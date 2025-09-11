Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Vancouver, British Columbia September 11, 2025 Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) announces private placement of units. Rio Silver Inc. has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 13 million units at $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1.3-million.

Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at 15 cents per share for three years from closing. If, following the final closing date of the private placement, the company's common shares close at or above 25 cents on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other exchange on which the shares may trade) for 15 consecutive trading days, the company may accelerate the warrant expiry date by issuing a news release. The warrants would then expire 30 days from the date of that notice.

The private placements may be closed in one or more tranches subject to conditional approval from the TSX-V.

Subject to compliance with applicable laws and TSX-V approval, the company may pay a finder's fee or commission of up to 8 per cent and issue 8% brokers warrants to persons who assist in the introduction of investors to the company, which without limiting the foregoing may include cash, common shares and warrants, or a combination thereof.

The gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the units, excluding warrant proceeds, will be used for exploration and development of the company's projects in Peru and for general working capital purposes.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver is a resource development company that has been selectively identifying and acquiring precious metal assets that are anticipated to produce near term cashflow to best assist the Company's exploration / development plans, in a non-dilutive, shareholder-friendly way. We remain ever impressed and optimistic by the resilience and ingenuity of our host country as Peru continues to endorse supportive mining policies and continued growth, as evident by the continuing investment being witnessed throughout Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Rio Silver INC.

Chris Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information,

Christopher Verrico, President, CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.


Leveraging 25 years of mining experience in Peru

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) announces that, further to the announcements on March 26 and June 25, 2025 (collectively, the "Prior Announcements"), it has amended terms of the acquisition (the "Transaction") from Peruvian Metals Corp. ("Peruvian") of the Maria Norte Project (the "Property") located in the District of Huachocopla, Huancavelica Peru.

Subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals including that of the Exchange, the amended terms of the Transaction with Peruvian include: (1) the elimination of the net smelter royalty to Peruvian; (2) the adjusted number of payment securities to be issued to Peruvian, which are now 3,000,000 shares of Rio Silver and 1,000,000 share purchase warrants of Rio Silver (on account of the recent 5:1 consolidation of the shares of Rio Silver, completed on July 3, 2025), with each share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the date of Exchange approval; and (3) payment by Rio Silver to Peruvian in the amount of US$22,500, with all other terms of the Transaction remaining unchanged. For further clarity, the semiannual payments of US$25,000 to Peruvian in the aggregate amount of US$250,000 will remain as "Option Payments", given the elimination of the net smelter royalty.

Rio Silver to Complete 5:1 Consolidation

Rio Silver to Complete 5:1 Consolidation

Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Rio Silver") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) announces that, further to the announcement on May 1, 2025, it will consolidate (the "Consolidation") its common shares on the basis of five pre-Consolidation common shares for one post-Consolidation share.

The Company expects that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") will issue a bulletin in short order, confirming that the Company's common shares will then commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis effective on or about the opening of trading on Thursday, July 3, 2025. There will be no change to the Company's name or trading symbol. The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the post-Consolidation shares are 76721A113 and CA76721A1131, respectively.

Rio Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting, Amends Purchase Agreement for Maria Norte

Rio Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting, Amends Purchase Agreement for Maria Norte

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF), announces shareholder approval for all matters at the AGM.

All resolutions presented at Rio Silver's annual general held on Thursday, June 19, 2025, including the election of directors, the ratification of the appointment of its auditor for the year ended December 31, 2024, the reappointment of its current auditor, the reapproval of the company's equity incentive plan and the approval for a share consolidation on a one-new-for-5-old basis. The name of the company has not been changed.

Rio Silver Receives Conditional Approval for Acquisition of Mamaniña Exploraciones S.A.C.

Rio Silver Receives Conditional Approval for Acquisition of Mamaniña Exploraciones S.A.C.

Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) announces that, further to its announcement on March 26, 2025, it has received from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") conditional acceptance (the "Conditional Approval") of the proposed transaction (the "Transaction") with Peruvian Metals Corp. for the acquisition of Mamaniña Exploraciones S.A.C.

The Company is working to satisfy the remaining conditions outlined in the Conditional Approval and will be making further announcements in respect thereof including without limitation the geological report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and other items. The Transaction remains subject to the Exchange's final acceptance.

Rio Silver completes Definitive Agreement for the sale of Ninobamba, announces planned restructuring

Rio Silver completes Definitive Agreement for the sale of Ninobamba, announces planned restructuring

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF), announces that it has completed a definitive agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Magma Silver Corp. (TSX.V: MGMA) ("Magma Silver") for the sale (the "Transaction") of the Niñobamba Au-Ag property ("Niñobamba" or the "Project").

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Magma Silver has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Project upon full exercise of the option. The Option Agreement requires Magma Silver to make payments of an aggregate CAD$260,000, of which CAD$160,000 of that amount has been paid. Magma Silver will make further milestone payments of up to US$2,000,000, US$500,000 of which will constitute advanced royalty payments and will be paid over the next five years, deductible from the net smelter return royalty of 2% granted to Rio Silver. Magma Silver retains the right to buy back 1% of the NSR for US$1,000,000 at any time prior to commercial production on the Project. The Option Agreement also requires Magma Silver to issue to Rio Silver a total of 2,500,000 common shares of Magma Silver upon receipt of regulatory approval, and a further 2,500,000 common shares on the first anniversary of the approval date.

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Brings Company's Total Claims to 491 in Area Housing the Only Rare Earths Producing Mine in U.S.

Move Expands Locksley's Exploration Pipeline Across Antimony, Rare Earths Elements and Polymetallic Prospects

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / September 11, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,666,667 units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0.075 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the " Private Placement ').

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Download the PDF here.

Locksley Resources Limited Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Locksley Resources Limited Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that it has significantly expanded its strategic footprint within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corridor through the staking of an additional 249 claims taking total claims to 491 claims.

Highlights

- 249 additional claims staked, increasing Locksley's strategic footprint to over 40 sq km of highly prospective critical minerals ground in California's Mojave region

- New ground abuts Locksley's existing tenure and is adjacent to the MP Materials claims which includes the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine, the only producing rare earths mine and processing facility in North America

- Separate claim package located 3km North and along strike of Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) Colosseum Mine, encompassing an area with polymetallic and precious metals prospectivity identified from proximal occurrences in USGS geological datasets

- Expands Locksley's exploration pipeline across antimony, REEs and polymetallic prospects, reinforcing the Company's positioning within the U.S. critical minerals thematic

- Claims were prioritised following geological review of historical datasets and developing understanding of the regional geology and mineralisation potential from ongoing geological and structural mapping

- Enhanced optionality for Locksley's Mine-to-Market strategy, which encompasses both upstream project development and downstream critical minerals processing

These new claims are adjacent to Locksley's existing tenement position and adjoin MP Materials landholding which include the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine. In addition, the new claims secure additional acreage abutting the recently identified antimony, rare earth elements (REEs), and polymetallic mineralisation.

Strategic Rationale

The additional claims significantly strengthen Locksley's competitive positioning within one of the most prospective critical minerals regions in the United States. With demand for antimony and REEs underpinned by U.S. supply chain security initiatives, the expanded landholding provides Locksley with a broader platform to advance multiple exploration and development opportunities.

The south-east claims encompass the favourable gneissic geology which hosts the Mountain Pass mine and carbonatites. Significantly, there are substantial regional north to north-west striking structures evident in the magnetic geophysics datasets. These transgress across the areas staked which conceptually have the potential to host pathways for REE bearing carbonatites and be related to other styles of mineralisation.

The Northern claims are 3km directly along strike from Dateline Resources Colosseum Gold Project. In addition, the USGS geochemical database indicates polymetallic and precious metals occurrences in the area immediately adjoining the new northern claims. As such there are multiple commodity opportunities evident within this claim area.

Importantly, several of the new claims directly adjoin the Mountain Pass larger claim package, underlining the strategic significance of Locksley's footprint within the corridor. This positioning enhances potential for both exploration discovery and long-term commercialisation pathways, including downstream processing partnerships in line with U.S. government priorities for supply chain resilience.

Locksley's Technical Director Julian Woodcock, commented:

"This expansion materially enhances our strategic footprint in the Mojave Corridor, a region central to U.S. critical minerals security. With additional ground abutting our existing claims and adjoining the MP Materials Mountain Pass larger claim package, we are exceptionally well positioned to advance a diversified pipeline of exploration and downstream opportunities across antimony, rare earths, other critical minerals and precious metals potential."

Claim Staking

Locksley has completed the claim staking activities and the filing process has been initiated . No competing claims were identified in the areas staked and Locksley is confident that the ground rights will be confirmed in the adjudication process, however the process needs to be completed until mineral rights are granted.

Next Steps

Locksley will prioritise:

- Completing registration activities of the new claims with the required Federal and State Agencies;

- Compilation and integration of new geological data from the expanded tenure;

- Design of stream sediment and rock chip sampling programs across the area with intention to be undertaken in Q4 2025;

- Systematic exploration targeting high-priority antimony, REE and polymetallic anomalies; and

- Advancing permitting activities across the consolidated claim block to fast-track drilling approvals.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QMVY267G



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) announces that, further to its news release dated September 2, 2025, the Company will proceed with a consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares ") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP and ISIN for post-Consolidation Shares will be 03370A307 and CA03770A3073, respectively. The Consolidation will take effect on September 15, 2025.

