Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) announces that we have commenced a drill program on our wholly owned Surimeau District Property, we will be drilling under the visual Nickel/Cobalt/Copper/Zinc mineralization intersected in our recently completed trenching at Lalonde and deeper under previous drilled Nickel/Cobalt/Copper/Zinc mineralized intercepts in the vicinity of the Victoria stripped area located approximately 4km south of Lalonde.

"We are, of course, happy to be drilling again, especially at Lalonde which has no surviving historic drill information. Deeper drill data at Victoria will help us in our modelling of the mineralization and our geochemical search for the source, or a greater concentration, of the VMS mineralization we have seen to date. With the size of the two mineralized systems we have lots of work to do, as winter arrives our geologists are happy to stay in town and drive to the drill and core shack for this program, developing our knowledge base for these two battery metals mineralized systems in Quebec" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

It is planned that this drill program will consist of 6 drill holes at Lalonde and 3 drill holes at Victoria, to total approximately 3000m. The drill should commence coring by this Saturday, possibly sooner, and will likely drill for approximately two weeks, into early December. Our crew will log/sample/split the core ahead of their holiday break, the samples will be shipped to Ontario for prep work in an effort to have timely receipt of assay results in the new year. Planned drill holes are depicted below, these may change based upon visual results obtained in the field.

Renforth Surimeau Property

Renforth Proposed Victoria DDH

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a “qualified person” pursuant to NI 43-101.

About Renforth

Renforth is focused on Quebec's newest battery metals district, our wholly owned ~330 km 2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts several known areas of polymetallic "battery metals" mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. Additionally, the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Nixon-Bartleman property, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

