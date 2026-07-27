Renforth Resources Extends Mineralization Down Dip in all Holes Drilled into Wholly Owned Victoria Polymetallic Deposit

Renforth Resources Extends Mineralization Down Dip in all Holes Drilled into Wholly Owned Victoria Polymetallic Deposit

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.
  

TORONTO, Ontario TheNewswire - July 27, 2026 — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to advise shareholders that our drill program on our wholly owned Victoria NiCuCo Open Pit Polymetallic deposit is complete with the successful intersection of visual mineralization in the second undercut area. This program resulted in visual mineralization in each of the 3 holes drilled, each hole represents a down dip continuation of mineralization in the two locations outside of the MRE for Victoria.

  

Second Undercut Area

 

Renforth has completed the final hole in this program, SUR-26-60, which undercut SUR-21-26, SUR-21-27 and SUR-21-28. SUR-21-28 assayed 170.55m of 0.16% Ni  and 100.2 ppm Co from 40.9 to 211.45m down the hole, culminating in a highlight interval of 1.5m of 3.46% Ni and 491ppm Co from 196.5 to 198m down the hole. The prior results were previously press released on March 29, 2022 and are available under Renforth's profile on SEDAR+.

 

Vertical Cross Section Second Undercut Area With Newly Completed Drillholes

 


Click Image To View Full Size

 

Previously Released Assay Highlight Table for Undercut Holes

 


Click Image To View Full Size

 

The completed undercut drillhole in this area is shown above relative to the 2021 drillholes and MRE modelling. This drillhole unexpectedly intersected mineralization as soon as it was in bedrock, with the Pontiac sediments hosting pyrite and quartz stringers, followed by the albite shear zone, graphitic mudstone and the calc-silicate altered contact zone, all of which evidence various degrees of visual mineralization. This unexpected initial mineralization is currently interpreted to relate to a zone intersected at the end of SUR-22-38, collared to the north and slightly west of SUR-26-60.

Mineralization intersected in this hole, noted visually, includes chalcopyrite (Cu), sphalerite (Zn), pyrrhotite and pyrite, occurring within mineralized graphitic mudstone, ultramafics, calc-silicate contact zone and albite shears. Samples from each of the three holes completed were selected, split, bagged and tagged in the field by our QP and delivered to the lab, the results will be reported when available.

  

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P. Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101

  

ABOUT Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. The Company also holds the Victoria Ni/Cu/Co polymetallic deposit. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to planned exploration programmes, drill timing, anticipated results of mapping and sampling activities, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Nicole Brewster

President & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.

nicole@renforthresources.com

(416)818-1393

CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Renforth Resourcescse:rfrbase metals investing
RFR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Renforth Resources

Renforth Resources

District Scale Battery Metals Discovery in Quebec Backed by the Parbec Gold Deposit

District Scale Battery Metals Discovery in Quebec Backed by the Parbec Gold Deposit Keep Reading...
Phase 1 Metallurgy 98% Gold Recovery at Mt Solitary

Phase 1 Metallurgy 98% Gold Recovery at Mt Solitary

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Phase 1 Metallurgy 98% Gold Recovery at Mt SolitaryDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Receives Final Results of Spring Drilling at Burchell, Confirms Moss Gold Trend

Bold Ventures Receives Final Results of Spring Drilling at Burchell, Confirms Moss Gold Trend

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce results from the last four holes (comprising 630.5 meters) of its 10 hole (1503.5 meter) diamond drilling program at the Burchell Property (the "Property"). These four holes were designed to target MMI™ soil sampling... Keep Reading...
Ni-Co Énergie annonce des résultats d'échantillons choisis à Kremer-2 titrant jusqu'à 1,21 % Ni, 0,14 % Cu et 0,10 % Co; 11 des 33 échantillons de Kremer-2 ont retourné plus de 0,5 % Ni.

Ni-Co Énergie annonce des résultats d'échantillons choisis à Kremer-2 titrant jusqu'à 1,21 % Ni, 0,14 % Cu et 0,10 % Co; 11 des 33 échantillons de Kremer-2 ont retourné plus de 0,5 % Ni.

(TheNewswire) Des échantillons choisis de surface prélevés à plusieurs endroits sur environ 2 km dans le corridor géophysique plus large de Kremer-2 confirment la présence de minéralisation sulfurée nickélifère-cuprifère-cobaltifère en surface GATINEAU, QUÉBEC TheNewswire - 22 juillet 2026 Ni-Co... Keep Reading...
June 2026 Quarterly Report

June 2026 Quarterly Report

ASX Release Westgold is a leading, ASX100 Australian gold producer, with a clear purpose - to unearth enduring value for all our stakeholders. Our vision is to become the leading Australian gold company, sustaining safe, responsible and profitable production. Our operations comprise four mining... Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Accelerates Silver Hill Exploration with Second Drill Rig and Threefold Increase in Drilling Capacity

Metalsource Mining Accelerates Silver Hill Exploration with Second Drill Rig and Threefold Increase in Drilling Capacity

Second rig and expanded drilling operations position the Company to simultaneously advance exploration at Silver Hill proper while systematically testing newly identified project scale exploration targetsMetalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) ("Metalsource" or the... Keep Reading...
Star Copper Completes First Four Drill Holes Advancing District-Scale Discovery Strategy

Star Copper Completes First Four Drill Holes Advancing District-Scale Discovery Strategy

- Company moves beyond individual discovery to systematically validate district-scale exploration model VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

NextSource Materials Announces Updated Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150k tpa of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

Goldgroup Announces Leadership Transition as Company Advances Next Phase of Growth

Goldgroup Announces Leadership Transition as Company Advances Next Phase of Growth

iMetal Resources Provides Update on Private Placement

Related News

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces Updated Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150k tpa of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Announces Leadership Transition as Company Advances Next Phase of Growth

gold investing

iMetal Resources Provides Update on Private Placement

critical minerals investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Grid Metals Rises 56 Percent

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Precious Metals Prices Bumpy, China Makes Major Gold Move

rare earth investing

Rare Earths Market Trends: Q2 2026 Review and Forecast

gold investing

Frank Trotter: Gold Price Going Higher, How to Put Your Metal to Work