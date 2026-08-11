Republic Technologies Announces Revocation of FFCTO and Resumption of Trading

Republic Technologies Announces Revocation of FFCTO and Resumption of Trading

Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT,OTC:DOCKF) (FSE: 7FM0) (" Republic " or the " Company ") announces that, further to its press release issued on July 3, 2026, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " Commission ") has issued an order to revoke their failure-to-file cease trade order (the " FFCTO ") against the Company effective August 4, 2026. As a result, the Company has resumed the trading of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 10, 2026.

Furthermore, on July 28, 2026 the Company filed (i) its audited annual financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2025, and (ii) on August 4, 2026, Republic has filed its unaudited interim financial statements, interim management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the period ended March 31, 2026, (collectively, the " Continuous Disclosure Documents "). The Continuous Disclosure Documents are available for review online under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company focused on integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, the Company operates secure blockchain infrastructure designed to safeguard data integrity and enable scalable real-world applications on the Ethereum network.

Forward Looking Statements

The reader is advised that all information herein, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning assigned by National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations and other relevant securities legislation.

Certain information in this news release includes statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking. These statements are based on assumptions subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, completing the annual and interim financial statements filings, full revocation of the FFCTO, and resumption of trading on CSE., and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Daniel Liu
Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (778) 200-4124
Email: info@republictech.io
https://republictech.io/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Beyond Medical Technologies cse:doct medical device investing
DOCT:CC
The Conversation (0)
beyond medical

Beyond Medical Technologies

Keeping Canadians Healthy and Safe

Keeping Canadians Healthy and Safe Keep Reading...
Seegnal (TSXV:SEGN)

Seegnal Presents Real-World Evidence on Reducing Fall Risk in Geriatric Patients at Caltcm Summit

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in AI-enhanced prescription intelligence, today announced real-world clinical results demonstrating how medication governance may reduce fall-risk drivers in older adults -- a significant clinical and financial challenge... Keep Reading...
Cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses.

Top 3 Medical Device ETFs for Investors in 2026

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope connected to a phone with medical data overlay.

Top 3 Small-cap Medical Device Stocks (Updated January 2026)

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes is driving increasing innovation in medical device technology. In 2024 alone, 30 new devices were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Wearable medical devices and the use of artificial intelligence in medical... Keep Reading...
Scientists working in a modern medical research laboratory.

Pathways to Commercialising Biotech Innovations

In the medical technology industry, innovation is only the first step. While key to long-term success, innovation is only as good as a company’s commercialisation strategy. Once a technology has been developed and proven, the organisation must then embark on a process to commercialise it for... Keep Reading...
Medical devices on a desk.

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments and equipment used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and... Keep Reading...
illustration of brain and cell phone.

BlinkLab Completes First Patient Test for US Autism Diagnostic Study

Digital healthcare company BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) has tested the first patient in its US autism diagnostic study, which is geared at validating the company's Dx1 test as a diagnostic aid for clinicians. BlinkLab states in its Wednesday (March 12) release that the study is the largest digital... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Music Well Drilling Hits High-Grade Gold Shoot

Bahia Metals Delivers 313 Million Tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources at 0.33% Nickel Total Equivalent for Mangueiros Main Project

Apex Resources Receives TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance to Grant of Option to Tungsten Reserve Corp. to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in the Jersey-Emerald Project in BC

Aitenders Technologies Receives Final Approval from CSE and Commences Trading

Related News

base metals investing

Music Well Drilling Hits High-Grade Gold Shoot

base metals investing

Bahia Metals Delivers 313 Million Tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources at 0.33% Nickel Total Equivalent for Mangueiros Main Project

battery metals investing

Apex Resources Receives TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance to Grant of Option to Tungsten Reserve Corp. to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in the Jersey-Emerald Project in BC

gold investing

Barrick, Newmont Settle Nevada Dispute in US$1.95 Billion Deal

uranium investing

DRC Investigates Uranium-Contaminated Cobalt Claims

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GEMG

precious metals investing

Gemdale Gold Intersects 5.19m at 14.01 g/t Au within 110m at 1.18 g/t Au at the Pontio Gold Project, Finland