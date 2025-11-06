Renforth Completes Parbec Stripping and First Close of Financing

PICKERING, Ontario, November 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF) (OTC: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company"), is please to inform shareholders that stripping activities at Parbec, covering both the previously announced and an additional area, have been successfully completed for the season. The total surface area of the completed trenching is approximately 2200 square meters. Trenching was completed within the open-pit design area of the Parbec Gold deposit. Visual observations confirm the presence of faults and structures crossing the Cadillac Break at oblique and perpendicular angles, supporting our interpretation of drill data indicating such features. Several lithologies previously observed only in drill core, and known to be associated with gold, were also identified at surface within the new trenching. These faults and structures were unexpected, as prior surface channel and drill data from the area did not indicate their presence.

Several grab samples were collected and sent to the lab for analysis, however, freezing conditions prevented proper washing of the exposed rocks, so channel sampling could not be completed. Following the success of this first large-scale stripping program at Parbec, Renforth plans to continue stripping, mapping, washing, and sampling the remaining permitted area in the spring.

Aerial Drone Photo of the Trenching at Parbec, taken facing North – North-West. The red line represents the approximate trend of the Cadillac Break

First Closing

Renforth closed a total of $258,000 in the first closing of our previously announced financing with the issuance of 10,800,000 shares and 5,400,000 warrants on a flow through basis and 2,100,000 shares and 2,100,000 warrants on a common share basis.

Duetsche Goldmesse

Renforth will be attending the Duetsche Goldmesse conference in Frankfurt and presenting Saturday November 15 at 9:45am. If you are attending and would like to learn more about Renforth Parbec open pit gold deposit and the nearby Victoria sulphide nickel polymetallic open pit deposit please get in touch.

The technical contents of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Francis Newton P.Geo. OGQ, Renforth's consulting senior field geologist and a "Qualified Person" pursuant to the requirements set out in NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided, and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

416-818-1393

Nicole@RenforthResources.com

#Unit 1B – 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

Renforth Resources

District Scale Battery Metals Discovery in Quebec Backed by the Parbec Gold Deposit

