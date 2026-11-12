Related Ross Names Bank of America Official Bank of CityPlace

Key points
- Related Ross named Bank of America the Official Bank of CityPlace in West Palm Beach.
- The multi-year partnership includes CityPlace events and financial wellness programming.
- A Bank of America retail presence, including ATMs, is planned.
Related Ross has named Bank of America the Official Bank of CityPlace through a multiyear partnership that includes a future on site retail presence in the district, community events, and financial wellness programming.
The partnership brings together two organizations with longstanding ties to Palm Beach County. Bank of America and Merrill have served the county for more than 100 years, working with individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations across the region. Related Ross has invested in West Palm Beach for nearly three decades, including the development of CityPlace and its ongoing work across downtown.
The partnership comes as West Palm Beach continues to grow as a center for business, residential life, hospitality, and culture, with CityPlace at the heart of that evolution. It builds on both companies' longstanding presence in the region, bringing Bank of America into CityPlace's year-round community programming while creating new opportunities for the organizations to collaborate across West Palm Beach.
"There is a natural alignment in how our two organizations think about West Palm Beach and its innovative future," said Webber Hudson, Executive Vice President, Related Ross. "As the city continues to evolve, we want CityPlace to remain a place that brings people together. We're excited to launch this first phase with Bank of America and look forward to sharing more as our partnership grows."
West Palm Beach has transformed into one of the country's most dynamic growth markets, attracting companies and talent from industries ranging from technology and financial services to defense tech and advanced manufacturing. In the second quarter of 2026, Bank of America provided nearly $2 billion in loans to small and commercial businesses in Palm Beach County to support local employers and economic growth.
"As Palm Beach County continues to grow, Bank of America is investing in the people, organizations and businesses that help power its future," said Fabiola Brumley, president, Bank of America Palm Beach County. "With nearly 1,000 teammates across the market, including Merrill, we're here to support our customers and clients, help businesses start, grow and succeed, and contribute to job creation and long-term economic growth. We work closely with entrepreneurs and business leaders to provide the capital, expertise and connections they need to expand and open new doors throughout the region. Partnerships like this build on that work by strengthening our communities and expanding opportunity."
Bringing the Partnership to Life at CityPlace
The partnership will include several integrations across CityPlace's year-round programming and public spaces, including:
- CityPlace Retail Presence: Bank of America and Related Ross plan to roll out Bank of America retail offerings, including ATMs at CityPlace. Locations and timing will be announced.
- Holiday programming: Bank of America will be the presenting partner for CityPlace's 2027 holiday programming, including the Santa Experience and Family Movie Nights on the lawn.
- District Fit: Bank of America will support financial wellness programming during CityPlace's annual spring wellness festival.
- Women's Entrepreneur Market: Bank of America will be the presenting partner for the market during Related Ross' annual Women's Leadership event in March, providing a platform for businesses and entrepreneurs, largely led by women.
The partnership builds on CityPlace's existing calendar of public events and nonprofit collaborations. Related Ross works with local businesses, educational institutions and organizations throughout the year on arts, wellness and family programming, including its recent Community Block Party benefiting Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts.
A Shared Commitment to Palm Beach County
Related Ross and Bank of America also have longstanding philanthropic ties to the region. Through the Related Ross Foundation, Related Ross works with local organizations on education, workforce development, neighborhood initiatives and arts and culture, with a particular focus on the Historic Northwest, Coleman Park and Pleasant City. Through 2026, Related Ross pledged more than $15 million in charitable contributions to organizations serving West Palm Beach.
Since 2020, Bank of America has provided $8 million in philanthropic support across Palm Beach County, while local employees have contributed 81,400 volunteer hours to help address community needs. The bank recently committed $500,000 to the planned African American Museum and Research Library in West Palm Beach.
The organizations plan to add programming at CityPlace and other Related Ross properties in West Palm Beach.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.
Reporters may contact
John Yiannacopoulos, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.855.2314
john.yiannacopoulos@bofa.com
Maura Daves, Related Ross
mdaves@relatedross.com
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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation