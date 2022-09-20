GamingInvesting News

The approach involves a post-correction network optimized by a self-supervised machine learning framework to improve the quality of unfamiliar images

High-quality visual displays rendered using the "path tracing" algorithm are often noisy. Recent supervised learning-based denoising algorithms rely on external training dataset, take long to train, and do not work well when the training and test images are different. Now, researchers from Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, VinAI Research and University of Waterloo have put forth a novel self-supervised post-correction network that improves the denoising performance without relying on a reference.

High-quality computer graphics, with their ubiquitous presence in games, illustrations, and visualization, are considered state-of-the-art in visual display technology. The method used to render high-quality and realistic images is known as "path tracing," which makes use of a Monte Carlo (MC) denoising approach based on supervised machine learning. In this learning framework, the machine learning model is first pre-trained with noisy and clean image pairs and then applied to the actual noisy image to be rendered (test image). While considered to be the best approach in terms of image quality, this method may not work well if the test image is markedly different from the images used for training.

To address this problem, a group of researchers, including Ph.D. student Jonghee Back and Associate Professor Bochang Moon from Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology in Korea, Research Scientist Binh-Son Hua from VinAI Research in Vietnam , and Associate Professor Toshiya Hachisuka from University of Waterloo in Canada , proposed, in a new study, a new MC denoising method that does not rely on a reference. Their study was made available online on 24 July 2022 and published in ACM SIGGRAPH 2022 Conference Proceedings .

"The existing methods not only fail when test and train datasets are very different but also take long to prepare the training dataset for pretraining the network. What is needed is a neural network that can be trained with only test images on the fly without the need for pretraining," says Dr. Moon, explaining the motivation behind their study.

To accomplish this, the team proposed a new post-correction approach for a denoised image that comprised a self-supervised machine learning framework and a post-correction network, basically a convolutional neural network, for image processing. The post-correction network did not depend on a pre-trained network and could be optimized using the self-supervised learning concept without relying on a reference. Additionally, the self-supervised model complemented and boosted the conventional supervised models for denoising.

To test the effectiveness of the proposed network, the team applied their approach to the existing state-of-the-art denoising methods. The proposed model demonstrated a three-fold improvement in the rendered image quality relative to the input image by preserving finer details. Moreover, the entire process of on the fly training and final inference took only 12 seconds!

"Our approach is the first that does not rely on pre-training using an external dataset. This, in effect, will shorten the production time and improve the quality of offline rendering-based content such as animation and movies," remarks Dr. Moon, speculating about the potential applications of their work.

Indeed, it may not be long before this technique finds use in high-quality graphics rendering in video games, augmented reality, virtual reality, and metaverse!

Reference
Title of original paper: Self-Supervised Post-Correction for Monte Carlo Denoising

Journal: ACM SIGGRAPH 2022 Conference Proceedings

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1145/3528233.3530730

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Zilliqa to accelerate gaming ecosystem development through partnership with XBorg

Zilliqa will be working with Swissborg's gaming arm XBorg to accelerate its gaming ecosystem development through a series of strategic collaborations that include event organisation, co-marketing activities, and more

Zilliqa a high-performance, high-security, and low-fee layer-1 blockchain protocol, has partnered with XBorg, one of the leading Esports 3.0 organisations and Web3 gaming communities, to advance the development of its rapidly-expanding game ecosystem.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

IMMORTALS TO LAUNCH FIRST-EVER U.S. ESPORTS FAN TOKEN ON THE SOCIOS.COM PLATFORM

Immortals Fan Token ($IMT), scheduled to be available Oct.19 on the Socios.com app, to debut and offer all-access, behind-the-scenes pass to club's offseason activities

Immortals, the gaming and esports organization that represents the Great Lakes Region, is partnering with next generation fan engagement and rewards company Socios.com to launch an Immortals Fan Token. This partnership showcases how Immortals is a first mover in the esports industry and consistently on the cutting edge of fan engagement, as the Immortals Fan Token will be the first U.S.-based esports Fan Token available via Socios.com's app.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gen.G Announces Bose as Its Audio Lifestyle Partner

Musicians and Gaming Creators will be highlighted in a Series of Livestreams and Episodes of "Musicians that Game"

Bose will be the official supporting partner of Gen.G Tigers with in-game ads during home court NBA 2K League Games and a Tournament Invitational

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Opera GX offers developers the chance to create the ultimate in-browser game, saving millions of gamers from the nightmare of no mobile data or WiFi

  • Opera GX is offering a unique opportunity for artists and game creators to make a game for the mobile browser's 'No Internet' page that displays when your mobile data or WiFi is out or the connection is dreadfully slow
  • Creators of the best five games to win cash prizes from a $36k pool
  • Operius, the offline game created by a community member for GX desktop, has already clocked up millions of plays
  • Opera GX is the only browser actively co-shaped by its community

Every mobile gamer lives in fear of their mobile data running dry whilst being nowhere near a WiFi connection or of the connection slowing down, making it impossible to check Discord, Tiktok, or Instagram. While some mobile browsers offer prehistoric solutions to the slow-internet or no-internet nightmare isn't it time we had something more inspiring?

Opera GX is looking for a game to make the time people are offline or have no WiFi more fun

On a mission to make offline boredom extinct once and for all, Opera GX , the world's first web browser built specifically for gamers, today announced the launch of the Opera GX Mobile Game Jam . The event offers a golden opportunity for developers to create the ultimate in-browser game, that will go on to be played by millions of players across the world whenever their mobile device goes offline or their internet speed becomes frustratingly low.

"All the other in-browser mobile games were created ages ago, behind closed doors. But as the only browser built specifically for gamers, we're incredibly excited to be putting this awesome opportunity to create the first Opera GX offline mobile game into the hands of our passionate community of game developers and users. After all, they're the ones that are going to be playing it when the nightmare of no data or WiFi strikes," said Maciej Kocemba , product director at Opera.

Web browsers often feature simple offline games that can be played via the application when the user's internet connection drops. Those games include a prehistorically simple dinosaur game and a not particularly thrilling surfing adventure. Opera GX is out to change this and offer a thrilling alternative made, like its browser, for true gamers. In 2021, the desktop version of Opera GX ran a Game Jam to create its first offline game. The competition was won by Operius, the first thrilling offline game, which has already been played millions of times. Now, the team set a bounty to find the best mobile offline game and to offer it to Opera GX mobile's vast audience.

Hosted in partnership with GameMaker – the fastest and friendliest cross-platform game development engine – the Game Jam, running from ( October 4th, 2022 ), is offering $36,000 in total prize money, with $10,000 going to the ultimate winner. The remaining prize money will be distributed between the top 5 runners-up, with a portion going to titles that receive the most plays.

The voting process will begin with an internal review by Opera, after which the chosen titles will be put up for a vote on social media to select the top 10. This makes Opera GX the only internet browser that is putting the future developments of their service into the hands of the community.

Opera GX is the only browser designed for gamers, as it offers a myriad of customization options, including color themes, sound effects, background music, as well as CPU, RAM, and Network Bandwidth limiters designed to leave more of the computer's resources for gaming.. Opera GX Mobile is its mobile version available on both Android and iOS.

This latest Game Jam comes off the heels of multiple previous events held by Opera [OPRA], which, in addition to the current title available in the desktop GX browser, have also seen over 1,900 unique games built and submitted for inclusion. Opera plans to keep the community involved with future developments as its service grows and expands.

About Opera GX

Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users "kill" the most resource-draining tabs and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-gx-offers-developers-the-chance-to-create-the-ultimate-in-browser-game-saving-millions-of-gamers-from-the-nightmare-of-no-mobile-data-or-wifi-301628161.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

G FUEL Becomes Official Energy Drink Sponsor of Farmingdale State Esports

G FUEL to power Farmingdale State College's Esports Program

G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Farmingdale State College Esports Program, providing the dynamic Long Island -based Esports team with co-branded team apparel, G FUEL Energy and Hydration products, hosting on-campus events and offering career advancement and educational opportunities.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ChuanQi IP, 'MIR2M: The Warrior' Global AirDrop Event.

  • MIR2M: The Warrior was launched in the global market (except Korea, China ) on September 1st .
  • In commemoration of the global launch, an airdrop event will be held for the first 4 million users on FCFS(a first-come, first-served basis).
  • It is a role-playing game featuring Eastern Oriental Martial art. It is being developed using the IP of The Legend of Mir 2.

WEMADE (CEO: Henry Chang )'s subsidiary company ChuanQi IP has launched in the global market (except Korea, China ) offers for its first game in the MIR2M series, 'MIR2M: The Warrior' on September 1st .

'MIR2M: The Warrior' Global launch commemorative airdrop events is in progress. It is an event where a total of 1.2 million CQBs will be given to the first 4 million people on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to this, various events are underway in which a total of 100 thousand CQBs will be given to the first 1 million people only by growing their characters.

'MIR2M: the Warrior' is a role-playing game that features Eastern Oriental Martial Art, which is being developed using the IP of WEMADE's representative work The Legend of Mir 2. In this game, players can enjoy a variety of PK contents (Battle of Sabuk, the War of the Territorial Occupation, etc.) and clan contents (Clan Boss, Boss Raid, etc.).

More fun is added with a Play and Earn (P&E) method that uses CQB tokens, which can be produced with septaria. The septaria can be obtained for free while playing the game. CQB token will be applied to future games in the MIR2M series.

Jointly developed by ChuanQi IP and Hunter Games 'MIR2M: The Warrior', was onboarded to WEMADE's blockchain game platform 'WEMIX PLAY'. Playable on both mobile devices and PC client versions.

Detailed information on MIR2M: The Warrior and Air-Drop Event could be found on the game's official website www.mir2m.world .

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chuanqi-ip-mir2m-the-warrior-global-airdrop-event-301627798.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

