REX Shares Launches New T-REX 2X Long CIFR Daily Target ETF

CIFU Offers 2x Daily Long Exposure to Cipher Mining, a Leading U.S.-Based Bitcoin Mining and Infrastructure Company
REX Shares ("REX"), in collaboration with Tuttle Capital Management ("Tuttle"), is pleased to announce the launch of its newest leveraged single-stock ETF: the T-REX 2X Long CIFR Daily Target ETF (CBOE: CIFU), designed to deliver 200% of the daily performance of Cipher Mining (CIFR).
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) is a U.S. Bitcoin mining company focused on large-scale, low-cost digital asset infrastructure. The company operates and develops high-efficiency data centers powered by long-term renewable-energy contracts and has emerged as one of the fastest-growing institutional-grade miners in North America.
The launch of CIFU expands the T-REX lineup of leveraged single-stock ETFs offering precise, tactical exposure to companies at the center of transformative themes across digital assets, AI, and next-generation infrastructure.
"With CIFU, traders can now access amplified exposure to one of the most important infrastructure players in the U.S. Bitcoin mining ecosystem," said Greg King, CEO of REX. "The T-REX suite is built to give investors highly targeted tools for expressing high-conviction views—and Cipher has become a key name for traders following the digital asset supply chain."
Matt Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, added: "The launch of CIFU continues our mission to provide first-to-market, high-impact exposures. Cipher Mining's growth trajectory and role in the Bitcoin network make it a natural addition to the T-REX lineup."
The T-REX ETF suite now includes more than 30 leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs, including the first-ever 2x exposures to Tesla, Nvidia, MicroStrategy, and spot Bitcoin equities.
Investing in CIFU is not equivalent to investing directly in Cipher Mining (CIFR).
For full fund information, holdings, and risk disclosures, visit rexshares.com.
Investing in a REX Shares ETF may be more volatile than investing in broadly diversified funds. The use of leverage by a Fund increases the risk to the Fund. The REX Shares ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk, consequences of seeking daily leveraged, or daily inverse leveraged, investment results and intend to actively monitor and manage their investment.
An investment in the Fund entails risk. The Fund may not achieve its leveraged investment objective and there is a risk that you could lose all of your money invested in the Fund. The Fund is not a complete investment program. In addition, the Fund presents risks not traditionally associated with other mutual funds and ETFs. It is important that investors closely review all of the risks listed below and understand them before making an investment in the Fund.
About T-REX
The T-REX lineup is a partnership between REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management. T-REX is redefining single-stock ETFs with first-to-market leveraged and inverse exposures. Built to deliver 2x and -2x daily performance on some of the market's most dynamic companies, T-REX funds give traders powerful tools to express high-conviction views. From being the first to launch 2x and -2x ETFs on Tesla and Nvidia, to pioneering the first leveraged ETFs tied to spot Bitcoin, T-REX continues to set the pace in ETF innovation. With more than 20 products already trading, the suite is constantly expanding to meet evolving investor demand for tactical, high-impact exposures. For more information, visit rexshares.com.
About REX
REX Financial is a leading provider of innovative exchange-traded products (ETPs), specializing in alternative strategy ETFs and ETNs. We have introduced strategies including the first U.S.-listed Solana ETF with on-chain staking rewards (REX-Osprey SSK); the first 2x leveraged ETFs tied to Nvidia, Tesla, MicroStrategy, and spot Bitcoin (T-REX); and option-based covered call ETFs, ranging from traditional approaches to single-stock strategies that balance potential weekly distributions with uncapped upside.
About Tuttle Capital Management
Tuttle Capital Management is a leader in thematic and actively managed ETFs, leveraging an agile investment approach to align with market trends. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.
Investor Disclosure
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the T-REX ETFs please call 1-844-802-4004 or visit rexshares.com . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.
There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
Important Risks
CIFR Investing Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment held by the Fund to be more volatile than the market generally. The value of an individual security or particular type of security may be more volatile than the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of the market as a whole. In addition to the risks associated generally with operating companies, CIFR faces risks unique to its operations including, among others, supply or manufacturing delays, increased material or labor costs or shortages, reduced demand for its products, product liability claims, and the ability to attract, hire and retain key employees or qualified personnel. The trading price of CIFR common stock historically has been and is likely to continue to be volatile. Additionally, a large proportion of CIFR's common stock has been historically and may in the future be traded by short sellers which may put pressure on the supply and demand for its common stock, further influencing volatility in its market price. CIFR is a highly dynamic company, and its operations, including its products and services, may change.
Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage.
Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates, or indexes.
Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from the Fund performance, before fees and expenses.
High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund's holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund's expenses.
Underlying Security Investing Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment held by the Fund to be more volatile than the market generally.
New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds.
