the ambition to create domestic, vertically integrated supply chains. Investors find our content useful as it cuts through the noise and provides a data-driven, transparent outlook on the market to help drive their investment decisions.
Finally, we wanted to create opportunities for companies looking for funding and offtake partners, as our conference is one of the primary events for making long-term partnerships, joint ventures and deals.
INN: What does Fastmarkets hope attendees will take away from the conference?
FMT: Attendees will leave Las Vegas with the most up-to-date understanding of the battery raw materials industry possible, having heard leading figures’ perspectives and expert analysis.
This will include invaluable insights into the technology and practices that will shape the sector for years to come, as well as the opportunities and threats on the horizon. This kind of industry intelligence will inform their business plans, influence their decisions, and give them a competitive edge over rivals.
Delegates will also gain a new appreciation of issues for various stakeholders across the supply chain — and across the world. Plus, there’s no better place for them to form new connections and strengthen existing ones.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Significant Lithium Discovery in Inaugural Drill Campaign at Red Mountain Project, USA
Assays from first three holes intersect high-grade lithium mineralisation
Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that assays results from the first three holes of the maiden RC drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA have returned high-grade mineralisation, indicating the potential discovery of a significant lithium deposit.
The assay results included the following high-grade drill intersections:
- RMRC001 : 59.4m @ 1,300ppm Li / 0.69% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent1 (LCE) from 73.2m
- RMRC002 : 15.2m @ 810ppm Li / 0.43% LCE from 15.2m
- RMRC003 : 6.1m @ 1,050ppm Li / 0.56% LCE from surface, and
- 12.2m @ 1,060ppm Li / 0.56% LCE from 18.3m
A total of 11 holes were drilled for a combined 1,518m as part of the maiden RC drilling campaign, which targeted lithium clay mineralisation in zones of strong soil anomalism and/or rock chip anomalism with a view to understanding the thickness and grade potential of the project (Table 1 and Figure 1).
These initial results have confirmed the anticipated discovery of sub-surface lithium mineralisation at Red Mountain, which has clear potential to emerge as a significant project in the context of North American exploration efforts for battery metals.
Once assays for the remaining drill holes have been received by the Company, results will be collated and interpreted in order to guide the next steps for exploration at the project, which is now expected to include a follow-up drilling campaign in the second half of the calendar year. The remaining assays are expected to be received in two batches in early and late July.
Astute Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said:
“This is a very exciting start to our drilling campaign at Red Mountain, with all three of our initial drill holes intersecting high-grade lithium mineralisation. The results have been returned over 4.6km of strike, indicating the potential for a major new discovery.
We are now eagerly awaiting the results from the remaining eight holes, which are expected to be received in July, with assays from all holes to be integrated into an updated geological model for Red Mountain with a view of expediting the process to achieving a maiden resource for our Red Mountain Project.”
Figure 1. Drill-hole locations and intersections, and gridded soil sample geochemistry over aerial image.
About Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE)
Unlike spodumene concentrate, which is a feedstock for a value-added battery product, Lithium Carbonate is a principal lithium-ion battery product, which may be used directly in battery production or converted to other battery products such as lithium hydroxide. The Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Lithium Carbonate China Index priced lithium carbonate product at US$13,710/t6 as of 12 June 2024.
Lithium carbonate is the product of many of the most advanced lithium clay projects around the world, including Lithium Americas’ (NYSE: LAC) 16.1Mt LCE Thacker Pass Project3 which is currently under construction. Accordingly, exploration results for Red Mountain have been reported as both the standard parts-per-million (ppm) and as % Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). A full table of tabulated assay results is provided in Appendix 2.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astute Metals NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Deal Completion on Acquisition of Bengal Mining and Brazilian Lithium Projects
Lightning Minerals(L1M or the Company) is pleased to announce completion of the acquisition of Bengal Mining (Bengal). Bengal holds, via its wholly owned subsidiary Tigre Mineracao Ltda (Tigre) option agreements over two lithium projects, Caraíbas and Sidrônio (the Projects). The Projects are located in Brazil’s prolific Lithium Valley district in the state of Minas Gerais in proximity to Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina project1 hosting 70.9Mt @ 1.25% Li20 and Sigma Lithium’s (NASDAQ: SGML) Grota do Cirilo project2 hosting 108.9Mt @ 1.41% Li20.
HIGHLIGHTS
- All Conditions Precedent have been met including receipt of shareholder approval at the Company’s EGM on 13 June 2024 including completion of tranche 2 capital raising
- Completion of acquisition of Bengal Mining and options over highly prospective lithium projects Caraíbas and Sidrônio, located in the prolific Lithium Valley region of Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Recent site visit confirms the highly prospective nature of the projects in Brazil’s prolific Lithium Valley in the state of Minas Gerais
Lightning Minerals Managing Director Alex Biggs said, “Completion of the Bengal acquisition is a significant step forward for the Company and we can now begin to focus our efforts on target generation across our Brazilian assets. Having spent time in Brazil over the past couple of weeks we really like what we see and the potential these projects present to the Company. To be positioned where we are in the region is a significant achievement for us. Couple that with our relationships in Brazil, the prospectivity of the projects we are setting ourselves up for success. We welcome new shareholders on board as part of the transaction and capital raising and look forward to the future as we begin our exploration in one of the world’s premier lithium regions”.
Caraíbas and Sidrônio Projects
The Projects are located in the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province that encompasses approximately 150,000 km2, stretching from Bahia state to Rio de Janeiro state. The Caraíbas Project consists of five (5) separate tenements covering 1,733 Ha and the project area contains a series of albite and muscovite rich pegmatites identified by Bengal’s initial reconnaissance works. Aeromagnetic data shows the tenements are located along regional structures and shear zones which are analogous to the trends present at Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina deposit. The Caraíbas Project is located approximately 20km to the south in the same Salinas geological formation.
The Sidrônio Project consists of two (2) tenements covering 1,638 Ha, strategically located adjacent and along strike to the south from the Caraíbas Project. Aeromagnetic data shows the tenements are located along similar interpreted structural trends that may potentially be conduits for mineralisation. Both Projects cover prospective Salinas Formation geology which is thought to provide adequate rheological conditions suitable for the emplacement of late hydrothermal fluids. In similar geological settings, proximal to S-type granites, the Salinas Formation is known to host fertile lithium mineral bearing pegmatites.
Figure 2: Caraíbas and Sidrônio project location, geology and tenements
Figure 3: Caraíbas and Sidrônio projects location and tenements plotted against publicly available analytic signal aeromagnetic image from Servico Geologico do Brasil (Geological Service of Brazil)
Next Steps
Work programs will focus on ground reconnaissance, geophysical drone survey works, drill target identification and drilling. It is estimated that these works will occur over the next 6-months but are subject to change as the Company gains further knowledge on the projects.
Initial indicators and impressions gathered from this site visit will continue to inform the Company’s approach to exploration at both Caraíbas and Sidrônio over the coming months but the strategy already developed is considered appropriate with a view to developing drill targets over the next few months.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lightning Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
TOP STOCKS
