Republic Technologies Announces Revocation of FFCTO and Resumption of Trading

Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT,OTC:DOCKF) (FSE: 7FM0) (" Republic " or the " Company ") announces that, further to its press release issued on July 3, 2026, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " Commission ") has issued an order to revoke their failure-to-file cease trade order (the " FFCTO ") against the Company effective August 4, 2026. As a result, the Company has resumed the trading of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 10, 2026.
Furthermore, on July 28, 2026 the Company filed (i) its audited annual financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2025, and (ii) on August 4, 2026, Republic has filed its unaudited interim financial statements, interim management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the period ended March 31, 2026, (collectively, the " Continuous Disclosure Documents "). The Continuous Disclosure Documents are available for review online under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.
About Republic Technologies Inc.
Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company focused on integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, the Company operates secure blockchain infrastructure designed to safeguard data integrity and enable scalable real-world applications on the Ethereum network.
Forward Looking Statements
The reader is advised that all information herein, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning assigned by National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations and other relevant securities legislation.
Certain information in this news release includes statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking. These statements are based on assumptions subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, completing the annual and interim financial statements filings, full revocation of the FFCTO, and resumption of trading on CSE., and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260810814943/en/
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Daniel Liu
Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (778) 200-4124
Email: info@republictech.io
https://republictech.io/