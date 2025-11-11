Renforth Files Malartic Metals Package Critical Minerals NI 43-101 Technical Report, Including Initial Victoria Nickel Sulphide Polymetallic Deposit Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

(TheNewswire)
NI 43-101 Technical Report ("Report") includes initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Victoria road accessible open pit nickel sulphide polymetallic deposit in Quebec, with hydro-electric powerline crossing site.
Beaupré copper discovery, stripped and sampled over ~180m of strike is located in the north end of the Property and ~500m from the Cadillac Break, is summarized in the Report
Gold targets in the central Property area, including those which occur within, or proximal to the margin of, the Lac Surimau Batholith ("Lac gold Zone") are summarized.
Victoria stripped area lithium prospecting results summarized
PICKERING, Ontario – TheNewswire - November 11, 2025 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF) (OTC: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company"), is pleased to inform shareholders that the NI 43-101 Technical Report supporting the recently disclosed initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for Renforth's Victoria nickel sulphide polymetallic deposit has been filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile and is available on Renforth's website on the Malartic Metals Package page.
In addition to the Initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for Victoria, the Technical Report covers several other areas of mineralization on the Malartic Metals Package Property, as noted in the bullet points above and depicted in the property map below.
The NI 43-101 Technical Report and QP consent have been filed under Renforth's SEDAR+ profile, and is also available on Renforth's website, on the Malartic Metals Package page (https:/renforthresources.com/malartic-metals-package).
The technical contents of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Antoine Yassa, P.Geo. of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" pursuant to the requirements set out in NI 43-101.
