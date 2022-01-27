Energy Investing News
Rising Phoenix Royalties (RPR) reveals a 49% oil51% natural gas royalty acquisition of roughly 5 net royalty acres from an undisclosed seller in the Woodford Basin, Stephens County, OK. Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) is the well-site Operator.

"The Stephens County acquisition is a great example of our ability to assist sellers with smaller to medium size deals," shared Jace Graham, RPR CEO and Founder. "Many larger private equity backed royalty acquisition companies, as a rule, won't even look at a deal if it's smaller than $1mm in purchase size."

"Rising Phoenix has the ability to purchase royalties ranging in size from $50k to $10mm", continued Graham. "Our team of mineral advisors give each client the same level of respect, expertise, and due diligence whether they're selling thousands of royalty acres or just a few."

Ovintiv Inc., one of North America's largest producers of natural gas, oil, and condensate, has a high-quality multi-basin portfolio with core assets in the Montney, Anadarko , and Permian basins. The company's culture, based on efficiency and innovation, amplifies shareholder value, enhances its economic performance, and fortifies its pledge to sustainability in the communities where its employees work and live.

The RPR royalty acquisition process begins with a comprehensive reservoir analysis done by a third party geological engineering company with extensive experience in all US Basins. The third party research provides royalty owners transparency and peace of mind knowing the valuation information used to formulate the offer price.

RPR clients sell their royalty assets for many life event related reasons like investment portfolio diversification, estate liquidation, immediate financial need, optimizing tax benefits, funding retirement, and estate planning.

Rising Phoenix Royalties offers free royalty interest evaluations. Contact our team today at (214) 949-4928 or royalties@rising-phoenix.com

Rising Phoenix Royalties also welcomes mineral asset purchase partnerships with other royalty acquisition companies. Contact our team at 214-949-4928 or email royalties@rising-phoenix.com for more information.

About Rising Phoenix Royalties

Rising Phoenix Royalties, Dallas, TX , is a privately held independent mineral and royalty interest acquisition company built on four generations of oil and gas industry expertise. Since 2009, RPR has successfully identified, evaluated, acquired, and managed incoming producing properties of over $140 million in mineral and royalty assets in oil and gas basins nationwide. Learn more at www.risingphoenixroyalties.com .

Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Funding Transaction With San Leon Energy

Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Funding Transaction With San Leon Energy

  • Decklar Petroleum and San Leon have agreed to new terms on financing arrangements whereby San Leon will advance US$4,750,000 immediately and an additional US$2,000,000 by April 30, 2022 (or San Leon will accept a pro rata reduction in its shareholding in Decklar Petroleum).
  • Terms of previously announced agreements between Decklar Petroleum and San Leon have been modified in order to complete the transaction.
  • The Option Agreement that would have entitled San Leon to additional participation in the Oza Oil Field and additional ownership in Decklar Petroleum has been terminated.
  • San Leon will be involved in planning and location of the first new well to be drilled on the Oza Oil Field.

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DLKRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the "Company" or "Decklar") is pleased to announce the closing of a funding agreement with San Leon Energy Plc (" San Leon ") whereby the previously announced Subscription Agreement will be completed for gross proceeds of US$7,500,000 (of which US$750,000 was previously paid as a refundable deposit) with US$4,750,000 paid immediately and US$2,000,000 to be paid by April 30, 2022.

As detailed below, in 2020, the Company announced that San Leon had conditionally agreed to advance US$7,500,000 by way of a loan to Decklar's wholly-owned subsidiary, Decklar Petroleum Limited (" Decklar Petroleum "). San Leon also announced that it was subscribing for a 15% equity interest in Decklar Petroleum in order to participate in the Oza Oil Field in Nigeria. San Leon advanced an initial deposit of US$750,000 at the time of the agreement, with US$6,750,000 of San Leon's proposed loan remaining in escrow and to be released upon satisfaction (or waiver) of certain conditions precedent. Delays were experienced in concluding conditions precedent to the San Leon transaction, and Decklar proceeded to complete the re-entry and testing of the Oza-1 well. Based upon the Oza-1 well test, which indicated positive oil results from two zones and gas in a third zone, San Leon has agreed to advance the additional funds and to proceed with its investment in Decklar Petroleum. Decklar has agreed to modified terms to proceed with the arrangement with San Leon and to involve San Leon in future development planning.

Keep reading... Show less
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Spudding of Three Well Drilling Program

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Spudding of Three Well Drilling Program

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (SOU:TSXV) (AIM:SOUC) announces the spudding of its three Selma Chalk horizontal wells in the Gwinville field targeting natural gas. The three wells will be drilled from the same surface pad site and batch drilled for operational and capital efficiencies. Subject to successful completion, first production from the wells is expected in April 2022. The Company has posted a short video under the Presentations and Events heading on batch drilling available on its website at www.southernenergycorp.com

Ian Atkinson, President and CEO of Southern, commented:

Keep reading... Show less
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Director Share Purchase

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Director Share Purchase

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) announces the following purchases of Company common shares. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on the applicable transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Steven Smith
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Southern Energy Corp.
b) LEI 213800R25GL7J3EBJ698
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares in Southern Energy Corp.
Identification code CA8428133059
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares on the open market
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 200,000 common shares at a price of CAD0.4088
d) Aggregated information N/A
e) Date of the transaction 18 January 2022
f) Place of the transaction Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

Keep reading... Show less
Southern Energy CEO Ian Atkinson

Southern Energy CEO Ian Atkinson: Redeveloping and Recapitalizing Reservoirs for the Clean Energy Market

Southern Energy (TSXV:SOU) is pivoting away from burning coal to generate power, and Southern Energy CEO Ian Atkinson says the company's strategy focuses on the conventional nature of some undercapitalized assets.

Keep reading... Show less

Ovintiv to Host its 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 25, 2022

 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT on Friday, February 25, 2022 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Thursday, February 24, 2022 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com .

Keep reading... Show less

Imperial sets 2030 oil sands emission intensity reduction goal; expects to meet 2023 objective

  • Oil sands greenhouse gas emissions intensity expected to decrease by 30 percent
  • Reaffirms goal to achieve net zero emissions in oil sands operations by 2050 through collaboration with governments and other industry partners
  • Emissions reduction plan includes game-changing in situ technologies, efficiency improvements, and carbon capture and storage

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) said today it plans further reductions in greenhouse gas emissions intensity over the next decade to help support Canada's net zero goals.

By the end of 2030, Imperial anticipates reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity of its operated oil sands facilities by 30 percent, compared with 2016 levels. The company plans to achieve this through implementation of lower greenhouse gas next generation technologies at its Cold Lake operation, efficiency improvements at its facilities, and the use of carbon capture and storage.

Keep reading... Show less

