Riverside Resources Announces Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects into New Company, Blue Jay Gold Corp, for Existing Shareholders

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive arrangement agreement with Riverside's subsidiary, Blue Jay Gold Corp. ("Blue Jay") in respect of the spin-out of its Pichette, Oakes and Duc projects (the "Ontario Gold Projects"), located in Ontario, Canada, to its shareholders by way of a share capital reorganization effected through a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to the arrangement provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"). Under the Arrangement, Riverside will distribute the common shares (each, a "Blue Jay Share") of Blue Jay to Riverside's shareholders. Should the arrangement become effective, Riverside shareholders would own shares in two public companies: Blue Jay, which will focus on the development of the Ontario Gold Projects, and Riverside, which will continue to build its diverse portfolio of projects in Canada, Mexico, and its royalty interests, while also generating new prospective mineral properties, as it has successfully done for the past 17 years.

Under the Arrangement, Riverside's current shareholders will receive Blue Jay Shares by way of a share exchange, pursuant to which each existing common share of Riverside will be exchanged for one new common share of Riverside (each, a "New Riverside Share") and 1/5th of a Blue Jay Share. Holders of Riverside options will be entitled to receive the same number of New Riverside Shares and 1/5th of that number of Blue Jay Shares. On completion of the Arrangement, Riverside shareholders and holders of Riverside options will maintain their interest in Riverside and will obtain a proportionate interest in Blue Jay.

The reorganization will be effected pursuant to s. 289 of the Act, and must be approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia and by the affirmative vote of 66 2/3% of Riverside's shareholders in attendance at a shareholders' meeting to be held on March 31, 2025 (the "Meeting"). Riverside will apply for a listing of the Blue Jay Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). These steps mirror the process Riverside followed when creating, spinning out, distributing, and listing Capitan Silver Corp. (TSXV: CAPT). Similarly, Riverside shareholders received shares in the new company while retaining their full ownership of Riverside shares.

Riverside expects that the Arrangement will increase shareholder value by allowing capital markets to ascribe value to the Ontario Gold Projects through Blue Jay Gold independently of the royalties and other properties held by Riverside. The spin-out will provide new and existing shareholders with more flexibility as to their specific investment strategy and risk profile. Riverside also believes that having a separately funded early-exploration business will accelerate development of the Ontario portfolio. Riverside will retain a 2% NSR on each of Blue Jay Gold's properties.

"We are thrilled to announce the spin-out of Blue Jay Gold Corp., which represents another exciting milestone in Riverside's strategy to unlock value for our shareholders," stated Riverside Founder and CEO, John-Mark Staude. "Through this share distribution, Riverside shareholders will directly own a stake in Blue Jay Gold and its promising Ontario gold assets, while we retain a 2% uncapped Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty. This transaction provides shareholders with direct benefits by granting them ownership of Blue Jay's common shares, allowing them to participate in Blue Jay's exploration upside and further development potential, while Riverside retains long-term exposure to the success of these high-grade gold projects."

"This spin-out is another example of our commitment to create shareholder value through strategic initiatives. Following the success of our previous spin-out, Capitan Silver, Blue Jay Gold is well-positioned to advance exploration under the leadership of Dr. Geordie Mark. We are enthusiastic about Blue Jay's potential to deliver strong results and further growth opportunities as an independent exploration company, while Riverside continues to focus on building its own pipeline of high-quality assets and partnerships."

"As the founding CEO and Director of Blue Jay Gold, I am thrilled to lead the company in unlocking the potential of our exceptional gold assets," commented Dr. Geordie Mark. "Ontario, with its rich mining history and supportive environment, provides the perfect foundation for discovery and growth. I am confident that Blue Jay will deliver significant value to our shareholders and make a meaningful impact on gold exploration in Canada."

Completion of the Arrangement is subject to a number of conditions, including the following:

(a) Riverside shareholder approval at the Meeting;

(b) the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia;

(c) TSX-V approval for the Arrangement by Riverside;

(d) TSX-V approval for the listing of the Blue Jay Shares upon completion of the Arrangement; and

(e) completion by Blue Jay of a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000.

Upon completion of the Arrangement, it is intended that the senior management of Blue Jay will consist of Geordie Mark, as the Chief Executive Officer, Robert Scott, as the Chief Financial Officer, and Freeman Smith, as the Vice-President, Exploration. Blue Jay's board of directors will consist of Geordie Mark, John-Mark Staude (Chairman) and one or more additional directors. Changes and additions to the management team and board will be made as needed as the Ontario Gold Projects progress.

Additional details of the spin-out transaction will be included in an information circular to be mailed to shareholders of Riverside in February 2025 in connection with the Meeting. The Arrangement is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

Click this link to view John-Mark's bold plans for Riverside Resources in 2025:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzYhzXaDt8E

Blue Jay Completes Seed Round of Financing

Effective December 18, 2024, Blue Jay completed a private placement of 2,735,000 Blue Jay Shares at an issue price of $0.20 per Blue Jay Share for gross proceeds of $527,000.00. Following the private placement, Riverside holds 85.02% of the issued and outstanding Blue Jay Shares.

Certain directors and officers of Riverside participated in the private placement, subscribing for 300,000 Blue Jay Shares in the aggregate; each such subscription for the Blue Jay Shares being a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has over $4M in cash, no debt and less than 75M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and Canada and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. In addition to Riverside's own exploration spending, the Company also strives to diversify risk by securing joint-venture and spin-out partnerships to advance multiple assets simultaneously and create more chances for discovery. Riverside has properties available for option, with information available on the Company's website at www.rivres.com.

Riverside welcomes inquiries, signing up at the Riverside website for more information and contacting the Company at the information below.

ON BEHALF OF Riverside Resources Inc.

"John-Mark Staude"

Dr. John-Mark Staude, President & CEO

For additional information contact:

John-Mark Staude
President, CEO
Riverside Resources Inc.
info@rivres.com
Phone: (778) 327-6671
Fax: (778) 327-6675
Web: www.rivres.com		Eric Negraeff
Investor Relations
Riverside Resources Inc.
Phone: (778) 327-6671
TF: (877) RIV-RES1
Web: www.rivres.com

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Riverside in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238650

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

RRI:CC
Riverside Resources
Riverside Resources (TSXV:RRI)

Riverside Resources


Riverside Resources Corporate Outlook and Milestones for 2025

Riverside Resources Corporate Outlook and Milestones for 2025

  Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to present its 2025 outlook while highlighting key milestones accomplished during 2024. With a 100% owned portfolio of high-potential exploration projects, a robust financial position, and well-established strategic partnerships, Riverside remains focused on delivering value through a disciplined and exploration-driven approach. The Company is committed to advancing its assets, fostering new opportunities, and positioning itself for sustained growth and success in the evolving resource sector.

The Company is in a strong cash position, with over C$4 million in cash reserves, no outstanding debt, and a tightly managed share structure with fewer than 75 million shares outstanding and no warrants. This robust financial foundation provides Riverside with the flexibility to advance its exploration initiatives and capitalize on emerging opportunities in North America as it continues to build its royalty portfolio of precious and base metals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Riverside Resources Expands British Columbia Rare Earth Elements Property Portfolio with Taft Project Acquisition

Riverside Resources Expands British Columbia Rare Earth Elements Property Portfolio with Taft Project Acquisition

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Taft Project ("Project"). The Project covers a total area of 3,000 hectares (30 km2) and is located in the highly prospective Revelstoke Carbonatite Belt region of British Columbia for Rare Earth Elements (REE) and gold mineralization. This transaction aligns with Riverside's strategy of targeting high-value mineral assets in favorable jurisdictions and taking advantage of government support led by technical quality as a focus. Critical metals, such as rare earth elements (REE), are essential for national security and economic prosperity and Riverside is actively strengthening its position by acquiring and staking high-potential critical metals projects. The Company plans to begin a field program on the Project immediately.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Riverside Resources Announces the Launch of Blue Jay Resources and Its Ontario Gold Project Portfolio

Riverside Resources Announces the Launch of Blue Jay Resources and Its Ontario Gold Project Portfolio

Intention to Spinout Blue Jay in 2025

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the completed transfer of its three key Ontario gold properties: Pichette, Oakes, and Duc to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Blue Jay Resources Inc ("Blue Jay"). This move lays the groundwork for Riverside's strategic plan to advance its Ontario portfolio by establishing Blue Jay as a standalone exploration company. Blue Jay can fully focus on the exploration, discovery, and value-creation potential that these assets deserve. This structure provides Riverside shareholders with exposure to potential gains, while also paving the way for capital investment aimed at unlocking value in these properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Riverside Resources Completes LiDAR Survey and Expanding Targeting at the Duc Project in Ontario

Riverside Resources Completes LiDAR Survey and Expanding Targeting at the Duc Project in Ontario

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its 100% owned subsidiary, Blue Jay Resources, has completed a Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR") airborne geophysical survey at the Duc Project, 50 kms southwest of the town of Kapuskasing, Ontario as part of the conclusion of a successful summer field program. Exploration work of sampling, mapping and now LiDAR provides expanded targeting and also improved definition of the surface projection of east-west Abitibi greenstone style shears and second order ENE cross structures which typically occur in this western part of the Wawa-Abitibi along the major gold-bearing breaks that host significant gold resources in the Timmins Camp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities / Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities / Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metal Hawk Limited (MHK:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities / Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2024

Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2024

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2024

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and gold production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- Placement of $14 M and proposed merger with Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) via Schemes of Arrangement to acquire all of the shares and options of POS with the objective of the Company's in-ground assets being processed through the POS Black Swan processing plant which Horizon propose to refurbish and repurpose as a gold plant

- Activities at the Boorara Gold Project included first ore mined, completion of the grade control drilling program and the first ore stockpile of 54,380 tonnes was completed and haulage to the Paddington Mill commenced

- Subsequent to the end of the December quarter and at the time of reporting, the company announced the first gold pour of the Boorara Gold Project under the Ore Sale Agreement with Paddington Mill

- Mining and grade control drilling commenced at the Phillips Find Gold Project after equipment mobilisation, site establishment and mining approvals granted early in the quarter

- Prefeasibility study completed for the Penny's Find Underground Gold Project with a maiden Ore Reserve of 328.3 kt at 3.2 g/t Au for 33.4 koz and a projected free cash flow of $24.0 M at a gold price of A$3,600/oz

MARCH QUARTER ACTIVITIES

- General Meeting approval by POS shareholders for the Schemes of Arrangement (shares and options) to be approved at the 31 January 2025 scheme meetings

- Subject to POS security holders approving the Schemes and court approval. The Scheme Implementation Date is anticipated to be 19 February 2025 at which point POS security holders will receive Horizon shares and options as per the agreed Scheme ratio of 0.1156

- Post POS merger, select the engineering consultants to be used for the Black Swan refurbishment and gold circuit expansion and commence work

- First Gold Pour from Phillips Find mining via Toll Milling arrangement with the Greenfields Mill near Coolgardie

- Continued gold production at the Boorara Gold Project via Paddington Mill Ore Sale

A key objective for the Company is on near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of 928 km2 . In addition to 1.8 Moz of gold resources, the company holds a number of multi-commodity assets including the Nimbus Silver Zinc project, 50% of the Mt Thirsty Nickel Cobalt Manganese project in Western Australia, and listed investments including Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) which holds the world-class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland (Figure 5*).

Activities during the quarter focussed on execution of the strategy of extracting near term cashflow from mining projects, with first ore being mined at Boorara for treatment at Norton Goldfields' Paddington processing plant.

Additionally, pre-strip mining and grade control drilling commenced at the Phillips Find project under the JV agreement with BML Ventures. Ore will be processed under a Toll Milling Agreement with FMR at their Greenfields plant near Coolgardie commencing in February 2025.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/255449Y7



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Riverside Resources
