Republic Technologies Inc. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Republic Technologies Inc. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT,OTC:DOCKF) (FSE: 7FM0) (OTCQB: DOCKF) (" Republic " or the " Company ") announces that it was unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications (the " Annual Filings ") on or before the prescribed filing deadline of April 30, 2026 (the " Annual Filing Deadline ") as required by National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings respectively.

The Company's auditor has advised that additional time is required to complete the audit of its annual financial statements for the year ended 2025, as the audit process has involved expanded review procedures, including the involvement of valuation specialists in relation to certain complex transactions. The Company and its auditor are working diligently to complete the audit and anticipate filing the required filings on or before June 29, 2026.

As a result, the Company filed an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission to approve a temporary management cease trade order (" MCTO ") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "). The MCTO was granted, effective May 1, 2026, prohibiting trading in securities of the Company by the CEO, Daniel Liu, CFO, Stevenson Ty and COO, Litong Cao. The issuance of a management cease trade order generally does not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade in the Company's shares, and will not impact the operation of the Company.

The Company expects to file the Annual Filings by June 29, 2026. The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Filings are filed. The Company confirms that it will comply with the alternative information guidelines included in NP 12-203 so long as the Annual Filings are outstanding. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports, in the form of news releases, for so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company focused on integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, the Company operates secure blockchain infrastructure designed to safeguard data integrity and enable scalable real-world applications on the Ethereum network.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to the expectation that it can file its audited financial statements, MD&A and related documents by June 29, 2026. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the timely completion of remaining audit procedures and the receipt of required information and confirmations. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks associated with audit completion timing and matters beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Republic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Daniel Liu,
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (778) 200-4124
Email: info@republictech.io
https://republictech.io/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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