Renforth Issues Gold & PGE Exploration Update in Quebec & Financing Announcement

HIGHLIGHTS
Parbec Gold Deposit, Malartic, Quebec
-
Kick-off of permitting process for underground bulk sampling for metallurgical testing incorporating gold recovery via existing decline
-
Hinge fold, key structure for gold emplacement, exposed in stripping, detailed follow up scheduled for Spring 2026
Victoria Polymetallic Deposit, Malartic Metals Package, Malartic, Quebec
-
Field work underway to test for Platinum and Palladium at Victoria
Financing
-
Flow Through units at $0.02 per flow through share for $200,000
-
Hard-Dollar units at $0.02, each unit consisting of 1 common share, 1 warrant exercisable at $0.05 into a common share for 24 months
PICKERING, Ontario, December 9, 2025 – TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF) (OTC: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company"), is pleased to inform shareholders of the following exploration activities underway on our wholly owned Parbec Gold deposit neighboring Agnico Eagle's Malartic mine and our wholly owned Victoria Nickel Sulphide Polymetallic deposit, both near Malartic, Quebec.
Parbec Gold – Bulk Sample Permitting Update & Hinge Zone
Renforth's VP of Exploration, Martin Demers P.Geo, has begun working with a local environment and engineering team to advance the underground bulk-sample program at Parbec. This plan includes rehabilitating the existing decline on the property, originally sunk in the 1980s to access mineralization on the north side of the Cadillac Break and extending to approximately 100 meters depth. The decline has never been mapped or sampled and will require widening; based on Renforth's work since acquiring Parbec, it cuts through several gold-bearing lithologies.
The initial permitting submissions — the Notice of Work and the Advanced Exploration Application — are expected to be approved by late Q1 2026. At that point, Renforth will apply for a temporary mining lease and a Certificate of Authorization for the bulk sample. The local expert's extensive permitting experience is expected to deliver a more efficient and accelerated process for Renforth.
Surface stripping at Parbec, currently paused for the winter, will resume once the ground thaws. Recent work indicates exposure of the hinge-fold zone where the "Diorite Splay" separates from the Cadillac Break in the Pontiac sediments — a feature that warrants continued stripping and washing as soon as weather conditions allow.
Victoria Nickel Sulphide Polymetallic Open Pit Deposit
Renforth's geological team is currently reviewing witness core from approximately 10,300 metres of drilling completed across the 2.5 km strike length of the Victoria deposit. Select core will be submitted for PGE assaying. Previous work confirmed the presence of platinum and palladium within the deposit, but the earlier sampling density was insufficient for inclusion in the initial Victoria NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate published in September 2025. With proper assaying of existing holes — and PGE analysis incorporated into all future drilling — Renforth anticipates platinum and palladium will be included in the next technical report.
Financing
Renforth intends to raise up to C$500,000 through a non-brokered private placement consisting of flow-through shares priced at C$0.02 per share and hard dollar units priced at C$0.02 per unit. Each hard dollar unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of C$0.05 for a period of 24 months from closing. All securities issued under the offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
The Company may pay finders' fees of up to 6% of the gross proceeds and/or issue finder warrants to eligible parties in compliance with regulatory requirements. The offering is subject to certain conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.
Proceeds will be used for Q1 2026 drilling at the Parbec gold deposit and the Victoria polymetallic system, continued permitting for the Parbec underground bulk sample, and ongoing surface work at Parbec as well as general and administrative costs.
2026 Technical Plans
Parbec Gold Deposit – In 2026, Renforth plans to drill approximately 7,500 metres at Parbec, complete surveys of surface channels and drill collars, advance underground permitting to a Certificate of Authorization, and update the Parbec resource estimate.
Victoria Polymetallic Deposit – Renforth plans to drill approximately 10,000 metres at Victoria and publish a new technical report incorporating additional drilling, platinum and palladium assay results, carbon sequestration studies, and ongoing ore-sorting and processing test work.
Qualified Person
Martin Demers P.Geo OGQ 770, Vice President of Exploration for Renforth and a qualified person pursuant to the guidelines in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.
About Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth Resources is a junior exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and polymetallic projects in Québec's Abitibi mining district. Its flagship asset, the wholly-owned Parbec Gold Deposit — located beside Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.'s Canadian Malartic mine — currently hosts 265,800 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 97,000 ounces in the Inferred category, within an open-pit scenario using a cut-off grades determined using a value of US$ 2,100 per ounce of Gold.
Renforth also controls the district-scale Malartic Metals Package, which includes the Victoria Polymetallic Deposit. In 2025 the company declared an initial NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource for Victoria of 125 million tonnes grading 0.15 % NiEq, an open-pit polymetallic system with significant potential for nickel, copper, zinc, cobalt and platinum-group elements.
With road access, hydro-electric power, and proximity to established mining infrastructure, Renforth is strategically positioned to leverage its diversified resource base and location to create shareholder value.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided, and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Company Contact:
Nicole Brewster
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1 416-818-1393
#Unit 1B – 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9
