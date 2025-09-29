Renewables: TotalEnergies Divests 50% of 1.4 GW Solar Portfolio in North America

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) has signed an agreement with insurance vehicles and accounts managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, for the sale of 50% of a 1.4 GW solar portfolio in North America. This transaction which aligns with TotalEnergies' renewables business model values the portfolio at an enterprise value of $1.25 billion. Thanks to these transactions and the bank refinancing currently being finalized, TotalEnergies will receive a total of $950 million at closing.

The transaction covers six utility-scale solar assets with a combined capacity of 1.3 GW, and 41 distributed generation assets totalling 140 MW, primarily situated in the United States. The electricity production of these projects has either been sold to third parties or will be commercialized by TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies will keep a 50% stake in the assets and continue to operate them after the closing of this transaction, which is subject to customary conditions.

"We are pleased to enter into this new strategic partnership with KKR in North America, a key deregulated electricity market to expand our integrated business model", said Stéphane Michel, President of Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies . "Aligned with our strategy, this transaction unlocks value from newly commissioned assets and further strengthens the profitability of our Integrated Power business."

"TotalEnergies is a renewable energy industry leader globally, and we are thrilled to establish this joint venture with the TotalEnergies team to support their renewables business", said Cecilio Velasco, Managing Director, KKR . "We have long been investors in renewables through our infrastructure platform, having committed more than $23 billion to date in energy transition investments. TotalEnergies' North American solar portfolio is a great fit for us, representing high-quality renewable energy assets with long term contracts."

TotalEnergies' Integrated Power Business Model

TotalEnergies is building a competitive portfolio that combines renewables (solar, onshore wind, offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. To achieve the 12% profitability target it sets for its Integrated Power business, TotalEnergies divests up to 50% of its renewable assets once they reach commercial operation date (COD) and are derisked, allowing the Company to maximize asset value and manage risks.

***

TotalEnergies and electricity
TotalEnergies is building a competitive portfolio that combines renewables (solar, onshore wind, offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers.
As of the end of June 2025, TotalEnergies has more than 30 GW of installed gross renewable electricity generation capacity and aims to reach 35 GW by the end of 2025, and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030.

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TotalEnergiesTTENYSE:TTEOil and Gas Investing
TTE
The Conversation (0)
Gas stove and world map.

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production edged up 1.2 percent in 2024 to reach 4.12 trillion cubic meters, led by the United States, Russia, Iran and China, which together supplied more than half the world’s natural gas production, according to data from the Energy Institute.

European production extended its long-term decline, weighed down by lower volumes from Norway, the UK and the Netherlands.

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen


Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

(TheNewswire)

Brossard (Québec), le 18 septembre 2025 - TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF , OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la signature de débentures convertibles de remplacement d'un montant de 2 050 000 $ (l' « Débentures de remplacement » ) en modifiant certaines modalités des débentures convertibles garanties de la Société (chacune, une « Débenture ») que la Société avait émises dans le cadre du placement privé de débentures d'un montant en principal total de 1 746 366 $ de débentures convertibles garanties à 12 %.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec, September 18, 2025 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution is pleased to announce the signature of Replacement Debentures of an amount of $2,050,000 (the "Replacement Debenture" ) by amending certain terms of the secured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a "Debenture" ) that the Company issued in connection with the private placement of debentures of an aggregate principal amount of $1,746,366 of 12% secured convertible debentures.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coelacanth Energy President and CEO Rob Zakresky.

Coelacanth Energy CEO Targets 50,000 BOE/Day as Montney Resource Expands

Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is targeting an eventual production ramp up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day as more zones at its Montney oil and gas project in BC, Canada, continue to be de-risked, according to the company’s president and CEO, Rob Zakresky

“So the de-risking of the top two zones allows us to, what we predict, go to 50,000 boe per day, and then hold that flat for a long period of time. What we need to do now is take the other zones and apply more work and more capital to those … And as we see the 500 locations today, that may expand over a period of time and change how we develop the asset.”

In the near term, Zakresky said the company has several wells ready for production, following the recent completion of a production facility, allowing a systematic ramp up to about 7,000 to 8,000 boe per day by October. He noted that future growth to 16,000 boe per day over the next couple of years would depend largely on commodity prices and available capital.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Related News

Gold Investing

Barrick’s Bristow Steps Down Following Hemlo Sale and Mali Challenges

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Precious Metals Investing

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue