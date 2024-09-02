Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (‘RIM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of RIM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 5 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

RIM:AU
Rumble Resources

Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen Confirmed

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the return of significant high-grade tungsten assays from selected pulp samples of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed by the Company in 2021. The assays confirm a potentially significant tungsten discovery that is spatially associated with the known gold resources at the Western Queen Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Attendees mingle around booths and Networking Lounge at Resourcing Tomorrow conference.

Resourcing Tomorrow 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

Resourcing Tomorrow is set to return from December 3 to 5 at the Business Design Centre in London.

This year's conference will spotlight the mining industry’s role in accelerating the global energy transition.

With over 2,000 participants from more than 100 countries, the event promises to foster collaboration and innovation, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, investors and more.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Stage Two Gold Proceeds Exceed $18 Million. Highest Price Achieved is $3,727 per Ounce.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce the second gold milling campaign for 2024 from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) has produced further cash with gold selling at the Perth Mint for an average of A$3,667 per ounce. A total of 4,973 ounces have been sold.

Keep reading...Show less
People attending IMARC.

IMARC 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

Australia’s largest mining event, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), is back in 2024 for another series of technical talks, panel discussions and keynote presentations from industry leaders.

Now in its 11th year, the conference is happening from October 29 to 31, and will take place at ICC Sydney. This edition will focus on the mining sector’s net-zero goals and the efforts companies are making to achieve them.

Mining industry veterans and newcomers are welcome. As in previous years, participants will get the chance to meet and mingle, brainstorm and share knowledge with potential collaborators throughout the conference.

Keep reading...Show less
Online portal concept.

Western Australia’s DEMIRS Launches New Online System for Environmental Approvals

The Western Australia Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) is launching a new platform for state environmental approvals, the department announced on August 22.

The Resources Online platform will be a single-user portal that will provide better customer experiences and improve business processes when lodging environment applications under the Mining Act 1978 and state petroleum legislation.

“It will ultimately replace the current Environmental Assessment and Regulatory System,” DEMIRS said, adding that the portal is a key deliverable under the department’s Fast-tracking Mining Approvals program, which “aims to significantly expand and improve the digital capability of mining and petroleum environmental lodgements.”

Keep reading...Show less

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd (ASX: WOA) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Scheme Of Arrangement Becomes Effective

Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen Confirmed

Windarra Tailings Project and Water Access Agreement Update

×