Renforth Recommences Exploration Activity in Gold and Critical Minerals

(TheNewswire)
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Parbec Gold Deposit mobilization underway to resume stripping in open pit deposit footprint
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Victoria Polymetallic Deposit – AI enabled remote spectral targeting program commenced for Victoria and the balance of MMP property
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Victoria Polymetallic Deposit – drill permit received, program planning underway
Pickering, Ontario – TheNewswire - April 23, 2026 — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration has resumed on two of our wholly owned mineral deposits near Malartic Quebec, our Parbec Gold Deposit and our Victoria Polymetallic Deposit.
Parbec Gold Deposit
Equipment mobilization is now underway at the Parbec property as the Company resumes its field program within the open pit footprint of its gold deposit. This initiative follows the recently completed chipping program and builds on the successful stripping program conducted in late fall 2025, which exposed the critical junction between the gold-bearing Cadillac Break and the "Diorite Splay" - a gold-mineralized structure extending into the Pontiac sediments.
This structural configuration bears notable similarity to the neighbouring Canadian Malartic property, where the historically identified Sladen Fault extends into the Pontiac sediments and is recognized as a primary control on gold emplacement.
The chipping program has now expanded surface coverage to approximately 320 metres by 120 metres, encompassing portions of the Cadillac Break, the Diorite Splay, and the Pontiac sediments. The program is designed to progress northwestward from the area where the underground decline terminates at approximately 100 metres depth.
In addition to exposing a previously underexplored segment of the mineralized Cadillac Break at Parbec, the program will uncover ground directly above the Company's targeted underground bulk sample area.
Victoria Polymetallic Deposit
Renforth has launched a comprehensive targeting program covering the Victoria deposit and the broader Malartic Metals Package ("MMP") property. The program integrates satellite remote sensing data, LiDAR imagery, and documented local and regional geological information with proprietary AI tools and the hands-on geoscientist expertise to generate new, high-quality exploration targets.
This approach is of particular strategic value to Renforth given the scalability it offers across the MMP — a large property hosting several confirmed areas of mineralization alongside extensive ground that remains untested. The Pontiac sediments across this corridor are largely unexplored, yet the property's geological setting strongly supports a broad and systematic exploration effort. Key attributes underpinning this conviction include large-scale mineralization already demonstrated at Victoria and Lalonde, direct contiguity with the Canadian Malartic Mine property and its significant gold production hosted within the Pontiac sediments, proximity to the Cadillac Break, and the presence of the fertile Decelles batholith underlying a portion of the property. Collectively, these characteristics reinforce Renforth's confidence in the potential to unlock additional mineralization across the MMP.
In a further positive development, Renforth has received the drill permit for Victoria and is actively advancing plans for the upcoming drill program. A press release detailing the program start date and planned drill holes is anticipated within the coming weeks.
Francis Newton P.Geo, OGQ no. 2129, an independent "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.
About Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of critical minerals and gold assets in the Province of Québec. The Company's principal assets are the Victoria polymetallic Ni-Co-Cu-Zn-Ag-Au-PGM deposit and the Parbec gold deposit, both located near Malartic, Québec, in one of Canada's premier mining jurisdictions.
For further information, please contact:
Nicole Brewster, President & CEO Renforth Resources Inc. Tel: (416) 818-1393 Email: Nicole@renforthresources.com Website: www.renforthresources.com
Renforth Resources Inc. Unit 1B, 955 Brock Road Pickering, Ontario L1W 2X9
CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Renforth to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Renforth disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revision to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.
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