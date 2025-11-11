Renforth Files Malartic Metals Package Critical Minerals NI 43-101 Technical Report, Including Initial Victoria Nickel Sulphide Polymetallic Deposit Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

  • NI 43-101 Technical Report ("Report") includes initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Victoria road accessible open pit nickel sulphide polymetallic deposit in Quebec, with hydro-electric powerline crossing site.

  • Beaupré copper discovery, stripped and sampled over ~180m of strike is located in the north end of the Property and ~500m from the Cadillac Break, is summarized in the Report

  • Gold targets in the central Property area, including those which occur within, or proximal to the margin of, the Lac Surimau Batholith ("Lac gold Zone") are summarized.

  • Victoria stripped area lithium prospecting results summarized

PICKERING, Ontario – TheNewswire - November 11, 2025 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF) (OTC: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company"), is pleased to inform shareholders that the NI 43-101 Technical Report supporting the recently disclosed initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for Renforth's Victoria nickel sulphide polymetallic deposit has been filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile and is available on Renforth's website on the Malartic Metals Package page.


In addition to the Initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for Victoria, the Technical Report covers several other areas of mineralization on the Malartic Metals Package Property, as noted in the bullet points above and depicted in the property map below.


The NI 43-101 Technical Report and QP consent have been filed under Renforth's SEDAR+ profile, and is also available on Renforth's website, on the Malartic Metals Package page (https:/renforthresources.com/malartic-metals-package).

The technical contents of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Antoine Yassa, P.Geo. of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" pursuant to the requirements set out in NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided, and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

416-818-1393

Nicole@RenforthResources.com

#Unit 1B – 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

