Republic Technologies Announces Cease Trade Order and Officer Change

Republic Technologies Announces Cease Trade Order and Officer Change

Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT,OTC:DOCKF) (FSE: 7FM0) (OTCQB: DOCKF) ("Republic" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "Commission") has issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") against the Company effective June 30, 2026. The FFCTO was issued as a result of the Company's delayed filing of its audited annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, and the applicable CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

As previously announced, the Commission had granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") on May 1, 2026, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders, pending the filing of the Annual Filings. The FFCTO has been issued as a result of the Annual Filings remaining outstanding beyond the timeline set out in the MCTO.

The FFCTO was issued under National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions and prohibits all trading in, and all acquisitions of, securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by any person or company, subject to the exceptions set out in the FFCTO.

The Company's management and the accounting teams continue to make progress in preparing the Annual Filings and the Company intends to complete and file the Annual Filings by July 31, 2026 and will subsequently apply to the Commission for a revocation of the FFCTO.

The FFCTO will remain in place until such time as the Annual Filings and all continuous disclosure requirements have been satisfied and the Company receives an order from the Commission revoking the FFCTO. The Company will make further announcements with respect to the status of the Annual Filings and the FFCTO as and when appropriate.

The Company also announces that Stevenson Ty has resigned as Chief Financial Officer. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Ty for his contributions to the Company. The board of directors of the Company has appointed Daniel Liu, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, as interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company conducts a search for a permanent successor.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company focused on integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, the Company operates secure blockchain infrastructure designed to safeguard data integrity and enable scalable real-world applications on the Ethereum network.

Forward Looking Statements

The reader is advised that all information herein, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning assigned by National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations and other relevant securities legislation.

Certain information in this news release includes statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the anticipated timing and completion of the Annual Filings; the Company's ability to obtain a revocation of the FFCTO; and the appointment of a permanent Chief Financial Officer. These statements are based on assumptions subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, delays in completing the Annual Filings; additional audit, accounting or valuation issues; regulatory developments affecting the timing or revocation of the FFCTO; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Daniel Liu
Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (778) 200-4124
Email: info@republictech.io
https://republictech.io/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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