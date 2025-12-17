Rio2 Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$14 Million

Rio2 Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$14 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Rio2 Limited ("Rio2" or the "Company") (TSX: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). A total of 6,306,300 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") were sold to investors resident in Peru and Chile at a price per Share of C$2.22 (approximately US$1.585) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$14 million (approximately US$10 million)

KALLPA Securities Sociedad Agente de Bolsa S.A. acted as the Company's agent for the Private Placement. ‎

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes. Final acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange of the Private Placement is subject to the completion of ‎customary post-closing filings.‎

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to "U.S. Persons" (as that term is defined in Rule 902(k) of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Rio2 Limited

Rio2 is a mining company with a focus on development and mining operations with a team that ‎has proven technical skills as well as successful capital markets track record. Rio2 is focused on ‎taking its Fenix Gold Project in Chile to production in the shortest possible timeframe based on a ‎staged development strategy. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiary, Fenix Gold Limitada, are ‎companies with the highest environmental standards and responsibility with the firm conviction ‎that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three axes (Social, Environment, ‎Economics) of sustainable development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to ‎apply environmental standards beyond those that are mandated by regulators, seeking to ‎protect and preserve the environment of the territories that we operate in.‎

To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: www.Rio2.com or Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Rio2 LIMITED

Alex Black
Executive Chairman of the Board
Email: alex.black@rio2.com
Tel: +51 99279 4655

Kathryn Johnson
Executive Vice President, CFO & Corporate Secretary
Email: kathryn.johnson@rio2.com
‎Tel: +1 604 762 4720‎

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively ‎‎‎"forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Private Placement and other aspects of Rio2's anticipated future ‎operations and ‎plans. In addition, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release ‎contains forward-‎looking information pertaining to the following: the ‎intended use of proceeds of the Private Placement; the receipt of TSX approval of the Private Placement; and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing.

All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "forecast", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", and similar expressions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Rio2's management which may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to: market conditions; expectations concerning prevailing commodity prices, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; capital efficiencies; legislative and regulatory environment of Chile; future production rates and estimates of capital and operating costs; estimates of reserves and resources; anticipated results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; performance; the availability and cost of financing, labor and services; and Rio2's ability to access capital on satisfactory terms.

Rio2 believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is ‎expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking information. ‎A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Rio2's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties relating to market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals and management's ability to anticipate and manage the factors and risks referred to herein.

Forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and such information should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any date after the date of this news release. Rio2 has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those current expectations or estimates expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. However, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as expected or estimated and that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations. Rio2 disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rio2RIO:CCTSXV:RIOOTCQX:RIOFFGold Investing
RIO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Rio2

Rio2

Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Announces Shares for Debt Issuance

Walker Lane Announces Shares for Debt Issuance

TSX-V: WLR Frankfurt: 6YL CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV: CMB) (Frankfurt: ZM5P) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has settled and extinguished $77,600 of outstanding debt (the "Debt") through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Shares"). In accordance with the... Keep Reading...
Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Intersects 3.4 g/t Gold over 44.75 Metres, and 800 Metre Step-Out Discovers 1.04 g/t Gold over 55.52 Metres at Alotta, Yukon

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce full gold assay results from drill hole ALT-25-012 at the Payoff Zone intersecting 3.4 g/t gold over 44.75 metres from 256.23 metres and discovery results from hole ALT-25-013 at the... Keep Reading...
Gareth Soloway, gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2026

Gareth Soloway of VerifiedInvesting.com shares his outlook for gold, silver and Bitcoin.For gold, he outlines two different scenarios — a breakout to US$5,000 per ounce, potentially early in 2026, or a pullback to the US$3,500 to US$3,600 level. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Two people shaking hands over a desk with documents and a notebook.

CMOC to Acquire Equinox Gold’s Brazilian Assets for US$1.015 Billion

China’s CMOC Group (OTC Pink:CMCLF) has agreed to buy a portfolio of gold assets in Brazil from Canada’s Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) for US$1.015 billion.CMOC said Monday (December 15) that it will acquire 100 percent of Equinox Gold’s Brazilian operations, comprising the Aurizona... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Reports the Balance of its 2025 Drill Results at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Reports the Balance of its 2025 Drill Results at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce updated and complete assay results from the Trapper Gold Target at its wholly owned Thorn Project in northwestern British Columbia. This release includes multi-element results for all... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Announces Board Update

Walker Lane Announces Board Update

TSX-V: WLR Frankfurt: 6YL Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL) "Walker Lane") announces the resignation of John Land as a Director of the Company and the appointment of Mr. Kevin Brewer, Director and CEO as interim Chairman of the Board. The Board wishes to thank Mr.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Nuvau Minerals Engages Bunt Capital for Investor Relations Services

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Precious Metals Investing

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Base Metals Investing

Nuvau Minerals Engages Bunt Capital for Investor Relations Services

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Copper Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified High-Grade Assay Results up to 15.21% Copper from the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences Drill Program at the Ogama-Rockland Gold Deposit