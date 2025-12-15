Rio Silver Completes 100% Acquisition of High-Grade Maria Norte Silver Project in Peru's Historic Huachocolpa District

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company's 100% acquisition of the Maria Norte Silver-Gold-Lead Project, located in the prolific Huachocolpa Mining District, Huancavelica Province, Peru.

Highlights

  • Rio Silver now holds 100% ownership of the high-grade Maria Norte Project in one of Peru's most storied silver-producing regions.
  • NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Maria Norte Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project" by James A. McCrea, P.Geo. confirms verification sampling results with grades up to 6.26 g/t Au and 991 g/t Ag .
  • Historical workings and waste-dump sampling demonstrate extensive, intact mineralization from past exploration by Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. , one of South America's most successful mining companies.
  • Low-capex, near-infrastructure opportunity with multiple processing facilities within 11 km, supporting a fast-track path toward potential production.
  • Builds on Rio Silver's royalty-backed financial foundation , creating a strong platform for district-scale expansion.

A New Era for Maria Norte

"The Maria Norte acquisition represents a defining moment for Rio Silver," stated Chris Verrico, President and CEO. "We are unlocking the potential of a high-grade system that was left untouched for decades when silver traded at $1.50 an ounce. Today, with prices nearly 40 times higher and the world's demand accelerating through AI, electronics, and renewable technologies, the same mineralization now holds transformative potential. Maria Norte gives us a foundation not only to advance toward production but to build a broader silver platform within one of Peru's most legendary districts."

NI 43-101 Technical Disclosure

A geological report prepared under National Instrument 43-101 , "Maria Norte Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project," authored by James A. McCrea, P.Geo. , has been approved for public release and will be available on Rio Silver's website ( www.riosilver.com ).

Verification samples collected from surface outcrops and historic waste-dump material confirm high-grade silver-gold mineralization:

Sample No. Type Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Location
9623 Grab 2.19 396 0.28 1.43 0.57 Waste dump
9624 Chip 0.5 1.68 869 0.31 17.31 10.17 Outcrop
9625 Chip 0.4 0.87 68.8 0.30 0.56 0.82 Outcrop
9626 Chip 0.7 6.26 991 0.61 2.35 0.36 Outcrop

These data confirm the presence of a robust, multi-metallic system with significant silver-gold potential across multiple veins within the property. Further mapping and underground sampling are planned to refine targets for subsequent drilling phases.

Why This Matters to Investors

Silver is in a structural global deficit —demand from AI infrastructure, data centers, solar power, and electric-vehicle production now far exceeds mine supply. Inventories are at multi-decade lows, and institutional and retail bullion demand continue to surge. Maria Norte offers exposure to this trend through:

  • District-scale discovery potential in a jurisdiction ranked among the world's top silver producers;
  • Existing infrastructure and low-cost development pathway;
  • 100% ownership with no underlying royalties on the property; and
  • Tight capital structure and insider alignment , maximizing leverage to exploration success and metal prices.

For investors seeking a focused, high-impact silver opportunity, Rio Silver represents an early-stage entry into a project with near-term catalysts, a world-class geological team and strong geological context.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeffrey Reeder, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Reeder acts as an independent advisor and consultant to Rio Silver Inc.

About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is a Canadian resource company advancing high-grade, silver-dominant assets in Peru, the world's second-largest silver producer. The Company is focused on near-term development opportunities within proven mineral belts and is supported by a seasoned technical and operational team with deep experience in Peruvian geology, underground mining, and district-scale exploration. With a clear development strategy, and a growing portfolio of highly prospective silver assets, Rio Silver is establishing the foundation to become one of Peru's next emerging silver producers.

Learn more at www.riosilverinc.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Rio Silver INC.

Chris Verrico
Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

To learn more or engage directly with the Company, please contact:

Christopher Verrico, President and CEO
Tel: (604) 762-4448
Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com
Website: www.riosilverinc.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration and development activities at the Maria Norte Project, expected timelines for regulatory approvals, future work programs, engagement with local stakeholders, geological interpretations, and the Company's ability to advance its assets toward potential development.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, operational risks, regulatory risks, geological uncertainties, availability of financing, community and social risks, commodity-price fluctuations, and general economic conditions. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rio Silver does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


