Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Rio Silver") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's announcement on September 11, 2025 (the "Previous Announcement") regarding the intended non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 13,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,300,000, subject to regulatory approval, the Company now confirms that the aggregate amount of the Offering will be comprised of 22,000,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit, by increasing the initial amount of the Offering of 13,000,000 Units by an additional $900,000 by issuing up to an additional 9,000,000 Units at $0.10 per Unit.

The additional net proceeds are intended to be used for exploration and development of the Company's Maria Norte Au-Ag-Pb-Zn project in Peru, its existing Gerow Lake project in Northern Ontario and for general working capital purposes. All other terms remain unchanged from the Previous Announcement. The closing of the Offering remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Rio Silver INC.

Chris Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information,

Christopher Verrico, President, CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rio SilverRYO:CATSXV:RYOPrecious Metals Investing
RYO:CA
Rio Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Rio Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Rio Silver

Rio Silver


Keep reading...Show less

Leveraging 25 years of mining experience in Peru

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Inc., (the company) further to its news releases dated March 26, 2025, June 25, 2025 and August 12, 2025, announces it has further amended terms of the acquisition from Peruvian Metals Corp. (Peruvian) for the Maria Norte project, located in the District of Huachocopla, Huancavelica, Peru.

Subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals, including that of the exchange, the amended terms of the transaction with Peruvian includes the issuance of an adjusted number of payment securities to be 9.9% of the Issued capital shares of the company up to but not exceeding four million shares calculated on the date immediately following the completion and closing of a financing announced on September 11, 2025, to be issued to Peruvian and including payment by Rio Silver to Peruvian in the amount of $22,500 (U.S.), paid, along with semi-annual payments of $25,000 (U.S.) in the aggregate amount of $250,000 (U.S.) will remain as option payments. All other prior released terms of the transaction have been eliminated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Vancouver, British Columbia September 11, 2025 Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) announces private placement of units. Rio Silver Inc. has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 13 million units at $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1.3-million.

Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at 15 cents per share for three years from closing. If, following the final closing date of the private placement, the company's common shares close at or above 25 cents on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other exchange on which the shares may trade) for 15 consecutive trading days, the company may accelerate the warrant expiry date by issuing a news release. The warrants would then expire 30 days from the date of that notice.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) announces that, further to the announcements on March 26 and June 25, 2025 (collectively, the "Prior Announcements"), it has amended terms of the acquisition (the "Transaction") from Peruvian Metals Corp. ("Peruvian") of the Maria Norte Project (the "Property") located in the District of Huachocopla, Huancavelica Peru.

Subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals including that of the Exchange, the amended terms of the Transaction with Peruvian include: (1) the elimination of the net smelter royalty to Peruvian; (2) the adjusted number of payment securities to be issued to Peruvian, which are now 3,000,000 shares of Rio Silver and 1,000,000 share purchase warrants of Rio Silver (on account of the recent 5:1 consolidation of the shares of Rio Silver, completed on July 3, 2025), with each share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the date of Exchange approval; and (3) payment by Rio Silver to Peruvian in the amount of US$22,500, with all other terms of the Transaction remaining unchanged. For further clarity, the semiannual payments of US$25,000 to Peruvian in the aggregate amount of US$250,000 will remain as "Option Payments", given the elimination of the net smelter royalty.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver to Complete 5:1 Consolidation

Rio Silver to Complete 5:1 Consolidation

Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Rio Silver") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) announces that, further to the announcement on May 1, 2025, it will consolidate (the "Consolidation") its common shares on the basis of five pre-Consolidation common shares for one post-Consolidation share.

The Company expects that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") will issue a bulletin in short order, confirming that the Company's common shares will then commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis effective on or about the opening of trading on Thursday, July 3, 2025. There will be no change to the Company's name or trading symbol. The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the post-Consolidation shares are 76721A113 and CA76721A1131, respectively.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting, Amends Purchase Agreement for Maria Norte

Rio Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting, Amends Purchase Agreement for Maria Norte

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF), announces shareholder approval for all matters at the AGM.

All resolutions presented at Rio Silver's annual general held on Thursday, June 19, 2025, including the election of directors, the ratification of the appointment of its auditor for the year ended December 31, 2024, the reappointment of its current auditor, the reapproval of the company's equity incentive plan and the approval for a share consolidation on a one-new-for-5-old basis. The name of the company has not been changed.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Delineates New Vein at El Potrero as Robust Epithermal System Takes Shape

Pinnacle Delineates New Vein at El Potrero as Robust Epithermal System Takes Shape

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, September 24, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that continuing surface mapping and sampling, in conjunction with the previously announced high grade gold-silver mineralization in the historic Pinos Cuates and Dos de Mayo mines is revealing the presence of a robust low sulphidation epithermal system at the Potrero project in Durango, Mexico.  Not only has the surface sampling extended the underground mineralization to surface, but a parallel vein some 200 metres to the southwest, called El Capulin, is demonstrating good continuity of gold-silver mineralization.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO; OTCQB:APGOF; Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica (" Capital Analytica "), an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and social media services to the Company (the " Services "), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Capital Analytica specializes in marketing, social media, and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Under a consulting services agreement dated September 22, 2025 (the " Agreement "), Capital Analytica will provide social media services, capital markets consultation, and social engagement reporting for an initial six-month term for a fee of US$120,000, payable in two tranches. The engagement remains subject to the approval of TSXV.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced HIGH GRADE IDAHO ACQUISITION & PLACEMENT TO TRIBECA

Download the PDF here.

Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Download the PDF here.

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity") reports new precious and base metal assays from the Summer '25 drill program on its 100% owned Silver Queen Au-Ag project, British Columbia, which continue to extend the lateral projection of the No. 3 North vein beyond the Company's 2022 Resource Estimate.

Assay highlights from the latest drilling include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

Via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, "Record Gold Prices Create Unprecedented Opportunities for Near-Term Producers," please visit: https://nnw.fm/GMYGw .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Rio Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Rio Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Pinnacle Delineates New Vein at El Potrero as Robust Epithermal System Takes Shape

Related News

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Base Metals Investing

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Base Metals Investing

T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

lithium investing

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029