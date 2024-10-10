Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Nickel Investor Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
CuFe Ltd

Results of General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) provides the results of its General Meeting of Shareholders held at 2:00pm (WST) on 10 October 2024, as set out in the attached schedule. The Company advises that the resolution was passed and decided by way of a poll.

The Company confirms that receipt of shareholder approval of the transaction (as referred to in the ASX Announcement of 26 August 2024), satisfies a key condition precedent. The Company is working with the purchaser Newcam Minerals Pty Ltd to finalise the remaining conditions precedent. Completion is expected to occur this month.

This announcement is intended to lift the trading halt requested by the Company on 10 October 2024 in relation to its securities.

Announcement released with authority of the CuFe Board of Directors.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from CUFE LTD, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper investingiron investingresource investingasx:cufcufe ltdrare earth investing
CUF:AU
CuFe Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

CuFe Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF)

CuFe Limited


Keep reading...Show less
CuFe Ltd

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of CuFe Ltd (‘CUF’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CUF, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 14 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Niobium periodic symbol.

WA1 Resources Reports "Excellent" Refining Testwork Results

WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1,OTC Pink:WAORF) revealed results from the initial refining testwork conducted at its 100 percent owned West Arunta niobium project on Monday (October 7).

Located approximately 490 kilometers south of Halls Creek in Western Australia, West Arunta hosts the significant Luni niobium deposit, which was discovered during the company’s first on-site drilling in 2022.

According to a July 2024 mineral resource estimate, Luni contains inferred resources of 200 million tonnes at 1.0 percent niobium pentoxide, including a higher grade resource of 53 million tonnes at 2.1 percent.

“In June we reported that beneficiation testwork successfully produced a high-grade niobium concentrate, primarily via flotation – the first stage in a conventional ferroniobium process flowsheet,” said WA1 Resources Managing Director Paul Savich in a press release.

Keep reading...Show less
Periodic table symbols for 17 rare earth elements.

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Rare earth elements (REEs) are crucial for technologies like smartphone cameras and defense systems.

A select few from the group of 17 are also vital to the expanding electric vehicle industry — neodymium and praseodymium are used in permanent magnet synchronous motors used in EV drive trains.

China's dominance in rare earth production and reserves has prompted countries like the US, Canada and Australia to boost their own mining and processing efforts to secure their supply chains. The pressure on these nations to establish strong supply chains is likely to grow when a US tariff on imports of Chinese rare earth magnets begins in 2026.

Keep reading...Show less
Dreadnought Resources

Strong Drilling Results from Tarraji-Yampi (80%, 100%)

Dreadnought Resources Limited (“Dreadnought”) is pleased to announce results from a diamond drilling program and down hole EM (“DHEM”) surveys at Tarraji-Yampi, located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Curtis Moore, rare earths.

Energy Fuels: Uranium Sector Strong, Now Ramping Up Rare Earths

Following the closure of Energy Fuels' (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)acquisition of Base Resources, Curtis Moore discussed the buildout of the company's rare earths and heavy mineral sands businesses.

"We are creating a truly diversified critical minerals company. This diversification is based upon on our core uranium processing and our core uranium production capabilities, which remain the heart of our business," he said.

"We have been and will be the number one uranium producer in the US ... however, on top of this uranium capability that we have, we've been able to bolt on a world-significant rare earth business and also a world-significant heavy mineral sand business," added Moore, who is SVP of marketing and corporate development at Energy Fuels.

Keep reading...Show less
Businessmen shaking hands.

SRC and Defense Metals Sign MOU for Rare Earths Processing in Canada

Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN,OTCQB:DFMTF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) to support the development of a domestic rare earths supply chain.

The collaboration was announced on Thursday (September 26) and has three main objectives.

The organizations will explore potential joint initiatives related to the processing and supply of rare earth materials, and will discuss the use of the SRC's rare earths separation technology for Defense Metals’ products.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

CuFe Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

CuFe Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Additional Funding Secured to Support Order Outlook

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces BC Government Mining Permit Work Plan Timelines

Dynasty Gold Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Results and Provides Thundercloud Drilling Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Closing of US$13.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

ASX Oil and Gas Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces BC Government Mining Permit Work Plan Timelines

Critical Metals Investing

Stillwater, USSM Sign MOU to Accelerate US Critical Minerals Supply Chain

uranium investing

EnCore Energy and Boss Energy Launch Alta Mesa Uranium Plant

resource investing

Port Hedland’s Spoilbank Marina Set to Open in November

Precious Metals Investing

Dynasty Gold Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Results and Provides Thundercloud Drilling Update

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

×