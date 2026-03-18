Renforth Retains Specialist Geochemical Consultant for Victoria Ni Sulphide Polymetallic Deposit in Quebec

(TheNewswire)
Pickering, Ontario — TheNewswire - March 18, 2026 — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Dr. Haydon Mort as a Specialist Consultant to the Victoria Ni Sulphide Polymetallic Deposit project. With 15 years of academic and industry expertise in geochemistry, Dr. Mort will lead the high-level analysis and 3D lithogeochemical correlation and vectoring of data for Renforth's Victoria deposit and surrounding area.
The Goal: Moving beyond our assay data to derisk our next significant drill program at Victoria by 'decoupling' the overlapping nickel and zinc signatures Dr. Mort will provide a high-fidelity map of the system's architecture, helping Renforth to transition from general exploration drilling at Victoria to precision targeting. By applying advanced statistical 'fingerprinting,' we aim to isolate the specific alteration halos that should point directly to the core of the undiscovered primary VMS vent Dr. Jim Franklin previously interpreted as occurring in an undefined lateral relationship to the Victoria deposit. This month, we are focused on integrating 3D spatial data with Jim's legacy 'Factor Analysis' to define the highest-priority blind targets for a future drill program. Renforth still awaits the permit required for our previously announced 3-hole program undercutting interesting high assay values from prior drilling. Dr. Mort will work to develop a separate drill program targeting blind targets.
"Bringing Dr. Mort and his geochemically driven exploration expertise into the fold allows us to pick up where Dr. Franklin unfortunately left off, bridging the gap between Jim's highly regarded VMS expertise as applied at Victoria and modern data-driven exploration. We are essentially using Haydon's several proficiencies to strip away the geological "noise" and focus our search on the high-grade "signal" that we believe is lurking at depth, as suggested by the work of Dr. Franklin" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.
Renforth is undertaking a non-brokered best-efforts basis to raise $1 million CAD via the private placement of units priced at $0.025 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one purchase warrant which entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months subsequent to closing.
Francis Newton P.Geo OGQ is an independent "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.
About Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of critical minerals and gold assets in the Province of Québec. The Company's principal assets are the Victoria polymetallic Ni-Co-Cu-Zn-Ag-Au-PGM deposit and the Parbec gold deposit, both located near Malartic, Québec, in one of Canada's premier mining jurisdictions.
For further information, please contact:
Nicole Brewster, President & CEO Renforth Resources Inc. Tel: (416) 818-1393 Email: Nicole@renforthresources.com Website: www.renforthresources.com
Renforth Resources Inc. Unit 1B, 955 Brock Road Pickering, Ontario L1W 2X9
CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Renforth to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Renforth disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revision to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.