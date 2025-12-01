Renforth Collaborates with CTRI to assess sustainability opportunities at Victoria nickel polymetallic open pit deposit

Renforth Collaborates with CTRI to assess sustainability opportunities at Victoria nickel polymetallic open pit deposit

PICKERING, Ontario TheNewswire - December 1, 2025 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF) (OTC: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company"), is pleased to inform shareholders that Renforth has retained the Centre Technologique des Résidus Industriels known as "CTRI", to investigate several sustainability technologies, or approaches, which could be implemented at Renforth's Victoria nickel sulphide polymetallic (NiCoPtPd+ZnCuAgAu)open pit deposit west of Malartic, Quebec.

The 3 initiatives underway are;

1 - investigation of the sequestration of carbon by the ultramafics at Victoria. Research in BC and Quebec has demonstrated that ultramafic rocks have this capacity, Renforth seeks to test and document this functionality within the mineralized, and non-mineralized, ultramafics present at Victoria.

2 - investigation of the viability of three different heap leach processes; green heap leaching using naturally occurring organic acids with CO2 sequestration, leaching with organics other than cyanide and bioleaching at Victoria.

3 - investigation to define what nickel bioaccumulating plants could serve as exploration tools in Canada

"Each of these research initiatives leverage local expertise within the CTRI research group and affiliated educational institutions to investigate the latest "green" science for potential industrial adoption at Victoria in the future. As we are building a new project, with no historical operations or ideas, we have the opportunity to investigate new ideas and innovation and potentially implement those in the future to meet environmental and economic objectives. Carbonation of ultramafics is fairly well established, we have a significant ultramafic stock at Victoria we look forward to leveraging, upon proof of concept. Previously we attempted to investigate biological heap leach, our expectation is that working with a well-established local research lab will be more efficient and lastly, the investigation of microbiome associated with mineralization is not a new idea, however, if we can determine what species are of interest at Victoria this can guide metal production  and may help to develop exploration tools specific for this type of mineralization" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Martin Demers P.Geo OGQ 770, Vice President of Exploration for Renforth and a qualified person pursuant to the guidelines in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About CTRI

The Centre technologique des résidus industriels (Industrial Waste Technology Centre), a technology transfer centre affiliated with the Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue, was created in the year 2000 to offer Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Northern Quebec businesses some expertise and technical services for innovation, research and technology transfer purposes.

In 2004, the Centre technologique des résidus industriels received its probationary accreditation and became the 30th CCTT (College Centre for Technology Transfer) affiliated to the Trans-Tech Network.

The CTRI offers a wide range of applied R&D services for mining companies, including water and effluent treatment, mineral recovery, mine waste valorization, and process optimization.

