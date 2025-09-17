Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Inc., (the company) further to its news releases dated March 26, 2025, June 25, 2025 and August 12, 2025, announces it has further amended terms of the acquisition from Peruvian Metals Corp. (Peruvian) for the Maria Norte project, located in the District of Huachocopla, Huancavelica, Peru.

Subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals, including that of the exchange, the amended terms of the transaction with Peruvian includes the issuance of an adjusted number of payment securities to be 9.9% of the Issued capital shares of the company up to but not exceeding four million shares calculated on the date immediately following the completion and closing of a financing announced on September 11, 2025, to be issued to Peruvian and including payment by Rio Silver to Peruvian in the amount of $22,500 (U.S.), paid, along with semi-annual payments of $25,000 (U.S.) in the aggregate amount of $250,000 (U.S.) will remain as option payments. All other prior released terms of the transaction have been eliminated.

In other company business, the board of directors is pleased to announce the issuance to consultants and employees of 1.14 million options to purchase one Rio Silver Inc. common share for a price of $0.125 per share for a period of two years. The issuance of these options is subject to regulatory vesting provisions and subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver is a resource development company that has been selectively identifying and acquiring precious metal assets that are anticipated to produce near-term cashflow to best assist the Company's exploration / development plans, in a non-dilutive, shareholder-friendly way. We remain ever impressed and optimistic by the resilience and ingenuity of our host country as Peru continues to endorse supportive mining policies and continued growth, as evident by the continuing investment being witnessed throughout Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Rio Silver INC.

Chris Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information,

Christopher Verrico, President, CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.


