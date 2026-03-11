Renforth Resources Reports Systematic Platinum and Palladium Sampling Results at Victoria Deposit, Confirms Deposit-Wide Presence of PGMs in Ultramafic Horizon

(TheNewswire)
Pickering, Ontario — TheNewswire - March 11, 2026 — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a systematic platinum group metal ("PGM") sampling program conducted on existing drill core from the Victoria polymetallic deposit, located on the Company's wholly-owned Malartic Metals Package property near Malartic, Québec.
Following the declaration of an initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Victoria open pit polymetallic deposit in November 2025 (NI 43-101 Technical Report, P&E Mining Consultants Inc., Report 482, effective September 26, 2025), Renforth undertook a systematic re-sampling program targeting platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd) across a cross-section of the deposit. The program was designed to establish whether PGM presence, previously confirmed on a limited basis in several small sampling programs, is a consistent characteristic of the Victoria ultramafic mineralization at a scale sufficient to support inclusion in a future updated MRE.
A total of 99 samples were selected from existing half-core across 9 drill holes spanning the sampled 2.5 km strike length of the deposit. Samples were submitted to MSA Labs for PGM analysis. All sampling was conducted under the supervision of Francis Newton P.Geo OGQ who acts as the Qualified Person for this release.
Of the 99 samples submitted, 90 returned detectable combined Pt+Pd values (91% detection rate). Results are summarised as follows:
|
Metal
|
Min (g/t)
|
Max (g/t)
|
Mean (g/t)
|
Pd
|
<0.002
|
0.020
|
0.013
|
Pt
|
<0.005
|
0.033
|
0.014
|
Pd+Pt
|
<0.002
|
0.047
|
0.026
Platinum is the dominant PGM in the majority of samples. Palladium is present at lower but broadly consistent levels across the sampled intervals.
A positive correlation was observed between combined Pd+Pt values and nickel grade across the sample population, consistent with PGMs being hosted within the pentlandite-bearing ultramafic mineralization that constitutes the nickel-dominant horizon of the Victoria deposit. Samples returning Pd+Pt values at or above the dataset mean were predominantly associated with nickel grades above 1,500 ppm (0.15%).
Selected higher-value results include:
|
Hole
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Pd (g/t)
|
Pt (g/t)
|
Pd+Pt (g/t)
|
Ni (ppm)
|
SUR-21-26
|
46.55
|
48.00
|
1.45
|
0.032
|
0.016
|
0.048
|
2,370
|
SUR-21-20
|
85.50
|
87.00
|
1.50
|
0.019
|
0.023
|
0.042
|
2,880
|
SUR-21-20
|
94.50
|
96.00
|
1.50
|
0.017
|
0.020
|
0.037
|
2,530
|
SUR-21-23
|
55.00
|
56.00
|
1.00
|
0.022
|
0.015
|
0.037
|
2,290
|
SUR-21-20
|
103.50
|
105.00
|
1.50
|
0.017
|
0.016
|
0.033
|
2,270
|
SUR-21-20
|
109.50
|
111.00
|
1.50
|
0.015
|
0.014
|
0.029
|
2,530
|
SUR-21-20
|
100.50
|
102.00
|
1.50
|
0.016
|
0.012
|
0.028
|
2,340
Intervals are as measured in the core box and do not represent true widths. The relationship between sample width and true width has not been established.
The Victoria deposit is hosted within a package of interlayered ultramafic and black shale units forming a polymetallic sulphide system approximately 20 km in strike length, of which 2.5 km is within the MRE. The current MRE (Inferred, pit-constrained) comprises 125 Mt at 0.12% Ni, 0.02% Cu, 0.01% Co, 0.08% Zn, and 0.38 g/t Ag (0.15% NiEq) containing 413 Mlbs NiEq.
The near-universal detection of Pt and Pd across 90 of 99 samples from the ultramafic horizon, combined with the observed positive correlation with nickel grade, confirms that PGM presence is a deposit-wide characteristic of the Victoria mineralization rather than an isolated occurrence. This is consistent with Outokumpu-style polymetallic sulphide systems, the geological analogue for the Victoria deposit, in which PGMs are typically hosted in association with pentlandite-bearing ultramafic rocks.
Platinum and palladium are hosted in the same ultramafic horizon as the nickel and cobalt mineralization. This means that in any future processing scenario, PGMs would report to the same concentrate stream as the nickel sulphide fraction, with no requirement for a separate mining or processing circuit.
The results of this program will be incorporated into the database in support of a future updated MRE for the Victoria deposit. An updated MRE is anticipated following completion of additional drilling, including a previously announced planned 1,000 m drill program, for which permitting is currently underway.
Renforth's recommended next-phase work program for Victoria, as outlined in the November 2025 NI 43-101 Technical Report, includes comprehensive Pt and Pd testing to support inclusion of PGMs in the updated resource estimate. This program, in conjunction with limited prior work, meets that requirement.
Platinum and palladium are designated critical minerals by Canada, the United States, and multiple allied nations, reflecting their strategic importance across defence electronics, fuel cell technology, catalytic applications, and advanced manufacturing. Global palladium supply is heavily concentrated in Russia and South Africa; global platinum supply is similarly concentrated. The Victoria deposit, located in Québec, Canada, represents a 100%-Canadian-owned, allied-jurisdiction source of multiple critical minerals — nickel, cobalt, copper, zinc, and now confirmed PGMs — within a single, contiguous mineral system.
The Company notes that no economic analysis of PGM recovery has been completed, and PGM grades at Victoria are low relative to primary PGM deposits. The significance of these results lies in the consistency of PGM presence across the deposit and the potential for PGMs to contribute as byproduct credits in any future economic assessment of the Victoria deposit.
Francis Newton P.Geo OGQ is an independent "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Samples were selected in the field by Francis Newton P.Geo OGQ, bagged, tagged and securely sealed. They were personally delivered to MSA labs in Val d'Or where they underwent fire assay for PGMs testing. QA/QC protocols were implemented in the standard manner by the laboratory.
