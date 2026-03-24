Renforth Closes $1 million Financing and Commences Drill Program Permitting for Parbec Gold Deposit

(TheNewswire)
Pickering, Ontario — TheNewswire - March 24, 2026 — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closure of the previously announced best efforts financing, update shareholders on drill program planning for our Parbec gold deposit and Renforth's investment in geoscience education.
Private Placement
Renforth has raised $1,000,000 CAD through the issuance of 40 million common share unit priced at $0.025 per unit to one individual. Each unit consists of one common share and one purchase warrant which entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months subsequent to closing. There are no fees payable in conjunction with this financing and an early warning report has been filed in connection with this financing. The purchaser of the units, Mr. Frank Guillemette, has entered into a voting support letter agreement with the Company whereby the owner of the shares and warrants agrees to vote at shareholder's meetings in support of management for a period of three years.
Nicole Brewster, President and CEO states "I believe Renforth will benefit from a patient shareholder in Mr. Guillemette, who has agreed to offer his expertise and support to management. Mr. Guillemette is a visionary figure in exploration whose personal successes include the revival of the Philibert gold project and, while Director and a significant shareholder of Northern Superior Resources, an active role in the development of that asset. The asset was acquired by Iamgold in December 2025 via a take-over of Northern Superior Resources in a transaction valued at ~$375 million. "
Frank Guillemette states "Renfort's current market capitalization does not reflect the quality of its assets built by Renforth's team."
Parbec Gold Deposit
Renforth has commenced the permitting process for a drill program on the Parbec Gold Deposit, located along the Cadillac Break in Malartic, Quebec. The program consists of 60,000 meters of drilling, planned to occur over a period of two years.
The planned drillholes are designed to:
1 – Further define the underground bulk sample target area
2 –Potential increase to, and reclassification of, gold ounces within the deposit;
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Subject to successful drill results, through increased drilling density and by targeting gaps in existing drilling between surface and 300 metres depth.
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A selection of deeper drillholes are also planned to begin addressing downhole gaps between the current deposit model and deeper gold intercepts.
3 – Test aspects of the ongoing Parbec geological model development summarized in Renforth's press release of February 26, 2026, including:
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Drillholes to test Renforth's reinterpretation of the deposit's structural patterns working in plan view.
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Gold mineralized intervals identified by past drill holes in the vicinity of the bulk sample target area
The chipping program at Parbec announced in the February 26, 2026 press release has been completed. Renforth expects the removal of overburden within the ~320m x 120m area to commence in the next week or two. This phase prepares the continuation of surface sampling works once the snow is gone.
Geoscience Education
Renforth Resources is proud to announce its sponsorship of Geologize training access for geoscience students across all 16 Ontario universities and colleges offering earth science and mining-related programs — reaching over 3,000 students province-wide. Through this initiative, the next generation of Canadian geoscientists will have free access to Geologize, the world's leading communications training platform for geoscience and mining professionals, where more than 65,000 learners from over 105 countries are currently enrolled. For Renforth, this is more than a sponsorship — it is an investment in the people who will carry Canada's critical minerals sector forward.
With this commitment in Ontario Renforth next intends to support Quebec students — a natural progression given the company's primary exploration assets in the province, and one that will be realized with the forthcoming addition of French-language content to the Geologize platform.
Martin Demers P.Geo, OGQ no 770, Vice-President of Exploration for Renforth and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.
About Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of critical minerals and gold assets in the Province of Québec. The Company's principal assets are the Victoria polymetallic Ni-Co-Cu-Zn-Ag-Au-PGM deposit and the Parbec gold deposit, both located near Malartic, Québec, in one of Canada's premier mining jurisdictions.
For further information, please contact:
Nicole Brewster, President & CEO Renforth Resources Inc. Tel: (416) 818-1393 Email: Nicole@renforthresources.com Website: www.renforthresources.com
Renforth Resources Inc. Unit 1B, 955 Brock Road Pickering, Ontario L1W 2X9
CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Renforth to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Renforth disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revision to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.
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