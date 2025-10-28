Rio Silver Receives Conditional Approval for $2.2M Private Placement

Rio Silver Receives Conditional Approval for $2.2M Private Placement

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF), announces it has received "Conditional Approval" from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its upsized non-brokered private placement, as described in the company's press release dated Sept. 25, 2025, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,200,000.

The offering involved the issuance of 22,000,000 units at a price of 10 cents per unit for gross proceeds to the company of $2,200,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one non-transferable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at 15 cents per share for three years from closing. If, following the final closing date of the private placement, the company's common shares close at or above 25 cents on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other exchange on which the shares may trade) for 15 consecutive trading days, the company may accelerate the warrant expiry date by issuing a news release. The warrants would then expire 30 days from the date of that notice.

In connection with the offering and subject to compliance with applicable laws and TSX-V approval, the company will pay finders' fees or commissions of $74,520.00. and issued an aggregate of 745,200 non-transferable common share purchase warrants to arm's-length finders of the company, the "brokers warrants", in consideration for locating purchasers to participate in the offering, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the company at an exercise price of 15 cents also for a period of 3 years from the date of exchange acceptance

The gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the units, excluding warrant proceeds, will be used to acquire and advance certain exploration / exploitation projects in south central Peru, for general working capital purposes and for settlement of debt.

The securities issued in connection with the offering are subject to a four-month hold from the date of exchange acceptance, under applicable Canadian securities laws. The offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Other News

Rio Silver is anticipating exchange approval on the acquisition of the Maria Norte Au-Ag-Pb-Zn project, amended and news released on September 17, 2025, in the coming days.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver is a resource development company that has been selectively identifying and acquiring precious metal assets that are anticipated to produce near term cashflow to best assist the Company's exploration / development plans, in a non-dilutive, shareholder friendly way. We remain ever impressed and optimistic by the resilience and ingenuity of our host country as Peru continues to endorse supportive mining policies and continued growth, as evident by the tremendous investment being witnessed throughout Peru.

We seek safe harbour.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Rio Silver INC.

Chris Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information,

Christopher Verrico, President, CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rio SilverRYO:CATSXV:RYOPrecious Metals Investing
RYO:CA
Rio Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Rio Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Rio Silver

Rio Silver

Leveraging 25 years of mining experience in Peru

Leveraging 25 years of mining experience in Peru Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Rio Silver") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's announcement on September 11, 2025 (the "Previous Announcement") regarding the intended non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Inc., (the company) further to its news releases dated March 26, 2025, June 25, 2025 and August 12, 2025, announces it has further amended terms of the acquisition from Peruvian Metals Corp. (Peruvian) for the Maria Norte project, located in the District of Huachocopla, Huancavelica,... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Vancouver, British Columbia September 11, 2025 Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) announces private placement of units. Rio Silver Inc. has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 13 million units at $0.10 per unit for gross... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) announces that, further to the announcements on March 26 and June 25, 2025 (collectively, the "Prior Announcements"), it has amended terms of the acquisition (the "Transaction") from Peruvian Metals Corp.... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver to Complete 5:1 Consolidation

Rio Silver to Complete 5:1 Consolidation

Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Rio Silver") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) announces that, further to the announcement on May 1, 2025, it will consolidate (the "Consolidation") its common shares on the basis of five pre-Consolidation common shares for one post-Consolidation share. The Company... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Closes $26.78 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Closes $26.78 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the Company has closed the final tranche of its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Upsized Offering"), raising gross proceeds of $1,641,503... Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Acquires Additional Land Position at the La Dama de Oro Gold

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Acquires Additional Land Position at the La Dama de Oro Gold

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER TheNewswire - October 28, 2025 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company ) (TSXV: PHD,OTC:PRRVF) (OTC-PINKS: PRRVF) is very pleased to announce that the Company has staked an additional 100 aces of BLM land are contiguous and parallel to the existing La... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Receives Positive Results from Preliminary Metallurgical Tests at El Potrero with Average of 95.09% Gold Recovery

Pinnacle Receives Positive Results from Preliminary Metallurgical Tests at El Potrero with Average of 95.09% Gold Recovery

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, October 28, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the preliminary scoping metallurgical tests for the... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Strengthens Operations Leadership with Appointment of Éric Vinet as COO and Additional Senior Site Personnel

1911 Gold Strengthens Operations Leadership with Appointment of Éric Vinet as COO and Additional Senior Site Personnel

1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Éric Vinet as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective December 1, 2025. The Company has also made several key site-level appointments to further strengthen its... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5BDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project

Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Rio Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Rio Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

$2.48M Capital Raise to Accelerate Drilling at Mt Solitary

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Apollo Silver Closes $26.78 Million Private Placement Offering

Related News

Base Metals Investing

$2.48M Capital Raise to Accelerate Drilling at Mt Solitary

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Energy Investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Gold Investing

Patrick Tuohy: Gold's Status Has Changed, Higher Price is Inevitable

oil and gas investing

5 Biggest ASX Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

tungsten investing

Tungsten Surge: Fresh Investment Horizons

rare earth investing

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant