Republic Technologies Files Amended Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure.
Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT,OTC:DOCKF) (FSE: 7FM0) (" Republic " or the " Company ") announces that, pursuant to Section 11.5 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations , and as a result of a review by the BCSC, it has amended and refiled its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (the " Amended Interim Financial Statements and MD&A "), in order to clarify its disclosure. The Amended Interim Financial Statements and MD&A provide revised updated disclosure related to, among other things, the Company's accounting for the convertible notes issued during the period, including the allocation of proceeds among the host debt, derivative and equity components, the valuation of the derivative liability and the measurement of the ETH-denominated note; the recognition of staking revenue; the measurement of the loss on the February 2025 debt settlement, including the portion settled with related parties; the presentation and classification of operating expenses and comparative balances; and its overall performance, results of operations, liquidity and capital resources, related party transactions and subsequent events. The Company also filed related officer's certificates in connection with the filing of the Amended Interim Financial Statements and MD&A.
The changes noted above are intended to enhance and update the disclosure that was included in the originally filed documents and to provide readers with a more detailed discussion of the Company's operations. The Amended Interim Financial Statements and MD&A are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
About Republic Technologies Inc.
Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company focused on integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, the Company operates secure blockchain infrastructure designed to safeguard data integrity and enable scalable real-world applications on the Ethereum network.
Forward Looking Statements
The reader is advised that all information herein, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning assigned by National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations and other relevant securities legislation.
Certain information in this news release includes statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to additional audit, accounting or valuation issues; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260806121389/en/
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Daniel Liu
Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (778) 200-4124
Email: info@republictech.io
https://republictech.io/